Cable Installation
In some switch models, the product's package includes cable retainers. It is highly recommended to use them in order to secure the power cables in place. Please adhere to the following instructions:
Verify the integrity of the retainer assembly, as demonstrated in the below table:- The snaps' push-pins must have visible edges with no broken or torn parts.
- The shoulders' pins should be in-tact and must not be bent inwards.
It is advised to place the PSU on a flat, stable surface. While you secure the PSU in place, use two thumbs to insert the retainer's two snaps into the designated holes located near the AC inlet. Make sure that the retainer's plastic loop is facing upwards, as demonstrated in the below table.Note
For demonstration purposes, the images in this document show C2P (Connector-to-Power) airflow PSUs with red latches, yet the instructions apply to P2C (Power-to-Connector) PSUs with blue latches as well.
Correct Insertion
Incorrect Insertion
Push the retainer until the shoulders' pins are open and aligned with the PSU front panel.
Make sure that the retainer is fully locked in place by gently attempting to pull it outwards.
Open the plastic loop and route the AC cord through it. Locate the loop over the AC cord, as shown in the following table, and fasten it tightly.
Proper Loop Placement
Improper Loop Placement
Each cable retainer can be used once only. Once the retainer has been fully inserted and the shoulders' pins have been adjusted, the retainer cannot be used again, and should be discarded if pulled out.
All cables can be inserted or removed with the unit powered on.
To insert a cable, press the connector into the port receptacle until the connector is firmly seated. The LED indicator, corresponding to each data port, will light when the physical connection is established. When a logical connection is made, the relevant port LED will turn on.
To remove a cable, disengage the locks and slowly pull the connector away from the port receptacle. The LED indicator for that port will turn off when the cable is unseated.
For a list of Supported Cables and Transceivers, please see the interconnect product specifications page.
For full cabling guidelines, please see NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines and FAQs Application Note.
For more information about port LEDs, refer to Port LEDs.
Do not force the cable into the cage with more than 40 newtons / 9.0 pounds / 4kg force. Greater insertion force may cause damage to the cable or to the cage.
QSFP Cable Orientation
Splitter (Breakout) Cables and Adapters
When using an NVIDIA splitter cable, the following splitting options are available:
SN4600 (see "SN4600/SN4600C Splitting Options”):
Each 200GbE port can be split to 2 ports of 100GbE without any limitation.
Each 200GbE odd number port can be split to 4 ports of 50GbE while disabling (unmapping) the 100GbE port above or below it.
Each 100GbE port can be split to 2 ports of 50GbE without any limitation. Each 100GbE odd number port can be split to 4 ports of 25GbE, while disabling (unmapping) the 100GbE port above or below it. See "SN4600/SN4600C Splitting Options” below.
SN4600C (see "SN4600/SN4600C Splitting Options”):
Each 100GbE port can be split to 2 ports of 50GbE without any limitation.
Each 100GbE odd number port can be split to 4 ports of 25GbE ports, while disabling (unmapping) the 100GbE port above or below it. See "SN4600/SN4600C Splitting Options” below.
SN4700/SN4700D (see "SN4700 Splitting Options”):
Each 400GbE port (ports #1-32) can be split to 8 ports of 50GbE, while blocking the adjacent ports.
Each 400GbE port (ports #1-32) can be split to 2 ports of 200GbE or 4 ports of 100GbE, without any limitations.
Using Splitter (Breakout) Cables with NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS)
When using this feature, you should log into the NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) CLI and configure the individual ports to be ‘split-2’ or ‘split-4’. See NVIDIA LinkX Cables and Transceivers for more information.
Using Splitter (Breakout) Cables with Cumulus Linux
If you are using 4x10G direct attach copper cables or active optical cables, edit the
/etc/cumulus/ports.conf to enable support for these cables, then restart the switchd service using the
sudo systemctl restart switchd command. For more details, see Switch Port Attributes.
Examples of Splitter (Breakout or Fanout) Cables
SN4600/SN4600C Splitting Options
SN4700/SN4700D Splitting Options