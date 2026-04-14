System Layout and Interfaces

There is one I/O LED (green) on the front panel, to indicate if the system is powered.

For Power-On LEDs definitions, please refer to Power-On LEDs Specifications

Skyway offers four USB 3.0 ports on the system's rear panel.

The USB interfaces are USB 3.0 compliant and can be used to provide the bandwidth up to 500MB/s to shorten the time for data transmission.

Warning Do not use excessive force when inserting or extracting the USB disk to and from the connector.





Skyway is shipped assembled with eight ConnectX-6 VPI cards that enable the hardware-based forwarding of IP packets from InfiniBand to Ethernet, and vice versa.

Skyway features two 10G Base-T Ethernet LAN 1/2 connections (Intel X557 PHY (2* 10GbE)) and two GbE LAN 3/4 (Intel I210 (2* 10/100/1000 Base-T GbE)) to eliminate bottlenecks in network data flow. The ports are accessible from the appliance's rear panel.

In addition, the appliance is equipped with ASPEED 2500 BMC chip that supports IPMI 2.0 (Intelligent Platform Management Interface 2.0) via LAN1 and LAN4 ports.

The recommended cabling when connecting LAN4 and LAN1 (for 10G LAN) is Cat. 6 (< 55m) or Cat. 6A (<100m) for which both cross and straight cables are supported.

LAN3 (X557-AT2 controller) has an internal signal connected to BMC LAN2.

NVIDIA Skyway is equipped with two redundant power supply units at the rear of the appliance. The PSUs are housed in a 2U canister containing the power supplies. Each PSU has an extraction handle, PSU status LED, and a power socket.

80 PLUS Platinum 1+1 redundant power supply

1000 W @ 100 ~ 127 V

2000 W @ 200 ~ 240 V

For the redundant power module LEDs definitions, please refer to Power Module LED specifications

NVIDIA Skyway is equipped with one fan per power supply unit on the rear panel of the appliance.

NVIDIA Skyway is equipped with six internal fans for cooling the CPU and expansion cards. Under normal operation, the cooling fans operate at a constant speed. If the system module fails, or one of the temperature thresholds are exceeded, the cooling fans automatically raise their rotation speeds to draw more airflow. For example, if there are two fans for CPU cooling and the temperature of CPU0 raises, only these two system fans will raise their fan speed and the other four fans for the cooling of expansion cards will operate at a constant speed. Below is a list of the different internal fan types.