System Monitoring

There are two I/O LEDs (green and amber) to indicate LAN link and activity.

Left LED Right LED Description Off Green 10M bps linked Off Blinking Green 10M bps active Amber Green 100M bps linked Amber Blinking Green 100M bps active Green Green 1G bps linked Green Blinking Green 1G bps active Off Off No link

There are two I/O LEDs (green and amber) to indicate LAN link and activity.

Left LED Right LED Description Amber Green 1G bps linked Amber Blinking Green 1G bps active Green Green 10G bps linked Green Blinking Green 10G bps active Off Off No link

There are two I/O LEDs (amber and green) to indicate the power module state.

LED State Color Description Blinking Amber Power supply warning event Blinking Green AC present standy output on On Amber AC unplug to this module or power supply critical event On Green Power supply DC output ON and OK Off Off No AC power to both power modules

There are two I/O LEDs per port:

LED 1 and 2: Bi-color I/O LED which indicates link status. LED behavior is described below for Ethernet and InfiniBand port configurations.

LED 3 and 4: Reserved for future use.

LED1 and LED2 Link Status Indications (Physical and Logical)—Ethernet Protocol

LED Color and State Description Off A link has not been established. Blinking amber 1 Hz blinking amber occurs when a beacon command for locating the adapter card running . 4 Hz blinking amber indicates a problem with the physical link. Solid green Indicates a valid link with no active traffic. Blinking green Indicates a valid logical link with active traffic.

LED1 and LED2 Link Status Indications (Physical and Logical)—InfiniBand Protocol