SN2700 Static Rail Kit
Part Number
Legacy Part Number
Rack Size and Rack Depth Range
930-9BRKT-00JC-000
MTEF-KIT-A
Short (17”-24”) or Standard (24”-34”)
1 x System
Rail Kit for short depth (17”-24” / 432-610mm) or standard depth (24”- 34” / 610-863mm) racks
2 x Power cables – Type C13-C14 (or DC adapters in DC powered systems)
1 x Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-451
2x Rack mount rails (A)
2x Rack mount brackets (B)
2x Rack mount blades (C)
8x M6 Standard cage nuts¹ ² and 8x M6 Standard pan-head Phillips screws¹ (D)
4x Phillips100 DEG F.H TYPE-I ST.ST 6-32 X 1/4 screws with a round patch (E)
¹ Other threads are available by special order: M5, 10-32, 12-24. ² G-type cage-nut is available by special order.
Quantity
Item
X4
X8 (of each)
X2 (of each)
X1
X2
In AC powered systems:
In DC powered systems:
X2
Prerequisites:
Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.
While planning how to place the system, consider the two installation options shown in the figure below, and review the following points:
Make sure the system air flow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction.
Note that the part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails (the front panel direction, as demonstrated in Option 1 or the FRUs direction, as demonstrated in Option 2) will determine the system’s adjustable side. The system’s part to which the brackets are attached will be adjacent to the cabinet.
The FRU side is extractable. Mounting the rack brackets inverted to the FRU side (Option 2) will allow you to slide the FRUs, in and out.
To mount the system into the rack:
At least two people are required to safely mount the system in the rack.
#
Illustration
1
Attach the left and right rack mount rails (A) and the left and right rack mount brackets (B) to the switch, by gently pushing the switch chassis’ pins through the slider key holes, until locking occurs.
2
Secure the system in the rails and brackets by screwing 4 flat head Phillips screws (E) in the designated points with a torque of 1.5±0.2 Nm.
3
Install 8 cage nuts in the desired slots of the rack: 4 cage nuts in the non-extractable side (in the top and bottom holes only) and 4 cage nuts in the extractable side.
Note
While each rack U (unit) consists of three holes, the cage nut should be installed vertically with its ears engaging the top and bottom holes only.
4
Attach the two blades (C) to the rack's posts. Do not tighten the screws yet.
5
While your installation partner is supporting the system’s weight, perform the following steps:
6
Secure the system in the rack by tightening the 8 screws inserted in Step 4 and Step 5 with a torque of 4.5±0.5 Nm.
7
A cable retainer should be used to secure the power cord when plugging it into each power socket (located on the rear side of the switch). To secure the power cord inside the retainer, press the small tab on the retainer strip to loosen the loop and pull. (The following diagram is for general illustration; the rear view does not necessarily match that of the actual system).
Removing the System from the Rack
To remove a unit from the rack:
Turn off the system and disconnect it from peripherals and from the electrical outlet.
While your installation partner is supporting the system’s weight:
Loosen the screws attaching the brackets to the rack. Do not remove them yet.
Loosen the screws attaching the blades to the rack, and pull the blades towards you, while your partner is holding the system.
Extract the loosened screws from Step 2 and dismount the system from the rack.
Remove the rails and brackets from the chassis by unscrewing 8 screws.