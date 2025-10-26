The data interfaces use QSFP28 connectors. The full list of interfaces per system is provided in Speed and Switching Capabilities.

Each QSFP28 port can be connected with a QSFP28 cable or connector for 25/40/50/56/100GbE, or 1/10/25GbE when connecting through NVIDIA QSFP28 to SFP28 (Dynamix QSA™) adapters, hybrid or split cables. The systems offer support of up to 3.5W transceivers in all QSFP28 ports, and support of up to 1.5W in all SFP28 ports.

The systems offer several high-power ports for optical transceivers that require such support. The following table specifies each system's ports max power capabilities: