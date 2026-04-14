Hardware Installation

The installation procedure of NVIDIA Skyway involves the following steps.

Step Procedure Direct Link 1 Follow safety warning procedures. Refer to Safety Warnings 2 Pay attention to the system considerations within the host chassis. Refer to System Requirements 3 Follow the safety precautions Refer to Safety Precautions 4 Unpack the package and confirm all required components are present. Refer to Unpacking the Package 5 Mount the appliance in a rack enclosure. Refer to Rack Mounting 6 Use the supplied cables to connect the system Refer to Cable Installation 7 Power on the system. Refer to Initial Power-On

Prior to the installation, please review the Safety Warnings . Note that some warnings may not apply to all models.

Warning Unless otherwise specified, NVIDIA Networking products are designed to work in an environmentally controlled data center with low levels of gaseous and dust (particulate) contamination. The operating environment should meet severity level G1 as per ISA 71.04 for gaseous contamination and ISO 14644-1 class 8 for cleanliness level.





NVIDIA Skyway appliance is offered with one airflow pattern: from the front panel to the rear panel.

Refer to the Technical Specifications section for airflow numbers.

See Operating Systems section under the Introduction section.

The NVIDIA Skyway appliance is installed in systems that operate with voltages that can be lethal. Before opening the case of the system, observe the following precautions to avoid injury and prevent damage to system components.

Remove any metallic objects from your hands and wrists.

Make sure to use only insulated tools.

Verify that the system is powered off and is unplugged.

Place the ESD mat on the floor where working and put on the ESD strap. Make sure the ESD strap is touching your skin and that the other end is connected to a verified ground.

Check the package contents list to see that all the parts have been sent. Check the parts for visible damage that may have occurred during shipping. Please note that the product must be placed on an antistatic surface. Please refer to Package Contents.

Note The device comes with a key to the front panel. Note that although the key is provided, there is no reason to open the front panel nor to access the elements behind the front panel.

The NVIDIA Skyway appliance can be mounted in a rack using the optional rack mounting kit. We strongly recommend that the minimum depth of cabinet is 1100mm.

Before mounting the NVIDIA Skyway appliance in a rack, ensure that all internal components have been installed and that the unit has been fully tested. Both sides of the chassis ear must be assembled with screws (PN:1930005209) after the slide rail kit has been assembled.

Warning Read prior to installation.

The server slides are developed for 1U or 2U applications of which system load does not exceed 75lbs. The slide length is 1041±3.0mm. The rear bracket is extendable to a max/min post-to-post distance of 670-1042 mm. The slide extension is 610.0±3.0mm.

Step 1: Remove inner member. Pull inner member out as in the illustration.

Step 2: Mount the inner member onto the chassis. Place the key slot on T stud, and push the inner member toward the back.

Step 3: Mount the cabinet member to the posts. Align the positioning pin to the desired complete U location, and pull the bracket forwards to lock it to the post. The bracket is locked to the post after a “click” sound is heard.

Step 4: Release the locking latch upward.

Step 5: Push the middle member forward to the rear of the slide.

Step 6: Install the chassis.

As shown, insert the inner member to the cabinet member. Make sure the ball retainer is in the open position. If the ball retainer is not on the front position, it might cause damage to the slides. After the inner member goes in, push up/down the disconnect lever to unlock the slides and keep pushing the chassis to the fully-closed position.

Step 7: Screw the system in the cabinet.