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Technical Specifications
Physical
Dimensions (W x H x D): 438 x 88 x 760 (17.24" x 3.46" x 29.92")
Weight:
Mounting: 19” rack mount
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3a
Auto-Negotiation: SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port
Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 25GBASE-R
Data Rate
InfiniBand
SDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR
Ethernet
25/50/100/200 Gb/s
Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power
Voltage: Monitors for CPU Cores, +3.3 V, +5 V, +12 V, +5 V Standby, VBAT
80 PLUS Platinum 1+1 redundant power supply
1000 W @ 100 ~ 127 V2000 W @ 200 ~ 240 V
Detailed Power Consumption Per Interface
Interface
Power Consumption Per Interface
Total Power Consumption Per Interface
2x CPU
2x70W
140W
2x PCH
2x3W
6W
4x DDR4 16G
4x2W
8W
1x SSD SATA 2.5 64G
1x2.5W
2.5W
6x fans
6x52.8W
316.8W
8x ConnectX-6 Network Cards
8x35W
280W
1x BMC
1x2W
2W
6x USB
4x RJ45
15W
2W
17W
Other server components
3W
Maximum Power Consumption of the entire server
~774W
Environmental
Temperature
Operating
0 to 35° C
Non-operating
-20 to 60° C
Humidity
Operating relative humidity
10~85% @ 40° C (non-condensing)
Non-operating relative humidity
10~95% @ 40° C (non-condensing)
Vibration (5 ~ 500 Hz)
0.25 GRMs
Shock
10G (with 11ms duration, half sine wave)
Airflow/Heat Dissipation
Airflow
All dimensions are in millimeters. All the mechanical tolerances are +/- 0.1mm.