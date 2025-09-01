On This Page
Interfaces
The systems support the following interfaces:
10/100/1000Mb Ethernet management interface (RJ45)
USB port (Type A)
RS232 console port (RJ45)
Reset button
Status and port LEDs
Lane select LEDs and power button
Refer to Management Interfaces, PSUs, and Fans for full configuration options.
Speed
Ethernet speed must be set manually. The system’s ports can be manually configured to run at a wide range of speeds (for more details, see Specifications). To change the port speed configuration, refer to Switch Port Attributes.
The RS232 serial “Console” port is labeled
The console port is an RS232 serial port on the front side of the chassis that is used for initial configuration and debugging. When you install the system, you must connect a PC to this interface and configure network parameters for remote connections. For complete instructions, refer to Interface Configuration and Management.
The RJ45 management port is labeled
The management port provides access for remote management. The management port is configured with auto-negotiation capabilities by default (full-duplex, 100MbE and 1GbE ) . The management ports’ network attributes (such as IP address) need to be pre-configured via the RS232 serial console port or by DHCP before use. For complete instructions, refer to Interface Configuration and Management.
Use only FCC-compliant Ethernet cables.
The USB interface is USB 3.0-compliant and can be used by the operating system to connect to an external disk for software upgrade or file management. The connector complies with the USB 3.0 type A standard.
To view the full matrix of the USB configuration options, refer to Management Interfaces, PSUs, and Fans.
USB 1.0 is not supported.
Do not use excessive force when inserting or extracting the USB.
The reset button is located on the front side of the system and requires a tool to be pressed.
Do not use a sharp, pointed object such as a needle or a push pin to press the reset button. Use a flat object instead.
For Cumulus Linux password reset instructions, refer to the Password Recovery.