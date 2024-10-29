Release Notes Change History
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
Rev 3.7.0
|
Expanded SHARP Jobs Capacity
|
Previously restricted to a maximum of 1023 simultaneous operations, the capacity for SHARP jobs running concurrently has now been enhanced. The new limit is determined by the size of the cluster and the available switch resources
|
Security QKey
|
SHARP now supports the activation of a security QKey on compute nodes, ensuring a heightened level of security during operation.
|
SHARP Telemetry Reports
|
Added support for telemetry reports, delivering valuable insights at specified intervals.
|
Parameter Changes
|
See Parameters Change History below.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes.
|
Rev 3.6.0
|
Parameter Changes
|
smx_keepalive_refresh_interval
smx_keepalive_min_time_before_connection_refresh
smx_keepalive_min_percentage_of_connections_to_refresh_at_iteration
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes section.
|
Rev 3.5.1
|
New SHARP capability
|
Added configuration parameters that control the desired behavior with regard to reservation scale-in and override of one reservation by another.
|
Parameter Changes
|
load_reservation_files
reservation_force_guid_assignment
reservation_stop_jobs_upon_scale_in
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes section.
|
Rev 3.5.0
|
Parameter Changes
|
Added support for controlling the sharp_am log messages verbosity level per the desired log category.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes section.
|
Rev 3.4.0
|
Parameter Changes
|
dynamic_tree_allocation
sharp_am
A boolean parameter, indicates whether trees should be allocated dynamically for each SHARP job or have trees allocated during sharp_am initialization.
Update: Default value is now True
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes section.
|
Rev 3.3.0
|
Syslog Capabilities
|
Added support for a new syslog capability to libsharp.
Syslog verbosity level can now be controlled using the SHARP_SYSLOG_VERBOSITY environment variable.
|
Dynamic Trees Allocation Algorithms
|
Added support for selecting one of two algorithms that determine how trees should be created for each SHARP job. One algorithm is optimized for SuperPOD fabrics, while the other is optimized for Quasi Fat Trees (QFTs).
For further information, please see Dynamic Trees Allocation Algorithms section.
|
REST API Jobs Query
|
Added support for retrieving the status of the current active SHARP jobs along with the structure of the trees assigned to them.
Note that this information is retrieved via REST-API and requires the use of UFM.
|
Unhealthy Ports
|
Added support in OpenSM to inform SHARP of dangling or unhealthy links in order to avoid their use in SHARP jobs.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes section.
|
Rev 3.2.0
|
High Availability in sharp_am Network Interfaces
|
sharp_am leverages multiple network interfaces of the management host to provide high availability in case of a network interface failure.
For further information, please see sharp_am Network Interfaces.
|
Reliable Multicast
|
Added support for SHARP to leverage reliable multicast option with NVIDIA Quantum-2.
|
SM Data
|
Removed support for reading sm data by a client application. The API functions sharp_request_sm_data, sharp_get_sm_data_buf_len, and sharp_get_sm_data have been removed and can no longer be used.
In addition, the configuration parameter ftree_ca_order_file is ignored in sharp_am.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes section.
|
Rev 3.1.1 LTS
|
SHARP Cleanup
|
Added the ability to clean up all SHARP-related definitions either to spare resources or to contribute to the recovery from an error.
|
General
|
Updated MLNX_OFED and firmware versions in General Information section.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes section.
|
Rev 3.1.0
|
Aggregation Manager (AM)
|
Added support for dynamic creation of trees instead of static allocation when SHARP is initialized.
|
Rev 3.0.1
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes section.
|
Rev 3.0.0
|
General
|
Added support for executing multiple jobs that aggregate data through the same set of switches, while each job utilizes a different set of links.
|
SHARP logic is now application-aware with UFM capabilities. SHARP jobs can be assigned an App-ID, which can be used as a reference to the customer application performing these jobs.
For further information, please refer to UFM SLURM Integration Appendix in UFM UM.
|
Added the option to limit the SHARP resources that applications are allowed to consume.
For further information, please refer to UFM SLURM Integration Appendix in UFM UM.
|
AM
|
Modified the default resources provided to LLT & SAT jobs. This enables operation of a larger amount of SAT jobs in parallel to few LLT jobs (please see the first three entries in the table below).
|
libsharp
|
SHARP jobs are now executed in exclusive lock mode by default (please see SHARP_COLL_JOB_REQ_EXCLUSIVE_LOCK_MODE in the table below).
|
Rev 2.7.0
|
Switches
|
Added support for NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches with NDR speed
|
Adapter Cards
|
Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card with 400 Gb/s speed
|
SHARPD
|
sharpd daemon process has been removed. sharpd-related activity is now performed from the user application process
|
AM
|
Upon restart of AM, it no longer needs to wait for all concurrent jobs to finish before being able to accept new jobs
|
Added a mechanism that periodically checks for errors in Aggregation Trees and attempts to fix them
|
General
|
Added support for new data types BFLOAT16, INT8 and UNIT8 for performing reduction operations
|
Rev 2.6.1
|
General
|
Added support for running libsharp_coll from SHARP 2.6.1 with SHARPD from SHARP 2.4.0 – 2.6.1
|
General
|
Added information about updatable configuration parameters in the configuration file and help menu
|
Network
|
Added support for keep-alive on connections to SHARPD
|
Network
|
Added support for asynchronous connections
|
Network
|
Disabled UCX listener as default in SHARP Aggregation Manager
|
AM
|
Added support for the non-default subnet prefix
|
AM
|
Added support for DF+ topologies with more than two-level islands
|
SHARPD
|
Added support for caching AM address
|
Rev 2.5.0
|
Resource Management
|
Added support for exclusive lock requests for streaming aggregation jobs.
|
Network
|
Enabled connection keep-alive between SHARPD and Aggregation Manager.
|
Rev 2.4.3
|
General
|
Added support for identifying Aggregation Nodes based on SMDB.
|
General
|
Improved minhop tables calculation.
|
General
|
Added a new API for querying events.
|
Rev 2.1.4
|
sharp_am/sharpd/libsharp_coll: Streaming Aggregation
|
Added support for Streaming Aggregation over ConnectX-6 adapter card and Quantum switch.
|
libsharp_coll: GPU Accelerator
|
Added support for NVIDIA GPU buffers.
|
sharp_am: OOB
|
Added support for identifying the topology type from the OpenSM SMDB file.
|
sharp_am: Reboot
|
Fixed an issue where recovery failed after reboot of all switches in the cluster.
|
Rev 2.0.0
|
sharp_am/sharpd/libsharp_coll
|
Added support for the following NVIDIA Quantum switch capabilities:
|
sharp_am/sharpd: Resource Management
|
Added support for enabling and disabling reproducibility on the job level.
|
sharp_am/sharpd: Subnet Management
|
Added support for controlling the SA key for SA operations.
|
libsharp_coll: GPUDirect
|
Added support for CUDA GPUDirect and GPUDirect RDMA.
|
Rev 1.8.1
|
Aggregation Manager (sharp_am): Resiliency
|
Added support for waiting for jobs to end prior to performing fabric reinitialization on AM startup.
|
Mellanox SHARP Daemon (sharpd): Out-of-Box Improvements
|
Socket-based is now activated by default when installed from RPM/MLNX_OFED.
|
Parameter
|
Component
|
Description
|
Rev 3.7.0
|
rdma_sr_enable
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: A boolean parameter. Tells whether sharp_am should provide its own service record via rdmacm service, enabling libsharp to find sharp_am even when a security QKey is enabled.
Default: True.
|
telemetry_interval
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: A decimal parameter. Tells the interval in seconds between sharp_am telemetry updates.
A value of 0 means no telemetry reports. Valid range of values: 0, 10-3600
Default: 60 seconds.
|
telemetry_file_path
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: A string parameter. Tells the full path of the sharp_am telemetry file output.
An empty path or (null) means no telemetry reports.
Default in UFM: /opt/ufm/log/sharp_am_telemetry.dump
Default in non UFM systems: (null)
|
smx_sock_addr_family
|
sharp_am
|
Determines which address family will be used by SMX's sockets.
New option is added, the current possible options are: auto, ipv4, ipv6.
The new "auto" option means that both IPv4 and IPv6 can be used if applicable, and if only one of them is configured on the management host, then the configured address will be used.
Default: auto.
|
SHARP_SMX_SOCK_ADDR_FAMILY
|
libsharp
|
Parameter Removed.
This environment variable controlled the socket address family that libsharp used (IPv4/IPv6).
The parameter is removed, since now the selection is automatic, according to the sharp_am supported address family.
|
SHARP_USE_USER_QKEY
|
libsharp
|
New parameter: A boolean parameter. Tells whether libsharp should use user QKey for MAD QPs.
In case that a compute node is configured with security qkey enabled, then sharp should use a user Qkey and this environment variable should be set to true.
Default: False
|
SHARP_SR_QUERY_SOURCE
|
libsharp
|
New parameter: Defines the source that should be used in order to fetch the sharp_am service record.
Possible values:
0 - Fetch only from the SA (opensm), this was the only supported option before sharp version 3.7.0.
1 - Fetch only from Sharp_am itself (requires that sharp_am is configured with rdma_sr_enable=true).
2 - Try both options, try first from SA (OpenSM) and if not successful, try from Sharp_am.
Default: 2 - Try both options.
|
Rev 3.5.0
|
log_categories_file
|
Sharp_am
|
Added support for a new string parameter which enables indicating the log categories file path.
The value "(NULL)" indicates that the log categories file does not exist.
Default: In UFM, the default path is: /opt/ufm/files/conf/fabric_log_categories.cfg
|
Rev 3.3.0
|
dynamic_tree_algorithm
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: Sets which algorithm should be used by the dynamic tree mechanism.
This parameter is ignored when dynamic_tree_allocation is false.
Possible values:
0 - SuperPOD oriented algorithm
1 - Quasi Fat Tree oriented algorithm
Default: 0 – SuperPOD oriented algorithm
|
app_resources_default_limit
|
sharp_am
|
Sets the default max number of trees allowed to be used in parallel by a single app.
Modified the possible range of values where the value of –1 means no resource limit, and 0 means no resources by default.
Default: -1 – No resource limit
|
max_quota
|
sharp_am
|
Deprecated parameter: This parameter is now marked as deprecated. It is ignored and should not be used.
|
default_quota
|
sharp_am
|
Deprecated parameter: This parameter is now marked as deprecated. It is ignored and should not be used.
|
SHARP_SYSLOG_VERBOSITY
|
libsharp
|
New parameter: Sets the libsharp syslog verbosity level. Possible values:
0 – Disable syslog
1 – Errors log level
2 – Warnings log level
3 – Info log level
Default: 1 – Errors log level
|
SHARP_GROUP_JOIN_MAD_TIMEOUT
|
libsharp
|
Sets the timeout till a retry for GroupJoin MAD, in milliseconds.
Modified the default value.
Default: 3000 milliseconds
|
SHARP_GROUP_JOIN_MAD_RETRIES
|
libsharp
|
Sets the number of retries for GroupJoin MAD.
Modified the default value.
Default: 5 retries
|
SHARP_QP_CONFIRM_MAD_TIMEOUT
|
libsharp
|
Sets the timeout till a retry for QP Allocation confirmation MAD, in milliseconds.
Modified the default value.
Default: 2000 milliseconds
|
Rev 3.2.0
|
ignore_host_guids_file
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: File with a list of Host GUIDs to be ignored for SHARP trees.
Default: Null.
|
ignore_sm_guids
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: A boolean parameter, telling whether SM GUIDs need to be ignored in SHARP trees parsed from SMDB file.
Default: True.
|
ftree_ca_order_file
|
sharp_am
|
Deprecated parameter: This parameter is now marked as deprecated, it is ignored and should not be used.
|
enable_sat
|
sharp_am
|
Deprecated parameter: This parameter controlled whether SHARP should allow SAT jobs.
The parameter is now marked as deprecateI. it is ignored and should not be used.
SAT is always supported.
|
SHARP_COLL_SERIALIZE_MADS
|
libsharp
|
New parameter: Serialize sharp MADs in tree connect and group join operations, it is recommended to set this flag to true when running mpirun with multiple groups.
Default: False.
|
SHARP_COLL_JOB_REQUEST_RMC
|
libsharp
|
New parameter: If set to True, require that any allocated SHARP trees will support the Reliable Multicast feature.
Default: False.
|
SHARP_COLL_FORCE_BCAST_AS_ALLREDUCE
|
libsharp
|
New parameter: Force Bcast(rmc) as Allreduce operation
Default: False.
|
Rev 3.1.1 LTS
|
clean_and_exit
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: A boolean parameter. When set to TRUE, sharp_am does not operate normally, but instead cleans SHARP resources from all switches and exits.
Default: False - Operate normally.
|
Rev 3.1.0
|
dynamic_tree_allocation
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: A boolean parameter, tells whether trees should be allocated dynamically for each SHARP job or have trees allocated during sharp_am initialization.
Default: False
|
max_trees_to_build
|
sharp_am
|
Update: In case dynamic_tree_allocation is set to True, this parameter will have no effect on the number of trees allocated; sharp_am would determine that value based on the amount of possible trees the switches can have. However, in the dynamic trees mode, this parameter affects the number of skeleton trees that sharp_am will use. It is recommended that the minimal value be the same as the number of root switches in the fabric.
In case dynamic_tree_allocation is set to False, this parameter can be used to fulfil its purpose.
Default:
|
SHARP_COLL_IB_TIMEOUT
|
libsharp
|
New parameter: Transport timeout on SHARP QP
Default: 18
|
SHARP_COLL_IB_RETRY_COUNT
|
libsharp
|
New parameter: Transport retries on SHARP QP
Default: 7
|
SHARP_COLL_IB_RNR_TIMER
|
libsharp
|
New parameter: RNR timeout on SHARP QP
Default: 12
|
SHARP_COLL_IB_RNR_RETRY
|
libsharp
|
New parameter: RNR retries on SHARP QP
Default: 7
|
SHARP_COLL_IB_SL
|
libsharp
|
New parameter: SL
Default: 0
|
SHARP_COLL_ENABLE_MCAST_TARGET
|
libsharp
|
Update: Modified the default value from True to False.
Default: False
|
Rev 3.0.0
|
per_prio_default_quota
|
sharp_am
|
Update: This parameter controls only the default percentage provided to LLT jobs. Its default value is modified from 3 to 20
|
per_prio_default_sat_quota
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: Default percentage of quota (OSTs, Buffers and Groups) per aggregation node per tree, to be requested for a single SAT job by its priority.
If no explicit quota request is submitted, this parameter will set the quota percentage to be used.
Format: prio_0_quota, [prio_1_quota, ..., prio_9_quota]
Note that if only one value is set, it will be applied to all priorities.
Default: 3
|
sat_jobs_default_absolute_osts
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: Default number of OSTs to be allocated for SAT jobs per aggregation node per tree.
Zero value means that no absolute value should be used, and the default percentage value is used instead.
Note that the number of OSTs also affects the number of groups.
Default: 0
|
app_resources_default_limit
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: A numerical parameter, applicable only when reservation_mode is set to true. Sets the default max number of trees allowed to be used in parallel by a single app. This default value can be overridden per app upon reservation request.
A value of 0 means no allowed resources, which means an app cannot execute any sharp job.
Default: 1
|
force_app_id_match
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: A boolean parameter, applicable only when reservation_mode is set to true. When set to true, an application ID must be provided upon job request, and it must match the application ID provided upon reservation request. Otherwise, the job will be denied.
Default: False
|
SHARP_COLL_JOB_REQ_EXCLUSIVE_LOCK_MODE
|
libsharp
|
Update: Changed default value from 0 (no exclusive lock) to 2 (force exclusive lock)
|
Rev 2.7.0
|
recovery_retry_interval
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: A timeout in seconds for trees recovery retries. A value of 0 means do not try to recover trees.
Default: 300
|
enable_seamless_restart
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: A boolean flag. If enabled, AM tries to recover state from last AM run and continue the operation of the current jobs.
Default: True
|
seamless_restart_trees_file
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: Set the SHARP trees file used in Seamless restart. Need to mention only the file name, full path is constructed using ‘dump_dir’.
Default: sharp_am_trees_structure.dump
|
seamless_restart_max_retries
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: Set the number of consecutive retries of seamless restart. If seamless restart fails more times in a row, it will be disabled in the next run.
Default: 3
|
max_tree_radix
|
sharp_am
|
Update: Change default to 252
|
Ib_sat_max_mtu
|
sharp_am
|
Update: Change default to 5, to support MAD value that represents 4K MTU.
|
per_prio_default_quota
|
sharp_am
|
Update: Changed default to 3 instead of 20, enabling more SAT jobs to take place in parallel on each switch.
|
Rev 2.6.1
|
dump_dir
|
sharp_am
|
Update: Changed default to /var/log
|
smx_enabled_protocols
|
sharp_am
|
Update: Changed default from 7 to 6 (disable UCX by default)
|
ib_mad_timeout
|
sharp_am
|
Update: Change deault from 200 to 500
|
dump_dir
|
sharp_am
|
Update: Change default to /var/log
|
sr_mad_timeout
|
sharpd
|
New parameter: Control timeout for ServiceRecord queries
Default: 10000 millieconds
|
sr_mad_retries
|
sharpd
|
New parameter: Control number of retries for ServiceRecord queries
Default: 3 retires
|
Rev 2.5.0
|
smx_keepalive_interval
|
sharp_am/sharpd
|
New parameter: Keep alive interval in seconds 0 to disable keep alive.Default: 60 seconds
|
smx_incoming_conn_keepalive_interval
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: Keep alive interval for incoming connections 0 to disable
Default: 300 seconds
|
enable_exclusive_lock
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: Enable/Disable exclusive lock feature.
Default: True
|
enable_topology_api
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: Enable/Disable Toplogy API feature
Default: True
|
max_trees_to_build
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: Control number of trees for AM to build
Default: 126
|
Rev 2.4.3
|
ib_max_mads_on_wire
|
sharp_am
|
Modified behavior: Changed default from 100 to 4096
|
ib_qpc_local_ack_timeout
|
sharp_am
|
Modified behavior: Changed default from 0x1F to 0x12
|
ib_sat_qpc_local_ack_timeout
|
sharp_am
|
Modified behavior: Changed default from 0x1F to 0x12
|
ib_qpc_timeout_retry_limit
|
sharp_am
|
Modified behavior: Changed default from 7 to 6
|
ib_sat_qpc_timeout_retry_limit
|
sharp_am
|
Modified behavior: Changed default from 7 to 6
|
Rev 2.0.0
|
control_path_version
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter
Default
|
max_compute_ports_per_agg_node
|
sharp_am
|
Modified behavior: When set to 0, AN radix is set to maximal radix value.
Default: 0
|
default_reproducibility
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: Control default reproducibility mode for jobs.
Default: TURE
|
ib_sa_key
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: Control SA key for SA operations.
Default: 0x1
|
coll_job_quota_max_payload_per_ost
|
sharp_job_quota
|
Modified behavior: Change default value to 1024.
|
SHARP_COLL_MAX_PAYLOAD_SIZE
|
Libsharp_coll
|
Removed
|
SHARP_COLL_NUM_SHARP_COLL_REQ
|
Libsharp_coll
|
Removed
|
SHARP_COLL_ENABLE_REPRODUCIBLE_MODE
|
Libsharp_coll
|
New parameter: Control job reproducibility mode:
0 – Use default.
1 – No reproducibility.
2 – Reproducibility.
|
SHARP_COLL_ENABLE_CUDA
|
Libsharp_coll
|
New parameter: Enables CUDA GPU direct.
|
SHARP_COLL_ENABLE_GPU_DIRECT_RDMA
|
Libsharp_coll
|
New parameter: Enables GPU direct RDMA.
|
Rev 1.8.1
|
pending_mode_timeout
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: Defines AM waiting time for jobs to complete prior to fabric re-initialization upon startup.
|
job_info_polling_interval
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: Defines job status polling interval when waiting for jobs to complete upon startup.