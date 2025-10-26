NVIDIA Spectrum SN2000 1U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Ordering Information

All systems documented in this manual are no longer available for ordering.

Legacy End-of-Life (EOL) and End-of-Support (EOS) Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Marketing Description

Lifecycle Phase

920-9N100-00F4-0C0

MSN2100-BB2FC

NVIDIA Spectrum 40GbE 1U switch w/Cumulus Linux, 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2 core, short depth, P2C airflow, Rails to be purchased separately, (Cumulus License Key is required)

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N100-00F4-0X0

MSN2100-BB2F

NVIDIA Spectrum based 40GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx, 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, P2C airflow. Rail Kit must be purchased separately

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N100-00F7-0N0

MSN2100-CB2FO

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Switch with ONIE, 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit must be purchased separately, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N100-00F7-0X0

MSN2100-CB2F

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS), 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit must be purchased separately, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N100-00F7-0C0

MSN2100-CB2FC

NVIDIA Spectrum 100GbE 1U switch w/Cumulus Linux, 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, short depth, P2C airflow, Rails to be purchased separately, (Cumulus License Key is required)

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N100-00R7-0C0

MSN2100-CB2RC

NVIDIA Spectrum 100GbE 1U switch w/Cumulus Linux, 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, short depth, C2P airflow, Rails to be purchased separately, (Cumulus License Key is required)

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N100-00R4-0N0

MSN2100-BB2RO

NVIDIA Spectrum based 40GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE, 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, C2P airflow. Rail Kit must be purchased separately

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N100-00R4-0X0

MSN2100-BB2R

NVIDIA Spectrum based 40GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS), 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, short depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit must be purchased separately, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N100-00R7-0N0

MSN2100-CB2RO

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE, 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, C2P airflow. Rail Kit must be purchased separately

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N100-00R7-0X0

MSN2100-CB2R

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS), 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, short depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit must be purchased separately, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N101-00F4-0C0

MSN2700-BS2FC

NVIDIA Spectrum 40GbE 1U switch w/Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6, (Cumulus License Key is required)

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N101-00F4-0X0

MSN2700-BS2F

NVIDIA Spectrum based 40GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS), 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N101-00F7-0C1

MSN2700-CS2FC

NVIDIA Spectrum 100GbE 1U switch w/Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6, (Cumulus License Key is required)

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N101-00F7-0N1

MSN2700-CS2FO

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Switch with ONIE, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, x86 CPU, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N101-00F7-0X0

MSN2700-CB2F

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N101-00F7-0X4

MSN2700-CS2F

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS), 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N101-00F7-1C1

MSN2700-CSBFC

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (DC), x86 CPU, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N101-00F7-1N0

MSN2700-CBBFO

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with ONIE, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 power-supplies (DC), x86 CPU, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N101-00R4-0X0

MSN2700-BS2R

NVIDIA Spectrum based 40GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS), 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Standard depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N101-00R7-0C0

MSN2700-CS2RC

NVIDIA Spectrum 100GbE 1U switch w/Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, standard depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6, (Cumulus License Key is required)

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N101-00R7-0N0

MSN2700-CS2RO

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N101-00R7-0X0

MSN2700-CB2R

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Short depth, Reverse airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N101-00R7-0X2

MSN2700-CS2R

NVIDIA Spectrum based 100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS), 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, Standard depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N110-00R7-0X1

MSN2740-CB2R1

Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit

EOS (End of Support)

920-9N110-09R7-0S0

MSN2740-CB2R1OS

Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with ONIE/SONiC, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 Atom CPU, short depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOS (End of Support)

920-9N110-00F7-0N1

MSN2740-CB2F1O

Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

EOS (End of Support)

920-9N110-00F7-0X1

MSN2740-CB2F1

Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

EOS (End of Support)

920-9N110-09F7-0S0

MSN2740-CB2F1OS

Spectrum based 100GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with ONIE/SONIC, 32 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 Atom CPU, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOS (End of Support)

920-9N110-00F7-0C0

MSN2010-CB2F3C

NVIDIA Spectrum based 25GbE/100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 18 SFP28 and 4 QSFP28 ports,2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, 32G RAM and 30G SSD, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit must be purchased separately

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N110-00F7-0N0

MSN2010-CB2FO

NVIDIA Spectrum-based 25GbE/100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with ONIE, 18 SFP28 ports and 4 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 quad core, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit must be purchased separately

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N110-00F7-0X2

MSN2010-CB2F

NVIDIA Spectrum-based 25GbE/100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx, 18 SFP28 and 4 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), short depth, x86 quad core, P2C airflow, Rail Kit must be purchased separately

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N110-00R7-0N0

MSN2010-CB2RO

NVIDIA Spectrum based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE, 18 SFP28 ports and 4 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, C2P airflow. Rail Kit must be purchased separately

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N110-00R7-0X2

MSN2010-CB2R

NVIDIA Spectrum-based 25GbE/100GbE, 1U Open Ethernet Switch with NVIDIA Onyx, 18 SFP28 ports and 4 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), short depth, x86 quad core, C2P airflow, Rail Kit must be purchased separately

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N100-00F7-0C0

MSN2100-CB2FC

NVIDIA Spectrum 100GbE 1U switch w/Cumulus Linux, 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, short depth, P2C airflow, Rails to be purchased separately, (Cumulus License Key is required)

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N100-00R7-0C0

MSN2100-CB2RC

NVIDIA Spectrum 100GbE 1U switch w/Cumulus Linux, 16 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, short depth, C2P airflow, Rails to be purchased separately, (Cumulus License Key is required)

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N112-00F7-0C2

MSN2410-CB2FC

NVIDIA Spectrum 25GbE/100GbE switch w/Cumulus Linux, 48 SFP28 ports + 8 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2 core, short depth, P2C air flow, Rail Kit, (Cumulus License Key is required)

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N112-00F7-0C3

MSN2410-BB2FC

NVIDIA Spectrum 10GbE/100GbE switch w/Cumulus Linux, 48 SFP28 ports + 8 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2-core, short depth, P2C air flow, Rail Kit, (Cumulus License Key is required)

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N112-00F7-0N2

MSN2410-CB2FO

NVIDIA Spectrum based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE, 48 SFP28 ports, 8 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 dual core, Short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N112-00F7-0N3

MSN2410-BB2FO

NVIDIA Spectrum based 10GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE, 48 SFP28 ports, 8 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 dual core, Short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N112-00F7-0X0

MSN2410-BB2F

NVIDIA Spectrum based 10GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Onyx, 48 SFP28 ports and 8 QSFP28 ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N112-00F7-0X2

MSN2410-CB2F

NVIDIA Spectrum based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS), 48 SFP28 ports, 8 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 dual core, Short depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N112-00R7-0C2

MSN2410-CB2RC

NVIDIA Spectrum 25GbE/100GbE switch w/Cumulus Linux, 48 SFP28 ports + 8 QSFP28 ports, 2 AC PSUs, x86 2 core, short depth, C2P air flow, Rail Kit, (Cumulus License Key is required)

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N112-00R7-0C3

MSN2410-BB2RC

NVIDIA Spectrum based 10GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 48 SFP28 ports and 8 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N112-00R7-0N1

MSN2410-BB2RO

NVIDIA Spectrum based 10GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with ONIE, 48 SFP28 ports and 8 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, short depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N112-00R7-0X1

MSN2410-CB2R

NVIDIA Spectrum based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS), 48 SFP28 ports, 8 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 dual core, Short depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N112-00R7-0X2

MSN2410-BB2R

NVIDIA Spectrum based 10GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS), 48 SFP28 ports, 8 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 dual core, Short depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N112-00R7-1C0

MSN2410-CBBRC

NVIDIA Spectrum based 25GbE/100GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 48 SFP28 ports and 8 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (DC), x86 CPU, short depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit

EOL (End of Life)
