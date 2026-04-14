NVIDIA Skyway InfiniBand-to-Ethernet Gateway User Manual
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Revision History

Date

Description of Changes

Mar. 2025

Added a warning to Network Interface Cards

Jun. 2023

Added the following sections:

Nov. 2022

Updated Hardware Installation

Jun. 2022

Added partition PKeys to the Networkwide Deployment Guidelines

Nov. 2021

Updated supported protocols across the document.

Jun. 2021

Updated LED tables

Feb. 2021

Updated Technical Specifications.

Nov. 2020

Updated Technical Specifications.

Oct. 2020

Updated package contents.

Oct. 2020

Updated package contents.

Aug. 2020

Initial release.
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