NVIDIA Spectrum-4 SN5000 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Interfaces

The systems support the following interfaces:

  • 10/100/1000Mb Ethernet management interface (RJ45)

  • USB port (Type A)

  • RS232 console port (RJ45)

  • Reset button

  • Status and port LEDs

  • Lane select LEDs and power button

Refer to Management Interfaces, PSUs, and Fans for full configuration options.

Speed

Ethernet speed must be set manually. The system’s ports can be manually configured to run at a wide range of speeds (for more details, see Specifications). To change the port speed configuration, refer to Switch Port Attributes.

RS232 (Console)

Info

The RS232 serial “Console” port is labeled image2019-3-5_16-50-5-version-1-modificationdate-1711559037590-api-v2.png

The console port is an RS232 serial port on the front side of the chassis that is used for initial configuration and debugging. When you install the system, you must connect a PC to this interface and configure network parameters for remote connections. For complete instructions, refer to Interface Configuration and Management.

Management

Info

The RJ45 management port is labeled image2019-3-5_16-52-4-version-1-modificationdate-1711559038133-api-v2.png

The management port provides access for remote management. The management port is configured with auto-negotiation capabilities by default (full-duplex, 100MbE and 1GbE ) . The management ports’ network attributes (such as IP address) need to be pre-configured via the RS232 serial console port or by DHCP before use. For complete instructions, refer to Interface Configuration and Management.

Warning

Use only FCC-compliant Ethernet cables.

USB

The USB interface is USB 3.0-compliant and can be used by the operating system to connect to an external disk for software upgrade or file management. The connector complies with the USB 3.0 type A standard.

To view the full matrix of the USB configuration options, refer to Management Interfaces, PSUs, and Fans.

Note

USB 1.0 is not supported.

Note

Do not use excessive force when inserting or extracting the USB.

Reset Button

The reset button is located on the front side of the system and requires a tool to be pressed.

Warning

Do not use a sharp, pointed object such as a needle or a push pin to press the reset button. Use a flat object instead.

For Cumulus Linux password reset instructions, refer to the Password Recovery.

Status and Port LEDs

See LED Notifications
