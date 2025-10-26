Troubleshooting
Problem Indicator
Symptoms
Cause and Solution
LEDs
System Status LED is blinking for more than 5 minutes
Cause: NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) software did not boot properly and only firmware is running.
Solution: Connect to the system via the console port, and check the software status. You might need to contact an FAE if the NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) software did not load properly.
System Status LED is red
Cause:
Solution:
Fan Status LED is red
Cause: Possible fan issue
Solution:
PSU Status LED is red
Cause: Possible PSU issue
Solution:
System boot failure while using NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS)
Software upgrade failed on x86 based systems
Solution:
System boot failure while using Cumulus Linux
Software upgrade failed on x86 based systems
See Monitoring and Troubleshooting in Cumulus Linux User Guide.
System date and time reset
The date and time settings were reset to the default configuration following an AC power loss
Cause:
Date and time are reconfigured by the operating system.
Solution:
For full configuration instructions, please refer to System Synchronization > NTP and Clock under Onyx User Manual.