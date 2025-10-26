SN2700 Static Rail Kit

2x Rack mount rails (A)

2x Rack mount brackets (B)

2x Rack mount blades (C)

8x M6 Standard cage nuts¹ ² and 8x M6 Standard pan-head Phillips screws¹ (D)

4x Phillips100 DEG F.H TYPE-I ST.ST 6-32 X 1/4 screws with a round patch (E)

¹ Other threads are available by special order: M5, 10-32, 12-24. ² G-type cage-nut is available by special order.

Quantity Item X4 X8 (of each) X2 (of each) X1 X2 In AC powered systems: In DC powered systems: X2

Prerequisites:

Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.

While planning how to place the system, consider the two installation options shown in the figure below, and review the following points:

Make sure the system air flow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction.

Note that the part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails (the front panel direction, as demonstrated in Option 1 or the FRUs direction, as demonstrated in Option 2) will determine the system’s adjustable side. The system’s part to which the brackets are attached will be adjacent to the cabinet.

The FRU side is extractable. Mounting the rack brackets inverted to the FRU side (Option 2) will allow you to slide the FRUs, in and out.

To mount the system into the rack: