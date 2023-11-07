Bug Fixes History

Description: Fixed the issue of when a management host was not connected to a leaf switch, sharp_am might have printed a number of warning messages about trees that could not reach all aggregation nodes.

As of SHARP v3.2.0, the active management host is automatically identified and is not treated as a potential compute host.

However, please note that this does not include standby management hosts for which a warning message would still appear. These management hosts can be mentioned in a list of GUIDs to ignore via the parameter ignore_host_guids_file.