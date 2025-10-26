NVIDIA Spectrum SN2000 1U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Switches  NVIDIA Spectrum SN2000 1U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual

Relevant for Models: SN2100, SN2010, SN2410, SN2700

About this Manual

This manual describes the installation and basic use of NVIDIA Ethernet switches based on the NVIDIA Spectrum IC device.

Ordering Information

See Introduction

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for IT managers and system administrators.

Related Documentation

For onsite or remote services, contact nbu-services-sales@nvidia.com

Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 26, 2025.
content here