On This Page
Changes and New Features
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
DragonFly (DFP+) Topologies with Dynamic Trees Support
|
Added support for DFP+ topologies while sharp_am operates in dynamic trees mode.
|
SHARP Reservation Resource Limit
|
Modified the logic of SHARP resource limit per reservation by adding a new parameter to control the number of jobs per HCA (see reservation_max_jobs_per_hca below).
For further information, please see SHARP Reservation section.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes.
|
Parameter
|
Component
|
Description
|
reservation_max_jobs_per_hca
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: A numeric parameter. Tells t he maximum number of allowed jobs that can use the same HCA .
A value of 0 means no limit.
Valid range: 0-511.
Applies only while operating in reservation mode.
Default: 1 job per HCA.
|
dynamic_tree_algorithm
|
sharp_am
|
Sets which algorithm should be used by the dynamic tree mechanism.
M odified value 1 to include support for DragonFly topologies.
Current values:
0 - Regular FatTree oriented algorithm
1 - Quasi Fat Tree or DragonFly oriented algorithm