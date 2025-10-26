Software Management

Software and firmware updates are available from the NVIDIA Support website. Check that your current revision is the latest one available on the NVIDIA Support website. If you do not have the latest revision, upgrade your software using the CLI or the GUI. Copy the updated software to a known location on a remote server within the user’s LAN.

For further information please refer to the NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) Software User Manual in the "Upgrading Onyx (MLNX-OS) Software" section.

Prior to updating, read and follow all of the instructions regarding the updating of the software on your system.

The systems do not require firmware updating. Firmware updating is done through the NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) management software.

For Cumulus Linux software upgrade instructions, see Upgrading Cumulus Linux in the Cumulus Linux User Guide.