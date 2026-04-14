General Troubleshooting
Issue
Resolution
System Status LED is RED
Unplug the appliance and call your NVIDIA Networking representative.
Power Supply Unit Status LED is not lit or is RED
The Power Button w/Integrated LED for the appliance shuts off
The Activity LEDs do not come on
Check if the NVIDIA Skyway appliance has been started.
The appliance is off
If that does not work, do the following:
|
Issue
|
Resolution
|
System Status LED is RED
|
Unplug the appliance and call your NVIDIA Networking representative.
|
Power Supply Unit Status LED is not lit or is RED
|
|
The Power Button w/Integrated LED for the appliance shuts off
|
|
The Activity LEDs do not come on
|
Check if the NVIDIA Skyway appliance has been started.
|
The appliance is off
|
If that does not work, do the following: