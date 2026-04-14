NVIDIA Skyway InfiniBand-to-Ethernet Gateway User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Switches  NVIDIA Skyway InfiniBand-to-Ethernet Gateway User Manual  System Layout and Interfaces

On This Page

System Layout and Interfaces

The figures below show the front and rear sides of NVIDIA Skyway. Each numbered interface that is referenced in the figures is described in the following table with a link to detailed information.

NVIDIA Skyway Front and Rear Panel

image2020-7-7_5-36-8-version-1-modificationdate-1776166990948-api-v2.png

image2020-8-4_11-6-51-version-1-modificationdate-1776166987970-api-v2.png

Item

Interface

Description

1

Power-On LEDs

Bezel LED—lights when the system is powered on

2

COM port

Serial DB9 to RJ45 RS232 port—not active

3

USB Interfaces

4 x USB 3.0 ports at the rear panel

4

PCIe Gen 3.0/4.0 Slots

8x ConnectX-6 VPI adapter cards

5

LAN1

RJ-45 LAN port—10G IPMI-LAN2

6

LAN2

RJ-45 LAN port—10G

7

LAN3

RJ-45 LAN port—1G

8

LAN4

RJ-45 LAN port—1G IPMI-LAN1

9

Redundant Power Module

Two redundant 80 PLUS PLATINUM PSUs at the rear of the appliance

10

Power Supply Fans

One fan per power supply unit

Interfaces Detailed Description

Power-On LED

There is one I/O LED (green) on the front panel, to indicate if the system is powered.

USB 3.0 Interfaces

Skyway offers four USB 3.0 ports on the system's rear panel.

The USB interfaces are USB 3.0 compliant and can be used to provide the bandwidth up to 500MB/s to shorten the time for data transmission.

image2020-7-7_5-40-15-version-1-modificationdate-1776166989912-api-v2.png

Warning

Do not use excessive force when inserting or extracting the USB disk to and from the connector.


PCIe Gen 3.0 Slots

Skyway is shipped assembled with eight ConnectX-6 VPI cards that enable the hardware-based forwarding of IP packets from InfiniBand to Ethernet, and vice versa.

LAN Interfaces

Skyway features two 10G Base-T Ethernet LAN 1/2 connections (Intel X557 PHY (2* 10GbE)) and two GbE LAN 3/4 (Intel I210 (2* 10/100/1000 Base-T GbE)) to eliminate bottlenecks in network data flow. The ports are accessible from the appliance's rear panel.

In addition, the appliance is equipped with ASPEED 2500 BMC chip that supports IPMI 2.0 (Intelligent Platform Management Interface 2.0) via LAN1 and LAN4 ports.

The recommended cabling when connecting LAN4 and LAN1 (for 10G LAN) is Cat. 6 (< 55m) or Cat. 6A (<100m) for which both cross and straight cables are supported.

LAN3 (X557-AT2 controller) has an internal signal connected to BMC LAN2.

Redundant Power Module

NVIDIA Skyway is equipped with two redundant power supply units at the rear of the appliance. The PSUs are housed in a 2U canister containing the power supplies. Each PSU has an extraction handle, PSU status LED, and a power socket.

  • 80 PLUS Platinum 1+1 redundant power supply

  • 1000 W @ 100 ~ 127 V

  • 2000 W @ 200 ~ 240 V

  • For the redundant power module LEDs definitions, please refer to Power Module LED specifications

Fans Modules

Power Supply Fans

NVIDIA Skyway is equipped with one fan per power supply unit on the rear panel of the appliance.

image2020-7-7_18-12-22-version-1-modificationdate-1776166989588-api-v2.png

Internal Fans

NVIDIA Skyway is equipped with six internal fans for cooling the CPU and expansion cards. Under normal operation, the cooling fans operate at a constant speed. If the system module fails, or one of the temperature thresholds are exceeded, the cooling fans automatically raise their rotation speeds to draw more airflow. For example, if there are two fans for CPU cooling and the temperature of CPU0 raises, only these two system fans will raise their fan speed and the other four fans for the cooling of expansion cards will operate at a constant speed. Below is a list of the different internal fan types.

  • 2 x 4-pin 80x38 fan for CPU cooling

  • 4 x 4-pin 80x38 fan for expansion card cooling

  • All fans are equipped with tachometer status monitoring
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Apr 14, 2026
content here