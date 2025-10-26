Accessory and Replacement Parts

Included in the SN2700 package.

Rack installation kit for 1U systems to be mounted into short or standard depth racks

Rack installation kit for standard depth 1U systems to be mounted into standard depth racks

Rack installation kit for 1U wide systems to be mounted into short depth racks

930-9NRKT-00JV-000

MTEF-KIT-SP

Rack installation kit for 1U wide systems to be mounted into standard depth racks

SN2410, SN2740