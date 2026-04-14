Revision History
Date
Description of Changes
Mar. 2025
Added a warning to Network Interface Cards
Jun. 2023
Added the following sections:
Nov. 2022
Updated Hardware Installation
Jun. 2022
Added partition PKeys to the Networkwide Deployment Guidelines
Nov. 2021
Updated supported protocols across the document.
Jun. 2021
Updated LED tables
Feb. 2021
Updated Technical Specifications.
Nov. 2020
Updated Technical Specifications.
Oct. 2020
Updated package contents.
Oct. 2020
Updated package contents.
Aug. 2020
Initial release.