Interface Specifications
QSFP Pin Description
Connector Pin Number
Symbol
Signal Description
1
GND
Ground
2
Tx2n
Connected to Port 2 lane Rx
Inverted Data
3
Tx2p
Connected to Port 2 lane Rx
Non-Inverted Data
4
GND
Ground
5
Tx4n
Connected to Port 4 lane Rx
Inverted Data
6
Tx4p
Connected to Port 4 lane Rx
Non-Inverted Data
7
GND
Ground
8
Mod-SelL
Cable/Module Select
9
ResetL
Cable/Module Reset
10
Vcc Rx
+3.3 V Power supply receiver
11
SCL
2-wire serial interface clock
12
SDA
2-wire serial interface data
13
GND
Ground
14
Rx3p
Connected to Port 3 lane Tx
Non-Inverted Data
15
Rx3n
Connected to Port 3 lane Tx
Inverted Data
16
GND
Ground
17
Rx1p
Connected to Port 1 lane Tx
Non-Inverted Data
18
Rx1n
Connected to Port 1 lane Tx
Inverted Data
19
GND
Ground
20
GND
Ground
21
Rx2n
Connected to Port 2 lane Tx
Inverted Data
22
Rx2p
Connected to Port 2 lane Tx
Non-Inverted Data
23
GND
Ground
24
Rx4n
Connected to Port 4 lane Tx
Inverted Data
25
Rx4p
Connected to Port 4 lane Tx
Non-Inverted Data
26
GND
Ground
27
ModPrsL
Module/cable Present
28
IntL
Interrupt
29
Vcc Tx
+3.3 V Power supply transmitter
30
Vcc 1
+3.3 V Power Supply
31
LPMode
Low Power Mode
32
GND
Ground
33
Tx3p
Connected to Port 3 lane Rx
Non-Inverted Data
34
Tx3n
Connected to Port 3 lane Rx
Inverted Data
35
GND
Ground
36
Tx1p
Connected to Port 1 lane Rx
Non-Inverted Data
37
Tx1n
Connected to Port 1 lane Rx
Inverted Data
38
GND
Ground
Rear View of Module with Pin Placement
SFP Pin Description
Pin
Symbol Name
Description
Note
1
VeeT
Module Transmitter Ground
--
2
TX_Fault
Module Transmitter Fault
a
3
TX_Disable
Transmitter Disable. Turns off transmitter laser output
b
4
SDA
2-wire Serial Interface Data Line
c
5
SCL
2-wire Serial Interface Clock Line
d
6
MOD_ABS
Module Absent. Grounded within the module
d
7
RS0
No connection required
--
8
Rx_LOS
Loss of Signal indication. Logic 0 indicates normal operation.
d
9
RS1
No connection required
--
10
VeeR
Receiver Ground (Common with Transmitter Ground)
a
11
VeeR
Receiver Ground (Common with Transmitter Ground)
a
12
RD-
Receiver Inverted DATA out. AC Coupled
--
13
RD+
Receiver Non-inverted DATA out. AC Coupled
--
14
VeeR
Receiver Ground (Common with Transmitter Ground)
a
15
VccR
Receiver Power Supply
--
16
VccT
Transmitter Power Supply
--
17
VeeT
Transmitter Ground (Common with Receiver Ground)
a
18
TD+
Transmitter Non-Inverted DATA in. AC Coupled
--
19
TD-
Transmitter Inverted DATA in. AC Coupled
--
20
VeeT
Transmitter Ground (Common with Receiver Ground)
a
Notes:
TFAULT is an open collector/drain output, which should be pulled up with a 4.7k-10k Ohms resistor on the host board if intended for use. Pull up voltage should be between 2.0V to Vcc + 0.3V. A high output indicates a transmitter fault caused by either the TX bias current or the TX output power exceeding the preset alarm thresholds. A low output indicates normal operation. In the low state, the output is pulled to <0.8V.
Laser output disabled on TDIS >2.0V or open, enabled on TDIS <0.8V
Should be pulled up with 4.7kΩ-10kΩ on host board to a voltage between 2.0V and 3.6V. MOD_ABS pulls line low to indicate module is plugged in.
LOS is open collector output. Should be pulled up with 4.7kΩ-10kΩ on host board to a voltage between 2.0V and 3.6V. Logic 0 indicates normal operation; logic 1 indicates loss of signal.
RJ-45 Console and I²C interfaces are integrated in the same connector. Due to that, connecting any cable other than the Mellanox supplied console cable may cause an I²C hang.
Using uncertified cables may damage the I²C interface. Refer to the Replacement Parts Ordering Numbers appendix for harness details.
Signal
Pin#
Color
Not connected
1
G/W
I²C_SCL
2
G
TXD
3
O/W
Not connected
4
Bl
GND
5
Bl/W
RXD
6
O
I²C_SDA
7
Br/W
Not connected
8
Br
The RS232 harness cable (DB9 to RJ45) is provided within the package to connect a host PC to the system's Console RJ45 port.
RJ45 to DB9 Harness Pinout
2m RJ45-to-RJ45 serial port cable is provided in the SN2410 and SN2700 packages.
The harness must be used when connecting the switch serial port with the terminal server/console server.
The new harness can be extended by an ordinary flat 1-to-1 RJ45 cable.