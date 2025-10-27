On This Page
Interface Specifications
NVIDIA switch systems come in a flexible range of form factors: SFP/QSFP, SFP28/QSFP28, SFP56/QSFP56 and SFP-DD/QSFP-DD.
All form factors specification documents are available on the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) Website.
For the specification documents of all available USB types, refer to the document library in the USB Organization Website.
NVIDIA supplies an RS232 harness cable (DB9 to RJ45) to connect a host PC to the system's console RJ45 port.