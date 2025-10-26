SN2100/SN2010 Static Single Switch Rail Kit
The installation process is demonstrated on an SN2100 system, but applies to the SN2010 series as well.
This rail kit is not included with the SN2100/SN2010 systems, and can be purchased separately.
This section is relevant to short-depth systems that allow such form of installation only.
Kit Part Number
Kit Legacy Part Number
Rack Size and Rack Depth Range
930-9BRKT-00JI-000
MTEF-KIT-E
Rack installation static kit for SN2100/SN2010 systems short depth 1U half-width switches, allows installation of a single switch into standard depth racks.
The following parts are included in the rail kit (see figure below):
1 x System
1 x Power cables – Type C13-C14
1 x Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45
The following items are not included in the package, and can be purchased separately:
Rack installation kit for SN2100 series short depth 1U switches, allows installation of one switch into standard depth racks (23.6"-31.5" / 600- 800mm).
16 flat head 4-40 screws (A)
8 M6 spring steel cage nuts (B)
8 M6 pan head screws (C)
8 M6 spring washers (D)
8 M6 flat washers (E)
2 rack mount blades (F)
2 system brackets (G)
Quantity
Item
X18
A
X8 (of each)
B, C
D
E
X2 (of each)
F, G
X2
X1
If anything is damaged or missing, contact your NVIDIA representative at Networking-support@nvidia.com.
All servers and systems in the rack should be planned with the airflow direction. All FRU components must have the same air flow direction. A mismatch in the air flow will affect the heat dissipation.
#
Illustration
1
Attach the 2 system rails (F,G) to the system’s sides using 8 flat head 4-40 screws (A) in each side.
2
Install 8 cage nuts of the relevant type - square or round holes, according to your rack type.
3
While your installation partner is supporting the system’s weight, perform steps 3 and 4:
On the rear side of the cabinet, install the two blades (F, G) in the selected rack unit, using four M6 screws and washers (C+D+E). Do not tighten the screws yet.
4
Mount the system into the rack enclosure by sliding the rails in the rack. Secure the brackets to the rack’s posts by inserting four M6 screws and washers (C+D+E) in the designated cage nuts - 2 in each side. Tighten all screws.
5.
A cable retainer should be used to secure the power cord when plugging it into each power socket (located on the rear side of the switch). To secure the power cord inside the retainer, press the small tab on the retainer strip to loosen the loop and pull. (The following diagram is for general illustration; the rear view does not necessarily match that of the actual system).