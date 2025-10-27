NVIDIA Spectrum-3 SN4000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
LED Notifications

The system’s LEDs are an important tool for hardware event notification and troubleshooting.

LED Symbols

Symbol

Name

Description

Normal Conditions



System Status LED

Shows the health of the system.

Green/flashing green when booting



Fan Status LED

Shows the health of the fans.

Green



Power Supply Units LEDs

Shows the health of the power supply units.

Green



Unit Identifier LED

Lights up on command through the CLI.

Off or blue when activated by the user

System Status LED

The LED in the red oval shows the system’s status.

Front (Ports Side):

*The figure is provided for illustration purposes only. The design may slightly vary in different systems.

*The figure is provided for illustration purposes only. The design may slightly vary in different systems.

Warning

It may take up to five minutes to turn on the system. If the System Status LED shows amber after five minutes, unplug the system and contact your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

System Status LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

The system is up and running normally.

N/A

Flashing Green

The system is booting up.

Wait up to five minutes for the booting process to complete.

Solid Amber

An error has occurred. For example, corrupted firmware, system is overheated, etc.

If the system status LED displays amber five minutes after starting the system, refer to Troubleshooting.

Fan Status LED

Fan Status LED - Front and Rear Sides

Front (Ports Side):

*The figures are provided for Illustration purposes only. The design may slightly vary in different systems.

Both of these LEDs in the red ovals show the fans’ status.

*The figures are provided for Illustration purposes only. The design may slightly vary in different systems.

Rear (FRUs Side):



Fan Status Front LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

All fans are up and running.

N/A

Solid Amber

Error, one or more fans are not operating properly.

Replace faulty FRUs

Fan Status Rear LED Assignments (One LED per Fan)

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

A specific fan unit is operating.

N/A

Solid Amber

A specific fan unit is missing or not operating properly.

Replace fan unit

Warning

Risk of Electric Shock: When the fan module is removed, the power pins are accessible within the module cavity. Do not insert tools or body parts into the fan module cavity.

Power Supply Status LEDs

The LED in the red oval shows the power supply status.

Front (Ports Side):

*The figure is provided for Illustration purposes only. The design may slightly vary in different systems.

*The figure is provided for Illustration purposes only. The design may slightly vary in different systems.

There are two power supply inlets in the system (for redundancy). The system can operate with only one power supply connected. Each power supply unit has two single color LEDs on the right side of the unit that indicate the unit's status.

When looking from the FRUs side, the primary power supply (PS) unit is located on the left side of the system, and the secondary unit is located on the right side.

Rear Side Panel

*The figure is provided for Illustration purposes only. The design may slightly vary in different systems.

*The figure is provided for Illustration purposes only. The design may slightly vary in different systems.

Power Supply Unit Status Front LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

All power supply units are connected and running normally.

N/A

Solid Amber

One or both of the power supplies are not operational or not powered up/the power cord is disconnected.

Make sure the power cord is plugged in and active. If the problem resumes, refer to Troubleshooting.

Power Supply Unit Status Rear LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

The PSU is running normally.

N/A

Flashing Green 1Hz

AC Present, Standby: On, Main Output: Off

Refer to Troubleshooting. For further assistance, call your NVIDIA representative.

Flashing Amber 1Hz

PSU warning: events where the PSU continues to operate

Solid Amber

PSU failure (voltage, current, temperature, or fan related issue)

Off

No AC power to all power supplies.

Plug in the AC cord

Unit Identification LED

The blue UID LED is a debug feature that the user can activate to find a particular system within a cluster.

To activate the UID LED on a switch system, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # led MGMT uid on

To verify the LED status, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # show leds
Module LED Status
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
MGMT UID Blues

To deactivate the UID LED on a switch system, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # led MGMT uid off

Port LEDs

SN4600/SN4600C Port LEDs

SN4600/SN4600C



SN4600/SN4600C Port LEDs Indications

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Off

Link is down

Refer to Troubleshooting.

Solid Green

Link is up with no traffic

N/A

Flashing Green

Link is up with traffic

N/A

Flashing Amber

A problem with the link

Refer to Troubleshooting.


SN4280-X/SN4700 Port LEDs

Each QSFP module can be used as two 4X ports/four 2X ports/eight 1X ports. Each QSFP-DD has one dedicated bi-color LED. An LED splitting button is available to provide link information for more than one port using only one LED. The button displays up to eight indication states. Press the button to cycle through the various states. The current state can be identified by the LED splitting state indication LEDs. The states and their indications are detailed in the following table.



SN4280-X and SN4700 LED Splitting Options

State

State Indication LEDs

[/1 /2 /3 /4]

QSFP Module LED Indication

Comments

0



Any link is up

See details in Port LEDs Indications table below (State 0)

1



8x/4xA/2xA/1xA

  • See details in Port LEDs Indications table below (States 1-8).

  • Only one of the link types can be up at a given time.

2



8x/4xB/2xB/1xB

3



8x/2xC/1xC

4



8x/2xD/1xD

5





8x/1xE

6





8x/1xF

7





8x/1xG

8





8x/1xH

The port LED behavior indicates the port state, as follows:

SN4280-X and SN4700 Port LEDs Indications

State

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

0

Off

No 8x/4x/2x/1x link was established on this QSFP module

N/A

Solid Green

At list one link was established: 8x/4x/2xA/2xB/1xA/1xB/1xC/1xD/1xE/1xF/1xG/1xH

Flashing Green

Traffic is running in linked ports

Flashing Amber

N/A

1-8

Off

Link is down

Solid Green

Link is up with no traffic

Flashing Green

Link is up with traffic

Flashing Amber

Problem with the link

Refer to Troubleshooting.
