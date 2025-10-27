FRU Replacements

NVIDIA systems that are equipped with two replaceable power supply units work in a redundant configuration. Either unit may be extracted without bringing down the system.

Make sure that the power supply unit that you are NOT replacing is showing green for the power supply unit LED.

Power supply units have directional air flows similar to the fan module. The fan module airflow must coincide with the airflow of all of the power supply units. If the power supply unit airflow direction is different from the fan module airflow direction, the system’s internal temperature will be affected. For power supply unit air flow direction, refer to Air Flow .

To extract a power supply unit:

*Illustration only. The design may vary in different systems.

Grasping the handle with your hand, push the latch release with your thumb while pulling the handle outward. As the power supply unit unseats, the power supply unit status LEDs will turn off.

Remove the power cord from the power supply unit.

To insert a power supply unit:

Make sure the mating connector of the new unit is free of any dirt and/or obstacles. Warning Do not attempt to insert a power supply unit with a power cord connected to it.

Make sure that the board connector is on the lower side of the FRU module, and Insert the unit by sliding it into the opening, until a slight resistance is felt.

Continue pressing the power supply unit until it seats completely. The latch will snap into place, confirming the proper installation.

Insert the power cord into the supply connector.