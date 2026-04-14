NVIDIA Skyway InfiniBand-to-Ethernet Gateway User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Switches  NVIDIA Skyway InfiniBand-to-Ethernet Gateway User Manual  System Monitoring

On This Page

System Monitoring

Front Panel Monitoring Components

Power-On LED

There is one I/O LED (green) on the front panel to indicate if the system is powered.

LED State

Color

Description

On

Green

System is turned on

Blinking

Green

System is under S4 state

Off

N/A

Power off


Rear Panel LEDs

LAN Interfaces LEDs

LAN3/LAN4 Rear I/O LED Interface

There are two I/O LEDs (green and amber) to indicate LAN link and activity.

image2020-6-18_12-29-42-version-1-modificationdate-1776167011815-api-v2.png

Left LED

Right LED

Description

Off

Green

10M bps linked

Off

Blinking Green

10M bps active

Amber

Green

100M bps linked

Amber

Blinking Green

100M bps active

Green

Green

1G bps linked

Green

Blinking Green

1G bps active

Off

Off

No link


LAN1/LAN 2 Rear I/O LED Interface

There are two I/O LEDs (green and amber) to indicate LAN link and activity.

image2020-6-18_12-29-42-version-1-modificationdate-1776167011815-api-v2.png

Left LED

Right LED

Description

Amber

Green

1G bps linked

Amber

Blinking Green

1G bps active

Green

Green

10G bps linked

Green

Blinking Green

10G bps active

Off

Off

No link

Power Module LED

There are two I/O LEDs (amber and green) to indicate the power module state.

LED State

Color

Description

Blinking

Amber

Power supply warning event

Blinking

Green

AC present standy output on

On

Amber

AC unplug to this module or power supply critical event

On

Green

Power supply DC output ON and OK

Off

Off

No AC power to both power modules


Network Interface Cards LEDs

There are two I/O LEDs per port:

  • LED 1 and 2: Bi-color I/O LED which indicates link status. LED behavior is described below for Ethernet and InfiniBand port configurations.

  • LED 3 and 4: Reserved for future use.

    image2019-7-1_11-27-30-version-1-modificationdate-1776167012807-api-v2.png

LED1 and LED2 Link Status Indications (Physical and Logical)—Ethernet Protocol

LED Color and State

Description

Off

A link has not been established.

Blinking amber

1 Hz blinking amber occurs when a beacon command for locating the adapter card running .

4 Hz blinking amber indicates a problem with the physical link.

Solid green

Indicates a valid link with no active traffic.

Blinking green

Indicates a valid logical link with active traffic.

LED1 and LED2 Link Status Indications (Physical and Logical)—InfiniBand Protocol

LED Color and State

Description

Off

A physical link has not been established.

Solid amber

Indicates an active physical link.

Blinking amber

1 Hz blinking amber occurs when a beacon command for locating the adapter card is running.

4 Hz blinking amber indicates a problem with the physical link.

Solid green

Indicates a valid logical (data activity) link with no active traffic.

Blinking green

Indicates a valid logical link with active traffic.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Apr 14, 2026
content here