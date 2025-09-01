Thermal Threshold Definitions
Three thermal threshold definitions are measured by the Spectrum-4 ASICs. They impact the overall switch system's operational state as follows:
Warning (105°C): On managed systems only, when the ASIC device crosses the 100°C threshold, a warning message will be issued by the management software indicating that the ASIC has crossed the warning threshold. Note that this temperature threshold does not require nor lead to any action, such as switch shutdown.
Critical (120°C): When the ASIC device crosses the critical temperature threshold, the switch firmware will automatically shut down the device.
Emergency (130°C): In case the firmware fails to shut down the ASIC device upon crossing the critical threshold, the device will automatically shut down upon crossing the emergency threshold.