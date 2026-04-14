NVIDIA Skyway InfiniBand-to-Ethernet Gateway User Manual
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Thermal Threshold Definitions

There are two thermal threshold definitions for NVIDIA Skyway which impact the overall system operation state:

  1. Critical—When the device crosses this temperature, the firmware will automatically shut down the device. This temperature threshold is set from the BIOS (Advanced > IT8528 HW Monitor > CPU ACPI Shutdown Temperature). The temperature threshold can be configured from 50 to 110°C.

  2. Emergency—The temperature threshold is set by the CPU's internal thermal trip. It is impossible to change the temperature value through a software interface.
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