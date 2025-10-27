NVIDIA Spectrum-3 SN4000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Interface Specifications

Small Form Factors Specifications

NVIDIA switch systems come in a flexible range of form factors: SFP/QSFP, SFP28/QSFP28, SFP56/QSFP56 and SFP-DD/QSFP-DD.

All form factors specification documents are available on the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) Website.

USB Standard Specifications

For the specification documents of all available USB types, refer to the document library in the USB Organization Website.

RJ45 to DB9 Harness Pinout

NVIDIA supplies an RS232 harness cable (DB9 to RJ45) to connect a host PC to the system's console RJ45 port.
