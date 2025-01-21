On This Page
Interfaces
The systems support the following interfaces:
10/100/1000Mb Ethernet management interface (RJ45)
USB port (Type A or uUSB connector)
RS232 console port (RJ45)
Reset button
Status and port LEDs
Refer to Management Interfaces, PSUs and Fans for full configuration options.
Speed
Ethernet speed must be set manually. The system’s ports can be manually configured to run at speeds ranging from 1GbE to 200GbE/400GbE (for more details, see Specifications). To change the port speed configuration, use the speed command under interface configuration mode. Refer to the NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) User Manual for instructions on port speed reconfiguration.
The RS232 serial “Console” port is labeled .
The “Console” port is an RS232 serial port on the front side of the chassis that is used for initial configuration and debugging. When you install the system, you must connect a PC to this interface and configure network parameters for remote connections. Refer to Configuring Network Attributes Using NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) for complete instructions.
The RJ45 Ethernet “MGT” port is labeled .
The RJ45 Ethernet “MGT” port provides access for remote management. The management ports are configured with auto-negotiation capabilities by default (10MbE to 1000GbE). The management ports’ network attributes (such as IP address) need to be pre-configured via the RS232 serial console port or by DHCP before use. Refer to Configuring Network Attributes Using NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) for complete instructions.
Use only FCC-compliant Ethernet cables.
The USB interface is USB 2.0-compliant and can be used by NVIDIA Onyx software to connect to an external disk for software upgrades or file management. The connector complies with the USB 3.0 type A standard.
To view the full matrix of the USB configuration options, refer to Management Interfaces, PSUs and Fans.
USB 1.0 is not supported.
Do not use excessive force when inserting or extracting the USB disk to or from the connector.
The reset button is located on the front side of the system and requires a tool to be pressed.
Do not use a sharp, pointed object such as a needle or a push pin to press the reset button. Use a flat object instead.
When using an NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) based system, keeping the reset button pressed for more than 15 seconds will reset the system and the “admin” password. You can then log in without a password and set a new password for the “admin” user.
For Cumulus Linux password reset instructions, refer to the Cumulus Linux user guide.