LED Notifications

The LED in the red oval shows the power supply status.

Front (Ports S ide): *The figure is provided for Illustration purposes only. The design may slightly vary in different systems.

There are two power supply inlets in the system (for redundancy). The system can operate with only one power supply connected. Each power supply unit has two single color LEDs on the right side of the unit that indicate the unit's status.

When looking from the FRUs side, the primary power supply (PS) unit is located on the left side of the system, and the secondary unit is located on the right side.

Rear Side Panel

*The figure is provided for Illustration purposes only. The design may slightly vary in different systems.

Power Supply Unit Status Front LED Assignments

LED Behavior Description Action Required Solid Green All power supply units are connected and running normally. N/A Solid Amber One or both of the power supplies are not operational or not powered up/the power cord is disconnected. Make sure the power cord is plugged in and active. If the problem resumes, refer to Troubleshooting.

Power Supply Unit Status Rear LED Assignments