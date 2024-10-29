Bug Fixes in this Version
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3844898
|
Description: Fixed the issue where sharp_am failed to allocate resources for new job requests due to scattered links and unmatched trees, despite a sufficient number of links available.
|
Keywords: SHARP, Report No resource
|
Discovered in Version: 3.5.1
|
Fixed in Release: 3.8.0
|
3438393
|
Description: Fixed the issue where, in the following configuration mode, resource limitations were ignored and no limits were set for any application: when using dynamic trees allocation, Quasi Fat Tree (QFT)-oriented logic, and reservation_mode is enabled.
|
Keywords: Dynamic trees allocation; QFT; resource limitation
|
Discovered in Release: 3.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 3.8.0
|
3971970
|
Description: Fixed the issue where sharp_am incorrectly sent a Syslog message indicating it was shutting down, despite being in the startup phase and functioning correctly.
|
Keywords: Syslog
|
Discovered in Release: 3.5.0
|
Fixed in Release: 3.8.0
|
3478803
|
Description: Fixed the issue where obtaining topology information (sharp_cmd topology) failed when executed from the management host.
|
Keywords: SHARP topology API
|
Discovered in Release: 3.5.0
|
Fixed in Release: 3.8.0