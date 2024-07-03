Operating NVIDIA SHARP with PKeys

SHARP, when operating from the UFM management host, enables dynamic declaration of PKeys.

This feature is facilitated by the reservation_mode config parameter mentioned in SHARP Application Awareness section. Configuring SHARP to operate in reservation_mode via the UFM config file allows UFM to relay PKeys information to SHARP.

To enable this functionality, make sure to set the following parameter in the UFM gv.cfg file:

sharp_allocation_enabled = true

Restart UFM to apply the updated settings.

Note that any creation, removal, or modification of PKeys should be performed using the UFM PKeys REST-API, detailed here.