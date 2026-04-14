NVIDIA Skyway InfiniBand-to-Ethernet Gateway User Manual
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Technical Specifications

MGA100-HS2 Specifications

Physical

Dimensions (W x H x D): 438 x 88 x 760 (17.24" x 3.46" x 29.92")

Weight:

  • NVIDIA Skyway gateway: 21kg

  • NVIDIA Skyway gateway with ACC and package: 32kg

Mounting: 19” rack mount

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3a

Auto-Negotiation: SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 25GBASE-R

Data Rate

InfiniBand

SDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR

Ethernet

25/50/100/200 Gb/s

Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power

Voltage: Monitors for CPU Cores, +3.3 V, +5 V, +12 V, +5 V Standby, VBAT

80 PLUS Platinum 1+1 redundant power supply

1000 W @ 100 ~ 127 V2000 W @ 200 ~ 240 V

Detailed Power Consumption Per Interface

Interface

Power Consumption Per Interface

Total Power Consumption Per Interface

2x CPU

2x70W

140W

2x PCH

2x3W

6W

4x DDR4 16G

4x2W

8W

1x SSD SATA 2.5 64G

1x2.5W

2.5W

6x fans

6x52.8W

316.8W

8x ConnectX-6 Network Cards

8x35W

280W

1x BMC

1x2W

2W

6x USB

4x RJ45

15W

2W

17W

Other server components

3W

Maximum Power Consumption of the entire server

~774W

Environmental

Temperature

Operating

0 to 35° C

Non-operating

-20 to 60° C

Humidity

Operating relative humidity

10~85% @ 40° C (non-condensing)

Non-operating relative humidity

10~95% @ 40° C (non-condensing)

Vibration (5 ~ 500 Hz)

0.25 GRMs

Shock

10G (with 11ms duration, half sine wave)

Airflow/Heat Dissipation

Airflow

  • When all 6 fans are working at full speed: 1045 LFM

  • When only 4 fans are working at full speed: 688 LFM

System Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. All the mechanical tolerances are +/- 0.1mm.

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