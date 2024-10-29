Bug Fixes in this Version

NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.8.0
Internal Ref.

Issue

3844898

Description: Fixed the issue where sharp_am failed to allocate resources for new job requests due to scattered links and unmatched trees, despite a sufficient number of links available.

Keywords: SHARP, Report No resource

Discovered in Version: 3.5.1

Fixed in Release: 3.8.0

3438393

Description: Fixed the issue where, in the following configuration mode, resource limitations were ignored and no limits were set for any application: when using dynamic trees allocation, Quasi Fat Tree (QFT)-oriented logic, and reservation_mode is enabled.

Keywords: Dynamic trees allocation; QFT; resource limitation

Discovered in Release: 3.3.0

Fixed in Release: 3.8.0

3971970

Description: Fixed the issue where sharp_am incorrectly sent a Syslog message indicating it was shutting down, despite being in the startup phase and functioning correctly.

Keywords: Syslog

Discovered in Release: 3.5.0

Fixed in Release: 3.8.0

3478803

Description: Fixed the issue where obtaining topology information (sharp_cmd topology) failed when executed from the management host.

Keywords: SHARP topology API

Discovered in Release: 3.5.0

Fixed in Release: 3.8.0
