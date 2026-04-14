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System Monitoring
Power-On LED
There is one I/O LED (green) on the front panel to indicate if the system is powered.
LED State
Color
Description
On
Green
System is turned on
Blinking
Green
System is under S4 state
Off
N/A
Power off
LAN Interfaces LEDs
LAN3/LAN4 Rear I/O LED Interface
There are two I/O LEDs (green and amber) to indicate LAN link and activity.
Left LED
Right LED
Description
Off
Green
10M bps linked
Off
Blinking Green
10M bps active
Amber
Green
100M bps linked
Amber
Blinking Green
100M bps active
Green
Green
1G bps linked
Green
Blinking Green
1G bps active
Off
Off
No link
LAN1/LAN 2 Rear I/O LED Interface
There are two I/O LEDs (green and amber) to indicate LAN link and activity.
Left LED
Right LED
Description
Amber
Green
1G bps linked
Amber
Blinking Green
1G bps active
Green
Green
10G bps linked
Green
Blinking Green
10G bps active
Off
Off
No link
Power Module LED
There are two I/O LEDs (amber and green) to indicate the power module state.
LED State
Color
Description
Blinking
Amber
Power supply warning event
Blinking
Green
AC present standy output on
On
Amber
AC unplug to this module or power supply critical event
On
Green
Power supply DC output ON and OK
Off
Off
No AC power to both power modules
Network Interface Cards LEDs
There are two I/O LEDs per port:
LED 1 and 2: Bi-color I/O LED which indicates link status. LED behavior is described below for Ethernet and InfiniBand port configurations.
LED 3 and 4: Reserved for future use.
LED1 and LED2 Link Status Indications (Physical and Logical)—Ethernet Protocol
LED Color and State
Description
Off
A link has not been established.
Blinking amber
1 Hz blinking amber occurs when a beacon command for locating the adapter card running .
4 Hz blinking amber indicates a problem with the physical link.
Solid green
Indicates a valid link with no active traffic.
Blinking green
Indicates a valid logical link with active traffic.
LED1 and LED2 Link Status Indications (Physical and Logical)—InfiniBand Protocol
LED Color and State
Description
Off
A physical link has not been established.
Solid amber
Indicates an active physical link.
Blinking amber
1 Hz blinking amber occurs when a beacon command for locating the adapter card is running.
4 Hz blinking amber indicates a problem with the physical link.
Solid green
Indicates a valid logical (data activity) link with no active traffic.
Blinking green
Indicates a valid logical link with active traffic.