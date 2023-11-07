Bug Fixes History
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this SHARP version.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3336788
Description: Fixed the issue in Firmware where MAD error responses might have been received in libsharp.
Keywords: sharp_am; libsharp
Discovered in Version: 3.2.0
Fixed in Release: 3.3.0 (Quantum-2 Firmware 31.2010.6064 )
3343503
Description: Fixed the issue where sharp_am installed from MLNX_OFED used an invalid range of job IDs, resulting in occasional errors when trying to establish new SHARP jobs.
Keywords: MLNX_OFED; sharp_am
Discovered in Version: 3.2.0
Fixed in Release: 3.3.0
3368381
Description: Fixed the issue of when no sufficient amount of retries was made to resend failed libsharp GroupJoin MADs, SHARP jobs failed before they even started.
Keywords: libsharp; MADs
Discovered in Release: 3.0.0
Fixed in Release: 3.3.0
3393902
Description: Fixed the issue where re-created virtual ports were not recognized by sharp_am, thus the correct tree was not built for them. This resulted in SAT jobs getting ibv_poll_cq failure in libsharp.
Keywords: Virtual port; sharp_am; libsharp; SAT; ibv_poll_cq
Discovered in Version: 3.2.0
Fixed in Release: 3.3.0
3404474
Description: Fixed an issue where failure of application allocation of all hosts done via /app/sharp/resources REST-API returned a successful job instead of error.
Keywords: REST API; allocation
Discovered in Release: 3.2.0
Fixed in Release: 3.3.0
3406186
Description: Fixed an issue where SHARP AM failed handling reports from OpenSM if some switch ports were down or isolated.
Keywords: Aggregation Manager; Aggregation Node; OpenSM
Discovered in Release: 3.2.0
Fixed in Release: 3.3.0
3236363
Description: Fixed the way physical link failures between switches are handled. In the event of a link failure, a SHARP job utilizing the link has to be stopped; however, this will bear no effect on the other present or future jobs.
Keywords: Aggregation Manager; sharp_am; Link Failure
Discovered in Release: 3.1.0
Fixed in Release: 3.2.0
3230585
Description: Fixed the issue of when operating in Dynamic trees mode, ibdiagnet may have printed warning messages about the existence of multiple distinct trees with the same tree ID.
Keywords: Dynamic tree; ibdiagnet
Discovered in Version: 3.1.0
Fixed in Release: 3.2.0
3226743
Description: Fixed the issue of when a management host was not connected to a leaf switch, sharp_am might have printed a number of warning messages about trees that could not reach all aggregation nodes.
As of SHARP v3.2.0, the active management host is automatically identified and is not treated as a potential compute host.
However, please note that this does not include standby management hosts for which a warning message would still appear. These management hosts can be mentioned in a list of GUIDs to ignore via the parameter ignore_host_guids_file.
Keywords: Aggregation Manager; sharp_am; leaf; GUID
Discovered in Release: 3.0.1
Fixed in Release: 3.2.0
3274564
Description: Fixed an issue where sharp_benchmark bash script failed to operate on all bash versions.
Keywords: sharp_benchmark
Discovered in Release: 3.1.1
Fixed in Release: 3.2.0
3262936
Description: Fixed the issue where a crash took place during sharp_am reboot while physical links were hanging between switches in the fabric.
Keywords: sharp_am; physical links; crash
Discovered in Release: 3.1.0
Fixed in Release: 3.1.1 LTS
3192770
Description: Fixed the issue where SHARP jobs failed when using virtual interfaces configured with SR-IOV.
Keywords: SR-IOV
Discovered in Release: 3.0.0
Fixed in Release: 3.1.0
3163697
Description: Fixed the issue of when the client application used more than 1024 file descriptors (range limit defined by FD_SETSIZE), libsharp was prevented from using any more file descriptors. Using poll() instead of select() enables using the full range of allowed file descriptors by Linux.
Keywords: File descriptor; libsharp; HCOLL; HPC-X
Discovered in Release: 3.0.0
Fixed in Release: 3.1.0
2995739
Description: Sharp_am daemon is no longer removed when performing rpm upgrade and is overridden instead.
Keywords: Aggregation Manager; rpm
Discovered in Release: 2.6.1
Fixed in Release: 2.7.0
2972970
Description: Fixed the issue where completion of SHARP installation using sharp_daemons_setup.sh script depended on python availability.
Keywords: Aggregation Manager
Discovered in Release: 2.6.1
Fixed in Release: 2.7.0
2749073
Description: SHARP AM reports the rediscovery of aggregation nodes on every topology change.
Keywords: Aggregation Manager
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 2.5.0
2736102
Description: SHARP AM and SHARPD overrides backlog files after restart when log rotation is enabled.
Keywords: Aggregation Manager, SHARPD, log file
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 2.5.0
2700530
Description: Terminating a job process during job initialization before sending a job request to Aggregation Manager, might result in job resource leakage in the SHARP Aggregation Manager.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SHARPD, Aggregation Manager
Discovered in Release: 2.5.0
2726821
Description: Terminating SHARPD while the job process is still running will result in job resource leakage in SHARP Aggregation Manager.
Workaround: Terminate SHARPD after terminating the job processes.
Keywords: SHARPD, Aggregation Manager
2795902
Description: SHARPD might allocate handlers on GPU when running with UCX.
Keywords: SHARPD, SMX, UCX
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 2.5.0
Workaround: Disable UCX
2770210
Description: Syslog verbosity depends on log file verbosity.
Keywords: SHARPD, Aggregation Manager
Discovered in Release: 2.5.0
Workaround: None
2825519
Description: Aggregation Manager continue to run after SM failover.
Keywords: Aggregation Manager
Discovered in Release: 2.5.0
Workaround: Stop AM daemon manually
2754175
Description: SHARP Aggregation Manger might allocate bad links for jobs after receiving timeouts from Aggregation Nodes.
Workaround: Restart corresponding switch or restart SHARP Aggregation Manager.
Keywords: Aggregation Manager
Discovered in Release: 2.5.0
2796317
Description: SHARP jobs may hang when running in reservations mode (i.e. SHARP allocation is enabled), and reservation is created with limited PKEY, and configuring reservation PKEY on tree is enabled.
Workaround: The PKEY used for creating the reservation should be "full" (the most significant bit should be on e.g. 0x805c instead of 0x5a).
Keywords: Aggregation Manager, Reservations, PKEY, UFM
Discovered in Release: 2.5.0