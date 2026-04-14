Technical Specifications

NVIDIA Skyway gateway with ACC and package: 32kg

Auto-Negotiation : SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

Maximum Power Consumption of the entire server

0 to 35° C

-20 to 60° C

Airflow/Heat Dissipation

Airflow