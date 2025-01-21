Interfaces

The reset button is located on the front side of the system and requires a tool to be pressed.

Warning Do not use a sharp, pointed object such as a needle or a push pin to press the reset button. Use a flat object instead.

When using an NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) based system, keeping the reset button pressed for more than 15 seconds will reset the system and the “admin” password. You can then log in without a password and set a new password for the “admin” user.

For Cumulus Linux password reset instructions, refer to the Cumulus Linux user guide.