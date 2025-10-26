NVIDIA Spectrum SN2000 1U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual

Relevant for Models: SN2100, SN2010, SN2410, SN2700
About this Manual
This manual describes the installation and basic use of NVIDIA Ethernet switches based on the NVIDIA Spectrum IC device.
Ordering Information
See Introduction
Intended Audience
This manual is intended for IT managers and system administrators.
Related Documentation
Hands-on workshops:
For onsite or remote services, contact nbu-services-sales@nvidia.com
Revision History
A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.