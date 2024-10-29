Operating NVIDIA SHARP in Dynamic Trees Allocation Mode

In SHARP v3.3 and earlier, sharp_am used to operate in "Static trees" mode by default. In this mode, SHARP trees were created in the sharp_am initialization phase. When a new SHARP job started, it was assigned to one of the existing SHARP trees that was available to operate the job.

As of SHARP v3.4, sharp_am's default operation mode is "Dynamic trees" mode. This mode is recommended as the preferred option to use.

When sharp_am operates in Dynamic trees mode, trees are not created in the initialization phase. Instead, they are created per job, immediately assigned to the job that requires them, and are deleted once the job ends.

The Dynamic trees mode of operation has some benefits over the Static trees mode, as it defines the SHARP configuration on the switches only when necessary, and enables better utilization of the fabric resource. There are various scenarios in which a Static mode of operation may respond with “No resources” to a SHARP job request, while in Dynamic mode, the SHARP job would be fulfilled.