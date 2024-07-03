NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.5.2 LTS
Running NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager (AM) Daemons

Note

As of NVIDIA SHARP version 2.7.0, sharpd daemon no longer exists. sharpd-related activity is now performed from the user-application process instead.

This section describes how to install Aggregation Manager in the fabric using NVIDIA SHARP AM daemon script.

NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager daemon (sharp_am) is executed on a dedicated server along with the Subnet Manager.

Installing Aggregation Manager as a service is required when used from the HPC-X or from MLNX_OFED packages.

NVIDIA SHARP Daemons Installation Script

In order to install/remove NVIDIA SHARP AM daemons, use sharp_daemons_setup.sh script provided with the NVIDIA SHARP package. For example:

$HPCX_SHARP_DIR/sbin/sharp_daemons_setup.sh
 
Usage: sharp_daemons_setup.sh (-s | -r) [-p SHARP location dir] -d
<sharpd | sharp_am> [-m]
        -s - Setup SHARP daemon
        -r - Remove SHARP daemon
        -p - Path to alternative SHARP location dir
        -d - Daemon name (sharp_am)
        -b - Enable socket based activation of the service

Registering sharp_am as a Service on the Subnet Manager Node

  1. Run the following as root:

    # $HPCX_SHARP_DIR/sbin/sharp_daemons_setup.sh -s -d sharp_am

    Daemon's log location is: /var/log/sharp_am.log

  2. Set the "run level".

  3. Start sharp_am as root.

    # service sharp_am start

Removing Daemons

To remove sharp_am, run the following on the AM host:

# $HPCX_SHARP_DIR/sbin/sharp_daemons_setup.sh -r -d sharp_am

Upgrading NVIDIA SHARP AM Daemons

Upgrading SHARP AM daemons requires their removal and re-registration as instructed in the sections above.
