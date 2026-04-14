General Troubleshooting

System Status LED is RED Unplug the appliance and call your NVIDIA Networking representative.

Power Supply Unit Status LED is not lit or is RED Check that the power cable is plugged into a working outlet. Check that the power cable has a voltage within the range of 100–240 volts AC. Remove and reinstall the power cable. Remove and reinstall the PSU.

The Power Button w/Integrated LED for the appliance shuts off Check that there is adequate ventilation. Make sure that there is nothing blocking the front or rear of the chassis and that the fan modules and ventilation holes are not blocked (especially look for dust over the holes). If you find dust blocking the ventilation holes, it is recommended to clean the fan unit and remove the dust from the front and rear panels of the appliance using a vacuum cleaner.

The Activity LEDs do not come on Check if the NVIDIA Skyway appliance has been started.