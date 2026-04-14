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System Layout and Interfaces
The figures below show the front and rear sides of NVIDIA Skyway. Each numbered interface that is referenced in the figures is described in the following table with a link to detailed information.
Item
Interface
Description
1
Bezel LED—lights when the system is powered on
2
COM port
Serial DB9 to RJ45 RS232 port—not active
3
4 x USB 3.0 ports at the rear panel
4
8x ConnectX-6 VPI adapter cards
5
LAN1
RJ-45 LAN port—10G IPMI-LAN2
6
LAN2
RJ-45 LAN port—10G
7
LAN3
RJ-45 LAN port—1G
8
LAN4
RJ-45 LAN port—1G IPMI-LAN1
9
Two redundant 80 PLUS PLATINUM PSUs at the rear of the appliance
10
One fan per power supply unit
Power-On LED
There is one I/O LED (green) on the front panel, to indicate if the system is powered.
For Power-On LEDs definitions, please refer to Power-On LEDs Specifications
USB 3.0 Interfaces
Skyway offers four USB 3.0 ports on the system's rear panel.
The USB interfaces are USB 3.0 compliant and can be used to provide the bandwidth up to 500MB/s to shorten the time for data transmission.
Do not use excessive force when inserting or extracting the USB disk to and from the connector.
PCIe Gen 3.0 Slots
Skyway is shipped assembled with eight ConnectX-6 VPI cards that enable the hardware-based forwarding of IP packets from InfiniBand to Ethernet, and vice versa.
LAN Interfaces
Skyway features two 10G Base-T Ethernet LAN 1/2 connections (Intel X557 PHY (2* 10GbE)) and two GbE LAN 3/4 (Intel I210 (2* 10/100/1000 Base-T GbE)) to eliminate bottlenecks in network data flow. The ports are accessible from the appliance's rear panel.
In addition, the appliance is equipped with ASPEED 2500 BMC chip that supports IPMI 2.0 (Intelligent Platform Management Interface 2.0) via LAN1 and LAN4 ports.
The recommended cabling when connecting LAN4 and LAN1 (for 10G LAN) is Cat. 6 (< 55m) or Cat. 6A (<100m) for which both cross and straight cables are supported.
LAN3 (X557-AT2 controller) has an internal signal connected to BMC LAN2.
For LAN1 and LAN2 LED definitions, please refer to LAN1 / LAN 2 Rear I/O LED Specifications
For LAN3 and LAN4 LEDs definitions, please refer to LAN3 / LAN4 Rear I/O LED Specifications
Redundant Power Module
NVIDIA Skyway is equipped with two redundant power supply units at the rear of the appliance. The PSUs are housed in a 2U canister containing the power supplies. Each PSU has an extraction handle, PSU status LED, and a power socket.
80 PLUS Platinum 1+1 redundant power supply
1000 W @ 100 ~ 127 V
2000 W @ 200 ~ 240 V
For the redundant power module LEDs definitions, please refer to Power Module LED specifications
Fans Modules
Power Supply Fans
NVIDIA Skyway is equipped with one fan per power supply unit on the rear panel of the appliance.
Internal Fans
NVIDIA Skyway is equipped with six internal fans for cooling the CPU and expansion cards. Under normal operation, the cooling fans operate at a constant speed. If the system module fails, or one of the temperature thresholds are exceeded, the cooling fans automatically raise their rotation speeds to draw more airflow. For example, if there are two fans for CPU cooling and the temperature of CPU0 raises, only these two system fans will raise their fan speed and the other four fans for the cooling of expansion cards will operate at a constant speed. Below is a list of the different internal fan types.
2 x 4-pin 80x38 fan for CPU cooling
4 x 4-pin 80x38 fan for expansion card cooling
All fans are equipped with tachometer status monitoring