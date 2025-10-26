NVIDIA Spectrum SN2000 1U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Switches  NVIDIA Spectrum SN2000 1U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual  Troubleshooting

Troubleshooting

Problem Indicator

Symptoms

Cause and Solution

LEDs

System Status LED is blinking for more than 5 minutes

Cause: NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) software did not boot properly and only firmware is running.

Solution: Connect to the system via the console port, and check the software status. You might need to contact an FAE if the NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) software did not load properly.

System Status LED is red

Cause:

  • Critical system fault (CPU error, bad firmware)

  • Over temperature

Solution:

  • Check environmental conditions (room temperature)

Fan Status LED is red

Cause: Possible fan issue

Solution:

  • Check that the fan is fully inserted and nothing blocks the airflow

  • Replace the fan FRU if needed (possible in SN2700, SN2740 and SN2410 only)

PSU Status LED is red

Cause: Possible PSU issue

Solution:

  • Check/replace the power cable

  • Replace the PSU if needed (possible in SN2700, SN2740 and SN2410 only)

System boot failure while using NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS)

Software upgrade failed on x86 based systems

Solution:

  • Connect the RS232 connector (CONSOLE) to a laptop.

  • Push the system’s reset button.

  • Press the ArrowUp or ArrowDown key during the system boot. GRUB menu will appear. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Default image: 'SX_X86_64 SX_3.4.0008 2014-11-10 20:07:51 x86_64'
Press enter to boot this image, or any other key for boot menu
Booting default image in 3 seconds.
Boot Menu
-------------------------------------------------------------------
0: SX_X86_64 SX_3.4.0008 2014-11-10 20:07:51 x86_64
1: SX_X86_64 SX_3.4.0007 2014-10-23 17:27:34 x86_64
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Use the ArrowUp and Arrowdown keys to select which entry is highlighted.
Press enter to boot the selected image or 'p' to enter a password to unlock the next set of features.
Highlighted entry is 0:
"

  • Select previous image to boot by pressing an arrow key and choosing the appropriate image.

System boot failure while using Cumulus Linux

Software upgrade failed on x86 based systems

See Monitoring and Troubleshooting in Cumulus Linux User Guide.

System date and time reset

The date and time settings were reset to the default configuration following an AC power loss

Cause:

Date and time are reconfigured by the operating system.

Solution:

  • To set the system’s date and time manually, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # clock set <hh:mm:ss> [<yyyy/mm/dd>]

  • To verify the configured clock settings, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # show clock

  • It is recommended to enable server time synchronization with a Network Time Protocol (NTP) server. To do that, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    > enable 
# config terminal 
(config)# ntp server <ntp server ip address>

  • To verify NTP time synchronization is enabled, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # show ntp

For full configuration instructions, please refer to System Synchronization > NTP and Clock under Onyx User Manual.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 26, 2025.
content here