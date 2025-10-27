On This Page
LED Notifications
The system’s LEDs are an important tool for hardware event notification and troubleshooting.
LED Symbols
Symbol
Name
Description
Normal Conditions
Shows the health of the system.
Green/flashing green when booting
Shows the health of the fans.
Green
Shows the health of the power supply units.
Green
Lights up on command through the CLI.
Off or blue when activated by the user
The LED in the red oval shows the system’s status.
Front (Ports Side):
*The figure is provided for illustration purposes only. The design may slightly vary in different systems.
It may take up to five minutes to turn on the system. If the System Status LED shows amber after five minutes, unplug the system and contact your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
System Status LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
The system is up and running normally.
N/A
Flashing Green
The system is booting up.
Wait up to five minutes for the booting process to complete.
Solid Amber
An error has occurred. For example, corrupted firmware, system is overheated, etc.
If the system status LED displays amber five minutes after starting the system, refer to Troubleshooting.
Fan Status LED - Front and Rear Sides
Front (Ports Side):
Both of these LEDs in the red ovals show the fans’ status.
*The figures are provided for Illustration purposes only. The design may slightly vary in different systems.
Rear (FRUs Side):
Fan Status Front LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
All fans are up and running.
N/A
Solid Amber
Error, one or more fans are not operating properly.
Replace faulty FRUs
Fan Status Rear LED Assignments (One LED per Fan)
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
A specific fan unit is operating.
N/A
Solid Amber
A specific fan unit is missing or not operating properly.
Replace fan unit
Risk of Electric Shock: When the fan module is removed, the power pins are accessible within the module cavity. Do not insert tools or body parts into the fan module cavity.
The LED in the red oval shows the power supply status.
Front (Ports Side):
*The figure is provided for Illustration purposes only. The design may slightly vary in different systems.
There are two power supply inlets in the system (for redundancy). The system can operate with only one power supply connected. Each power supply unit has two single color LEDs on the right side of the unit that indicate the unit's status.
When looking from the FRUs side, the primary power supply (PS) unit is located on the left side of the system, and the secondary unit is located on the right side.
Rear Side Panel
*The figure is provided for Illustration purposes only. The design may slightly vary in different systems.
Power Supply Unit Status Front LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
All power supply units are connected and running normally.
N/A
Solid Amber
One or both of the power supplies are not operational or not powered up/the power cord is disconnected.
Make sure the power cord is plugged in and active. If the problem resumes, refer to Troubleshooting.
Power Supply Unit Status Rear LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
The PSU is running normally.
N/A
Flashing Green 1Hz
AC Present, Standby: On, Main Output: Off
Refer to Troubleshooting. For further assistance, call your NVIDIA representative.
Flashing Amber 1Hz
PSU warning: events where the PSU continues to operate
Solid Amber
PSU failure (voltage, current, temperature, or fan related issue)
Off
No AC power to all power supplies.
Plug in the AC cord
The blue UID LED is a debug feature that the user can activate to find a particular system within a cluster.
To activate the UID LED on a switch system, run:
switch (config) # led MGMT uid on
To verify the LED status, run:
switch (config) # show leds
Module LED Status
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
MGMT UID Blues
To deactivate the UID LED on a switch system, run:
switch (config) # led MGMT uid off
SN4600/SN4600C Port LEDs
SN4600/SN4600C
SN4600/SN4600C Port LEDs Indications
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Off
Link is down
Refer to Troubleshooting.
Solid Green
Link is up with no traffic
N/A
Flashing Green
Link is up with traffic
N/A
Flashing Amber
A problem with the link
Refer to Troubleshooting.
SN4280-X/SN4700 Port LEDs
Each QSFP module can be used as two 4X ports/four 2X ports/eight 1X ports. Each QSFP-DD has one dedicated bi-color LED. An LED splitting button is available to provide link information for more than one port using only one LED. The button displays up to eight indication states. Press the button to cycle through the various states. The current state can be identified by the LED splitting state indication LEDs. The states and their indications are detailed in the following table.
SN4280-X and SN4700 LED Splitting Options
State
State Indication LEDs
[/1 /2 /3 /4]
QSFP Module LED Indication
Comments
0
Any link is up
See details in Port LEDs Indications table below (State 0)
1
8x/4xA/2xA/1xA
2
8x/4xB/2xB/1xB
3
8x/2xC/1xC
4
8x/2xD/1xD
5
8x/1xE
6
8x/1xF
7
8x/1xG
8
8x/1xH
The port LED behavior indicates the port state, as follows:
SN4280-X and SN4700 Port LEDs Indications
State
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
0
Off
No 8x/4x/2x/1x link was established on this QSFP module
N/A
Solid Green
At list one link was established: 8x/4x/2xA/2xB/1xA/1xB/1xC/1xD/1xE/1xF/1xG/1xH
Flashing Green
Traffic is running in linked ports
Flashing Amber
N/A
1-8
Off
Link is down
Solid Green
Link is up with no traffic
Flashing Green
Link is up with traffic
Flashing Amber
Problem with the link
Refer to Troubleshooting.