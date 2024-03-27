NVIDIA MLNX-OS END USER AGREEMENT
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA MLNX-OS END USER AGREEMENT
Download PDF

On This Page

NVIDIA Switch Management System (MLNX-OS) Software: End-User Agreement

PLEASE READ THE FOLLOWING TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THIS NVIDIA END USER LICENSE AGREEMENT (THIS “AGREEMENT”) BEFORE INSTALLING OR USING THE NVIDIA SOFTWARE. THE NVIDIA SOFTWARE, WHICH INCLUDES ALL COMPUTER SOFTWARE IN BINARY FORM THAT IS DELIVERED TO LICENSEE, GENERALLY DESCRIBED AS THE NVIDIA SWITCH MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (MLNX_OS) SOFTWARE, AND ALL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS THEREIN OR THERETO AND ANY ASSOCIATED MEDIA AND PRINTED MATERIALS, AND ANY “ONLINE” OR ELECTRONIC DOCUMENTATION, IS REFERRED TO HEREIN AS THE “SOFTWARE”. INSTALLATION OR USAGE OF THE SOFTWARE INDICATES YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THE TERMS OF THIS AGREEMENT, AND CREATES A LEGAL AND BINDING AGREEMENT BETWEEN YOU (EITHER AN INDIVIDUAL OR AN ENTITY) (“YOU” OR “LICENSEE”) AND NVIDIA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS AFFILIATES (“NVIDIA”). IF YOU DO NOT AGREE WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THIS AGREEMENT, YOU SHALL NOT USE OR COPY THIS SOFTWARE PRODUCT AND YOU MUST PROMPTLY RETURN THIS PACKAGE TO NVIDIA.

1 General

Each copy of the Software is intended for use only in conjunction with NVIDIA’s managed switch products (“NVIDIA Products”) and is subject to the terms of this Agreement.

2 Grant of License

Subject to the terms and conditions of this Agreement, NVIDIA grants you a personal, non-exclusive, non- transferable license to use the Software in binary form for your internal business purposes solely in connection with NVIDIA Products and not for further distribution.

2.1 You may use software back-up utilities to make one back-up copy of the Software Product. You may use the back-up copy solely for archival purposes.

3 Restrictions

Except as expressly authorized herein, You are prohibited from and shall not cause or permit any: (1) copying or modification of the Software; (2) creating derivative works based on all or any portion of the Software; (3) removal or modification of any notice of any patent, copyright, trademark or other proprietary rights that appear on or in the Software; (4) reverse engineering, decomplication, translation, disassembly or discovery of the source code of all or any portion of the Software; (5) distribution, disclosure, marketing, leasing, reselling, assigning, loaning, sublicensing, renting or transferring to any third party, including Licensee’s end user customers, of the Software, or (6) merging of the Software into another product; or (7) disclosure to any third party of the results of any testing or performance benchmarks of the Software or other NVIDIA product without NVIDIA’S prior written consent.

4 NO WARRANTY

4.1 NVIDIA FURNISHES THE SOFTWARE PRODUCTS AND THE DOCUMENTATION TO YOU “AS IS,” UNSUPPORTED, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. NVIDIA DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, NON-INFRINGEMENT, AND THOSE ARISING FROM A COURSE OF PERFORMANCE, A COURSE OF DEALING OR TRADE NVIDIA SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY ERROR, OMISSION, DEFECT, DEFICIENCY OR NONCONFORMITY IN THE SOFTWARE, THE DOCUMENTATION OR THE EXPLANATORY MATERIALS.

4.2 Without limiting the foregoing, the Software provided under this Agreement may be distributed with certain freeware, open source or other third party components ("Open Source Software") which, if included, are provided pursuant to the terms of the applicable Open Source License governing its use and distribution. Please see the links provided in the Third Party Free Software Rights Notice for such Open Source License terms. NVIDIA THEREFORE PROVIDES SUCH OPEN SOURCE SOFTWARE ON AN "AS IS" BASIS WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY WHATSOEVER AND HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS WITH RESPECT TO ANY OPEN SOURCE SOFTWARE AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW: (A) ALL WARRANTIES, WHETHER EXPRESS, IMPLIED OR STATUTORY, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON-INFRINGEMENT; AND (B) ALL LIABILITY FOR DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, COVER, PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION LOST DATA OR LOST PROFITS, HOWEVER ARISING, WHETHER BASED IN CONTRACT, TORT, OR ANY OTHER LEGAL THEORY, EVEN WHERE ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.

5 Limitation of Liability

IN NO EVENT SHALL NVIDIA BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, PUNITIVE OR ANY OTHER INDIRECT DAMAGES, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF BUSINESS PROFITS, BUSINESS INTERRUPTION, LOSS OF BUSINESS INFORMATION, NEGLIGENCE OR ANY OTHER PECUNIARY LOSS HOWEVER CAUSED AND REGARDLESS OF THE THEORY OF LIABILITY ARISING FROM THE USE OF, OR INABILITY TO USE, THE SOFTWARE OR RELATED COMPONENTS OR DOCUMENTATION, EVEN IF NVIDIA OR ITS SUPPLIERS, RESELLERS, OR DISTRIBUTORS HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. IN ANY CASE, IN NO EVENT WILL NVIDIA’S TOTAL LIABILITY HEREUNDER, INCLUDING FOR DIRECT DAMAGES, EXCEED THE AMOUNTS ACTUALLY PAID BY LICENSEE FOR THE SOFTWARE, THE USE OF WHICH IS THE CAUSE OF SUCH LIABILITY OR U.S. $5.00, WHICHEVER IS GREATER.

6 Qualifications and Limitations Basis of Bargain

The limited warranty, exclusive remedies and limited liability provisions set forth herein are fundamental elements of the basis of the Agreement between NVIDIA and you, and you accept and confirm that NVIDIA would not be able to provide the Software Product on an economic basis without such limitations.

7 Term; Termination

This Agreement is effective upon installation or use of the Software and shall continue until terminated. This Agreement shall automatically terminate upon your breach of sections 1, 2 or 3. Without prejudice to any other rights, NVIDIA may terminate this Agreement if you fail to comply with any other terms and conditions of this Agreement. In the event of termination, you must destroy all copies of the Software and all of its components parts. Sections 3, 5, and 8, through 11 will survive termination of this Agreement for any reason.

8 Title; Trademarks

8.1 Except as specifically permitted herein, no portion of the Software Product, including but not limited to object code and source code and the printed materials accompanying the Software Product, may be reproduced, modified, distributed, republished or otherwise exploited in an form or by any means for any purpose without the prior written permission of

8.2 Subject to section 4 below, all rights and title in and to the Software Product, and any change, enhancement, addition, correction, modification and/or derivative work of the Software Product, whether made by NVIDIA or by you, are owned exclusively by NVIDIA. The Software Product is protected by copyright laws and international treatyprovisions.

8.3 The name NVIDIA, SwitchX, MLNX-OS and all other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and logos of NVIDIA are owned by NVIDIA, and may not be used in connection with any product or service that is not NVIDIA’ without the prior written consent of All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, or logos cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

8.4 This Software Product operates or interfaces with certain third party free software programs, the details, and the limitations applying to the use, of which, are set forth in the “Third Party Free Software Rights Notice” attached hereto. If you wish to obtain source code pursuant to GPL or LGPL licenses for the items listed in the attached, please visit https://network.nvidia.com/support/gnu-code-request/.

9 Ownership

NVIDIA retains all title, ownership, interests and intellectual property rights in and to the Software and deems the Software to be confidential information. To the extent the Software contains any materials licensed from third parties, third party suppliers may own such licensed materials. NVIDIA retains all rights not expressly granted to Licensee in this Agreement. Licensee agrees to protect and maintain the confidentiality of the Software, and not to disclose the Software to any third parties except as expressly permitted in this Agreement. Licensee acknowledges that its breach of confidentiality shall cause NVIDIA irreparable injury and entitle NVIDIA to obtain equitable relief, in addition to all other remedies available to it. Licensee further acknowledges that Licensee is acquiring only a limited license to use the Software and not any title to or ownership of the Software or any part thereof and that the Software is proprietary to and copyrighted by NVIDIA. NVIDIA SOFTWARE IS COPYRIGHTED AND LICENSED, NOT SOLD.

10 Product Support

Product support for the Software Product is provided by NVIDIA or it authorized agents under a separate agreement, in accordance with NVIDIA’ standard support and maintenance terms and conditions. For product support, please refer to NVIDIA support number provided in the documentation.

11 Governing Law and Jurisdiction

This Agreement shall be construed and governed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York USA, regardless of its conflict of laws rules, and the competent Federal and State courts of New York USA shall have permissive jurisdiction over any dispute under this Agreement or otherwise related to the Software Product.

12 Entire Agreement

This agreement is the complete and exclusive agreement between you and NVIDIA, and it supersedes any prior proposal, representation or understanding between the parties, oral or written, and any other communication relating to the subject matter of this agreement.

NVIDIA Fabric Switch Management System Software: Third Party Free Software Rights Notice

NVIDIA Software includes the following open source/ freeware that are subject to specific license conditions listed.

Current rpms x86:

Component

RPM

Version

License

Modified

URL

acl

acl-2.2.51-12.el7.src.rpm

2.2.51

GPLv2+

No

http://acl.bestbits.at/

alsa-lib

alsa-lib-1.1.1- 1.el7.src.rpm

1.1.1

LGPLv2+

No

http://www.alsa-project.org/

arping2

arping2-2.15- 6.2.src.rpm

2.15

GPL-2.0+

No

http://www.habets.pp.se/synscan/programs.php?prog=arping

attr

attr-2.4.46- 12.el7.src.rpm

2.4.46

GPLv2+

No

http://acl.bestbits.at/

audiofile

audiofile-0.3.6- 4.el7.src.rpm

0.3.6

LGPLv2+ and GPL+ and ASL 2.0

No

http://audiofile.68k.org/

audit

audit-2.6.5- 3.el7_3.1.src.rpm

2.6.5

GPLv2+

No

http://people.redhat.com/sgrubb/audit/

augeas

augeas-1.4.0- 2.el7.src.rpm

1.4.0

LGPLv2+

No

http://augeas.net/

autogen

autogen-5.18- 5.el7.src.rpm

5.18

GPLv3+

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/autogen/

avahi

avahi-0.6.31- 17.el7.src.rpm

0.6.31

LGPLv2+

No

http://avahi.org

bash

bash-4.2.46- 20.el7_2.src.rpm

4.2.46

GPLv3+

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/bash

bc

bc-1.06.95-13.el7.src.rpm

1.06.95

GPLv2+

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/bc/

binutils

binutils-2.25.1- 22.base.el7.src.rpm

2.25.1

GPLv3+

No

http://sources.redhat.com/binutils

boost

boost-1.53.0- 26.el7.src.rpm

1.53.0

Boost and MIT and Python

No

http://www.boost.org

bridge-utils

bridge-utils-1.5- 9.el7.src.rpm

1.5

GPLv2+

No

http://www.linuxfoundation.org/collaborate/workgroups/networking/bridge

zip2

bzip2-1.0.6- 13.el7.src.rpm

1.0.6

BSD

No

http://www.bzip.org/

ca-certificates

ca-certificates- 2015.2.6-73.el7.src.rpm

2015.2.6

Public Domain

No

http://www.mozilla.org/

cdrkit

cdrkit-1.1.11- 23.el7.src.rpm

1.1.11

GPLv2

No

http://cdrkit.org/

celt051

celt051-0.5.1.3-8.el7.src.rpm

0.5.1.3

BSD

No

http://www.celt-codec.org/

ceph- common

ceph-common- 0.94.5-1.el7.src.rpm

0.94.5

GPLv2

No

http://ceph.com/

chkconfig

chkconfig-1.7.2- 1.el7_3.1.src.rpm

1.7.2

GPLv2

No

https://git.fedorahosted.org/git/chkconfig.git

coreutils

coreutils-8.22- 18.el7.src.rpm

8.22

GPLv3+

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/coreutils/

cpio

cpio-2.11- 24.el7.src.rpm

2.11

GPLv3+

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/cpio/

crash

crash-7.1.5- 2.el7.src.rpm

7.1.5

GPLv3

No

http://people.redhat.com/anderson

curl

curl-7.29.0-35.el7.centos.src.rpm

7.29.0

MIT

No

http://curl.haxx.se/

cyrus-sasl

cyrus-sasl-2.1.26-20.el7_2.src.rpm

2.1.26

BSD with advertising

No

http://asg.web.cmu.edu/sasl/sasl-library.html

dbus

dbus-1.6.12-17.el7.src.rpm

1.6.12

GPLv2+ or AFL

No

http://www.freedesktop.org/software/dbus/

dbus-glib

dbus-glib-0.100-7.el7.src.rpm

0.100

AFL and GPLv2+

No

http://www.freedesktop.org/software/dbus/

device-mapper-persisten t-data

device-mapper-persistent-data- 0.6.3-1.el7.src.rpm

0.6.3

GPLv3+

No

https://github.com/jthxornber/thin-provisioning-tools

dialog

dialog-1.2-4.20130523.el7.src.r pm

1.2

LGPLv2

No

http://invisible- island.net/dialog/dialog.html

diffutils

diffutils-3.3-4.el7.src.rpm

3.3

GPLv3+

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/diffutils/diffutils.html

dmidecode

dmidecode-3.0-2.1.el7_3.src.rpm

3.0

GPLv2+

No

http://www.nongnu.org/dmidecode/

dnsmasq

dnsmasq-2.66-21.el7.src.rpm

2.66

GPLv2

No

http://www.thekelleys.org.uk/dnsmasq/

docker- ce

docker-ce-17.09.0.ce-1.el7.centos.src.rpm

17.09.1.ce

ASL 2.0

No

http://www.docker.com/

dosfstools

dosfstools-3.0.20-9.el7.src.rpm

3.0.20

GPLv3+

No

http://www.daniel-baumann.ch/software/dosfstools/

dracut

dracut-033-463.el7.src.rpm

033

GPLv2+ and LGPLv2+

No

https://dracut.wiki.kernel.org/

e2fsprogs

e2fsprogs-1.42.9-9.el7.src.rpm

1.42.9

GPLv2

No

http://e2fsprogs.sourceforge.net/

ecryptfs-utils

ecryptfs-utils-111-1.el7.elrepo.src.rpm

111

GPLv2+

No

https://launchpad.net/ecryptfs

ed

ed-1.9-4.el7.src.rpm

1.9

GPLv3+, GFDL

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/ed/

elfutils

elfutils-0.166- 2.el7.src.rpm

0.166

GPLv3+ and (GPLv2+ or LGPLv3+)

No

https://fedorahosted.org/elfutils/

ethtool

ethtool-4.5-3.el7.src.rpm

4.5

GPLv2

No

http://ftp.kernel.org/pub/software/network/ethtool/

expat

expat-2.1.0-8.el7.src.rpm

2.1.0

MIT

No

http://www.libexpat.org/

file

file-5.11-33.el7.src.rpm

5.11

BSD

No

http://www.darwinsys.com/file/

filesystem

filesystem-3.2-21.el7.src.rpm

3.2

Public Domain

No

https://fedorahosted.org/filesystem

findutils

findutils-4.5.11-5.el7.src.rpm

4.5.11

GPLv3+

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/findutils/

fipscheck

fipscheck-1.4.1-5.el7.src.rpm

1.4.1

BSD

No

http://fedorahosted.org/fipscheck/

flac

flac-1.3.0- 5.el7_1.src.rpm

1.3.0

BSD and GPLv2+ and GFDL

No

http://www.xiph.org/flac/

fltk

fltk-1.3.0- 13.el7.src.rpm

1.3.0

LGPLv2+ with exceptions

No

http://www.fltk.org/

fontconfi g

fontconfig-2.10.95- 10.el7.src.rpm

2.10.95

MIT and Public Domain and UCD

No

http://fontconfig.org

freetype

freetype-2.4.11- 12.el7.src.rpm

2.4.11

(FTL or GPLv2+) and BSD and MIT and Public Domain and zlib with acknowledgement

No

http://www.freetype.org

ftp

ftp-0.17-67.el7.src.rpm

0.17

BSD with advertising

No

ftp://ftp.linux.org.uk/pub/linux/Networking/netkit

gawk

gawk-4.0.2- 4.el7_3.1.src.rpm

4.0.2

GPLv3+ and GPL and LGPLv3+ and LGPL and BSD

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/gawk/gawk.html

gcc

gcc-4.8.5- 11.el7.src.rpm

4.8.5

GPLv3+ and GPLv3+ with exceptions and GPLv2+ with exceptions and LGPLv2+ and BSD

No

http://gcc.gnu.org

gdb

gdb-7.6.1- 94.el7.src.rpm

7.6.1

GPLv3+ and GPLv3+ with exceptions and GPLv2+ and GPLv2+ with exceptions and GPL+ and LGPLv2+ and BSD and Public Domain

No

http://gnu.org/software/gdb/

glib2

glib2-2.46.2- 4.el7.src.rpm

2.46.2

LGPLv2+

No

http://www.gtk.org

glibc

glibc-2.17- 157.el7.centos.1.src. rpm

2.17

LGPLv2+ and LGPLv2+with exceptions and GPLv2+

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/glibc/

glusterfs

glusterfs-3.7.9- 12.el7.centos.src.rp m

3.7.9

GPLv2 or LGPLv3+

No

http://www.gluster.org/docs/index.php/GlusterFS

gmp

gmp-6.0.0- 12.el7_1.src.rpm

6.0.0

LGPLv3+ or GPLv2+

No

http://gmplib.org/

gnupg2

gnupg2-2.0.22- 4.el7.src.rpm

2.0.22

GPLv3+

No

http://www.gnupg.org/

gnutls

gnutls-3.3.24- 1.el7.src.rpm

3.3.24

GPLv3+ and LGPLv2+

No

http://www.gnutls.org/

gperftools

gperftools-2.4- 8.el7.src.rpm

2.4

BSD

No

http://code.google.com/p/gperftools/

grep

grep-2.20- 2.el7.src.rpm

2.20

GPLv3+

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/grep/

grub

grub-0.97- 77.el6.src.rpm

0.97

GPLv2+

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/grub/

grub2

grub2-2.02- 0.2.10.el7.centos.1.src.rpm

2.02

GPLv3+

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/grub/

gsm

gsm-1.0.13-11.el7.src.rpm

1.0.13

MIT

No

http://www.quut.com/gsm/

gzip

gzip-1.5- 8.el7.src.rpm

1.5

GPLv3+ and GFDL

No

http://www.gzip.org/

haveged

haveged-1.9.1-1.el7.src.rpm

1.9.1

GPLv3+

No

http://www.irisa.fr/caps/projects/hipsor/

hdparm

hdparm-9.43- 5.el7.src.rpm

9.43

BSD

No

http://sourceforge.net/projects/hdparm/

hmaccalc

hmaccalc-0.9.13-4.el7.src.rpm

0.9.13

BSD

No

https://fedorahosted.org/hmaccalc/

hostname

hostname-3.13- 3.el7.src.rpm

3.13

GPLv2+

No

http://packages.qa.debian.org/h/hostname.html

hwdata

hwdata-0.252-8.4.el7.src.rpm

0.252

GPLv2+

No

http://git.fedorahosted.org/git/hwdata.git

initscripts

initscripts-9.49.37- 1.el7.src.rpm

9.49.37

GPLv2 and GPLv2+

No

http://fedorahosted.org/releases/i/n/initscripts/

iproute

iproute-3.10.0- 74.el7.centos.src.rpm

3.10.0

GPLv2+ and Public Domain

No

http://kernel.org/pub/linux/utils/net/iproute2/

ipsec-tools

ipsec-tools-0.8.2- 5.el7.src.rpm

0.8.2

BSD

No

http://ipsec-tools.sourceforge.net/

iptables

iptables-1.4.21-17.el7.src.rpm

1.4.21

GPLv2

No

http://www.netfilter.org/

iputils

iputils-20160308-8.el7.src.rpm

20160308

BSD and GPLv2+

No

https://github.com/iputils/iputils

ipxe

ipxe-20160127-5.git6366fa7a.el7.src.rpm

20160127

GPLv2 and BSD

No

http://ipxe.org/

iscsi-initiator-utils

iscsi-initiator-utils-6.2.0.873-35.el7.src.rpm

6.2.0.873

GPLv2+

No

http://www.open-iscsi.org

jansson

jansson-2.4-6.el7.src.rpm

2.4

MIT

No

http://www.digip.org/jansson/

json-c

json-c-0.11-4.el7_0.src.rpm

0.11

MIT

No

https://github.com/json-c/json-c/wiki

kbd

kbd-1.15.5-12.el7.src.rpm

1.15.5

GPLv2+

No

http://ftp.altlinux.org/pub/people/legion/kbd

kernel

kernel-3.10.0-54.0.1.el7.src.rpm

3.10.0

GPLv2

No

http://www.kernel.org/

kexec-tools

kexec-tools-2.0.7-50.el7.src.rpm

2.0.7

GPLv2

No

keyutils

keyutils-1.5.8-3.el7.src.rpm

1.5.8

GPLv2+ and LGPLv2+

No

http://people.redhat.com/~dhowells/keyutils/

kmod

kmod-20- 9.el7.src.rpm

20

GPLv2+

No

http://git.kernel.org/?p=utils/kernel/kmod/kmod.git;a=summary

krb5

krb5-1.14.1-27.el7_3.src.rpm

1.14.1

MIT

No

http://web.mit.edu/kerberos/www/

less

less-458-9.el7.src.rpm

458

GPLv3+

No

http://www.greenwoodsoftware.com/less/

libICE

libICE-1.0.9-2.el7.src.rpm

1.0.9

MIT

No

http://www.x.org

libSM

libSM-1.2.2-2.el7.src.rpm

1.2.2

MIT

No

http://www.x.org

libX11

libX11-1.6.3-3.el7.src.rpm

1.6.3

MIT

No

http://www.x.org

libXau

libXau-1.0.8-2.1.el7.src.rpm

1.0.8

MIT

No

http://www.x.org

libXcursor

libXcursor-1.1.14-2.1.el7.src.rpm

1.1.14

MIT

No

http://www.x.org

libXdmcp

libXdmcp-1.1.1-6.1.el7.src.rpm

1.1.1

MIT

No

http://www.x.org

libXext

libXext-1.3.3-3.el7.src.rpm

1.3.3

MIT

No

http://www.x.org

libXfixes

libXfixes-5.0.1-2.1.el7.src.rpm

5.0.1

MIT

No

http://www.x.org

libXft

libXft-2.3.2-2.el7.src.rpm

2.3.2

MIT

No

http://www.x.org

libXi

libXi-1.7.4-2.el7.src.rpm

1.7.4

MIT

No

http://www.x.org

libXinerama

libXinerama-1.1.3-2.1.el7.src.rpm

1.1.3

MIT

No

http://www.x.org

libXmu

libXmu-1.1.2-2.el7.src.rpm

1.1.2

MIT

No

http://www.x.org

libXrandr

libXrandr-1.4.2-2.el7.src.rpm

1.4.2

MIT

No

http://www.x.org

libXrender

libXrender-0.9.8-2.1.el7.src.rpm

0.9.8

MIT

No

http://www.x.org

libXtst

libXtst-1.2.2-2.1.el7.src.rpm

1.2.2

MIT

No

http://www.x.org

libXxf86vm

libXxf86vm-1.1.3-2.1.el7.src.rpm

1.1.3

MIT

No

http://www.x.org

libaio

libaio-0.3.109-13.el7.src.rpm

0.3.109

LGPLv2+

No

libassuan

libassuan-2.1.0-3.el7.src.rpm

2.1.0

LGPLv2+ and GPLv3+

No

http://www.gnupg.org/

libasyncns

libasyncns-0.8-7.el7.src.rpm

0.8

LGPLv2+

No

http://0pointer.de/lennart/projects/libasyncns/

libcap

libcap-2.22- 8.el7.src.rpm

2.22

LGPLv2+

No

http://ftp.kernel.org/pub/linux/libs/security/linux-privs/kernel-2.6/

libcap-ng

libcap-ng-0.7.5- 4.el7.src.rpm

0.7.5

LGPLv2+

No

http://people.redhat.com/sgrubb/libcap-ng

libdaemon

libdaemon-0.14-7.el7.src.rpm

0.14

LGPLv2+

No

http://0pointer.de/lennart/projects/libdaemon/

libdb

libdb-5.3.21- 19.el7.src.rpm

5.3.21

BSD and LGPLv2 and Sleepycat

No

http://www.oracle.com/database/berkeley-db/

libdrm

libdrm-2.4.67- 3.el7.src.rpm

2.4.67

MIT

No

http://dri.sourceforge.net

libedit

libedit-3.0- 12.20121213cvs.el7.src.rpm

3.0

BSD

No

http://www.thrysoee.dk/editline/

libffi

libffi-3.0.13- 18.el7.src.rpm

3.0.13

MIT and Public Domain

No

http://sourceware.org/libffi

libgcrypt

libgcrypt-1.5.3- 12.el7_1.1.src.rpm

1.5.3

LGPLv2+

No

http://www.gnupg.org/

libgpg- error

libgpg-error-1.12- 3.el7.src.rpm

1.12

LGPLv2+

No

ftp://ftp.gnupg.org/gcrypt/libgpg-error/

libibverbs

libibverbs-1.2.1- 1.el7.src.rpm

1.2.1

GPLv2 or BSD

No

https://www.openfabrics.org/

libidn

libidn-1.28- 4.el7.src.rpm

1.28

LGPLv2+ and GPLv3+ and GFDL

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/libidn/

libiscsi

libiscsi-1.9.0- 7.el7.src.rpm

1.9.0

LGPLv2+

No

https://github.com/sahlberg/libiscsi

libjpeg- turbo

libjpeg-turbo-1.2.90- 5.el7.src.rpm

1.2.90

IJG

No

http://sourceforge.net/projects/libjpeg-turbo

libmnl

libmnl-1.0.3- 7.el7.src.rpm

1.0.3

LGPLv2+

No

http://netfilter.org/projects/libmnl

libnet

libnet-1.1.6- 7.el7.src.rpm

1.1.6

BSD

No

http://www.sourceforge.net/projects/libnet-dev/

libnetfilte r_queue

libnetfilter_queue- 1.0.2-1.el7.src.rpm

1.0.2

GPLv2

No

http://netfilter.org

libnfnetlin k

libnfnetlink-1.0.1- 4.el7.src.rpm

1.0.1

GPLv2+

No

http://netfilter.org

libnl

libnl-1.1.4- 3.el7.src.rpm

1.1.4

LGPLv2

No

http://www.infradead.org/~tgr/libnl/

libnl3

libnl3-3.2.28- 3.el7_3.src.rpm

3.2.28

LGPLv2

No

http://www.infradead.org/~tgr/libnl/

libogg

libogg-1.3.0- 7.el7.src.rpm

1.3.0

BSD

No

http://www.xiph.org/

libpcap

libpcap-1.5.3- 8.el7.src.rpm

1.5.3

BSD with advertising

No

http://www.tcpdump.org

libpciacc ess

libpciaccess-0.13.4- 2.el7.src.rpm

0.13.4

MIT

No

http://gitweb.freedesktop.org/?p=xorg/lib/libpciaccess.git

libpng

libpng-1.5.13- 7.el7_2.src.rpm

1.5.13

zlib

No

http://www.libpng.org/pub/png/

librdmac m

librdmacm-1.1.0- 2.el7.src.rpm

1.1.0

GPLv2 or BSD

No

http://www.openfabrics.org/

libsecco mp

libseccomp-2.3.1- 2.el7.src.rpm

2.3.1

LGPLv2

No

https://github.com/seccomp/libseccomp

libselinux

libselinux-2.5- 6.el7.src.rpm

2.5

Public Domain

No

https://github.com/SELinuxProject/selinux/wiki

libsepol

libsepol-2.5- 6.el7.src.rpm

2.5

LGPLv2+

No

https://github.com/SELinuxProject/selinux/wiki

libsndfile

libsndfile-1.0.25- 10.el7.src.rpm

1.0.25

LGPLv2+ and GPLv2+ and BSD

No

http://www.mega-nerd.com/libsndfile/

libssh2

libssh2-1.4.3- 10.el7_2.1.src.rpm

1.4.3

BSD

No

http://www.libssh2.org/

libtasn1

libtasn1-3.8-3.el7.src.rpm

3.8

GPLv3+ and LGPLv2+

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/libtasn1/

libtirpc

libtirpc-0.2.4-0.8.el7.src.rpm

0.2.4

SISSL and BSD

No

http://nfsv4.bullopensource.org/

libtool

libtool-2.4.2- 21.el7_2.src.rpm

2.4.2

GPLv2+ and LGPLv2+ and GFDL

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/libtool/

libunwind

libunwind-1.1-5.el7_2.2.src.rpm

1.1

BSD

No

http://savannah.nongnu.org/projects/libunwind

libusb

libusb-0.1.4-3.el7.src.rpm

0.1.4

LGPLv2+

No

http://sourceforge.net/projects/libusb/

libusbx

libusbx-1.0.20-1.el7.src.rpm

1.0.20

LGPLv2+

No

http://libusb.info/

libuser

libuser-0.60-7.el7_1.src.rpm

0.60

LGPLv2+

No

https://fedorahosted.org/libuser/

libutempter

libutempter-1.1.6-4.el7.src.rpm

1.1.6

LGPLv2+

No

ftp://ftp.altlinux.org/pub/people/ldv/utempter

libvirt

libvirt-2.0.0-10.el7_3.9.src.rpm

2.0.0

LGPLv2+

No

http://libvirt.org/

libvorbis

libvorbis-1.3.3-8.el7.src.rpm

1.3.3

BSD

No

http://www.xiph.org/

libxcb

libxcb-1.11-4.el7.src.rpm

1.11

MIT

No

http://xcb.freedesktop.org/

libxml2

libxml2-2.9.1-6.el7_2.3.src.rpm

2.9.1

MIT

No

http://xmlsoft.org/

libxslt

libxslt-1.1.28-5.el7.src.rpm

1.1.28

MIT

No

http://xmlsoft.org/XSLT/

lm_sens ors

lm_sensors-3.4.0- 4.20160601gitf9185e5.el7.src.rpm

3.4.0

LGPLv2+ and GPLv3+ and GPLv2+ and Verbatim and Public domain

No

http://github.com/groeck/lm-sensors/

lockdev

lockdev-1.0.4-0.13.20111007git.el7.src.rpm

1.0.4

LGPLv2

No

https://alioth.debian.org/projects/lockdev/

log4cpp

libnet-1.2~rc3-7.3.src.rpm

1.1.1

LGPLv2+

No

logrotate

logrotate-3.8.6-12.el7.src.rpm

3.8.6

GPL+

No

https://fedorahosted.org/logrotate/

lrzsz

lrzsz-0.12.20-36.el7.src.rpm

0.12.20

GPLv2+

No

http://www.ohse.de/uwe/software/lrzsz.html

lsof

lsof-4.87- 4.el7.src.rpm

4.87

zlib and Sendmail and LGPLv2+

No

http://people.freebsd.org/~abe/

ltrace

ltrace-0.7.91-14.el7.src.rpm

0.7.91

GPLv2+

No

http://ltrace.alioth.debian.org/

lua

lua-5.1.4-15.el7.src.rpm

5.1.4

MIT

No

http://www.lua.org/

lvm2

lvm2-2.02.166-1.el7_3.3.src.rpm

2.02.166

GPLv2

No

http://sources.redhat.com/lvm2

lzo

lzo-2.06-8.el7.src.rpm

2.06

GPLv2+

No

http://www.oberhumer.com/opensource/lzo/

lzop

lzop-1.03-10.el7.src.rpm

1.03

GPLv2+

No

http://www.lzop.org/

mesa

mesa-11.2.2-2.20160614.el7.src.r pm

11.2.2

MIT

No

http://www.mesa3d.org

mesa-libGLU

mesa-libGLU-9.0.0-4.el7.src.rpm

9.0.0

MIT

No

http://mesa3d.org/

mgetty

mgetty-1.1.36-28.el7.src.rpm

1.1.36

GPLv2+

No

http://mgetty.greenie.net/

microcode_ctl

microcode_ctl-2.1- 16.3.el7_3.src.rpm

2.1

GPLv2+ and Redistributable, no modification permitted

No

http://fedorahosted.org/microcode_ctl

mozjs17

mozjs17-17.0.0- 19.el7.src.rpm

17.0.0

GPLv2+ or LGPLv2+ or MPLv1.1

No

http://www.mozilla.org/js/

mtd-utils

mtd-utils-1.5.2-1.fc25.src.rpm

1.5.2

GPLv2+

No

http://www.linux-mtd.infradead.org/

ncurses

ncurses-5.9-13.20130511.el7.src.rpm

5.9

MIT

No

http://invisible- island.net/ncurses/ncurses.html

ndisc6

ndisc6-1.0.3-1.el7.src.rpm

1.0.3

GPLv2 or GPLv3

No

http://www.remlab.net/ndisc6/

net-tools

net-tools-2.0-0.17.20131004git.el7.src.rpm

2.0

GPLv2+

No

http://sourceforge.net/projects/net-tools/

netcf

netcf-0.2.8-2.el7.src.rpm

0.2.8

LGPLv2+

No

https://fedorahosted.org/netcf/

nettle

nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.src.rpm

2.7.1

LGPLv2+

No

http://www.lysator.liu.se/~nisse/nettle/

nfs-utils

nfs-utils-1.3.0- 0.33.el7_3.src.rpm

1.3.0

MIT and GPLv2 and GPLv2+ and BSD

No

http://sourceforge.net/projects/nfs

nmap

nmap-6.40- 7.el7.src.rpm

6.40

GPLv2 and LGPLv2+ and GPLv2+ and BSD

No

http://nmap.org/

nspr

nspr-4.11.0-1.el7_2.src.rpm

4.11.0

MPLv2.0

No

http://www.mozilla.org/projects/nspr/

nss

nss-3.28.2-1.6.el7_3.src.rpm

3.28.2

MPLv2.0

No

http://www.mozilla.org/projects/security/pki/nss/

nss-softokn

nss-softokn-3.16.2.3-14.4.el7.src.rpm

3.16.2.3

MPLv2.0

No

http://www.mozilla.org/projects/security/pki/nss/

nss-util

nss-util-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.src.rpm

3.28.4

MPLv2.0

No

http://www.mozilla.org/projects/security/pki/nss/

ntp

ntp-4.2.8p8- 10.el6.src.rpm

4.2.8p8

(MIT and BSD-3-Clause and BSD-4-Clause) and GPL-2.0

No

http://www.ntp.org/

numactl

numactl-2.0.9-6.el7_2.src.rpm

2.0.9

GPLv2

No

ftp://oss.sgi.com/www/projects/libnuma/download

openldap

openldap-2.4.40-13.el7.src.rpm

2.4.40

OpenLDAP

No

http://www.openldap.org/

openssl

openssl-1.0.1e-60.el7.src.rpm

1.0.1e

OpenSSL

No

http://www.openssl.org/

openswanX

openswanX-2.6.43-13.1.src.rpm

2.6.43

GPLv2, some BSD

No

http://www.openswan.org/

p11-kit

p11-kit-0.20.7-3.el7.src.rpm

0.20.7

BSD

No

http://p11-glue.freedesktop.org/p11-kit.html

pam

pam-1.1.8-18.el7.src.rpm

1.1.8

BSD and GPLv2+

No

http://www.linux-pam.org/

passwd

passwd-0.79-4.el7.src.rpm

0.79

BSD or GPL+

No

http://fedorahosted.org/passwd

patch

patch-2.7.1-8.el7.src.rpm

2.7.1

GPLv3+

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/patch/patch.html

pax

pax-3.4-19.el7.src.rpm

3.4

BSD

No

ftp://ftp.suse.com/pub/people/kukuk/pax/

pciutils

pciutils-3.5.1-1.el7.src.rpm

3.5.1

GPLv2+

No

http://atrey.karlin.mff.cuni.cz/~mj/pciutils.shtml

pcre

pcre-8.32-15.el7_2.1.src.rpm

8.32

BSD

No

http://www.pcre.org/

pixman

pixman-0.34.0-1.el7.src.rpm

0.34.0

MIT

No

http://cgit.freedesktop.org/pixman/

polkit

polkit-0.112-11.el7_3.src.rpm

0.112

LGPLv2+

No

http://www.freedesktop.org/wiki/Software/polkit

popt

popt-1.13-16.el7.src.rpm

1.13

MIT

No

http://www.rpm5.org/

procps-ng

procps-ng-3.3.10- 10.el7.src.rpm

3.3.10

GPL+ and GPLv2 and GPLv2+ and GPLv3+ and LGPLv2+

No

https://sourceforge.net/projects/procps-ng/

psmisc

psmisc-22.20-11.el7.src.rpm

22.20

GPLv2+

No

http://sourceforge.net/projects/psmisc

pth

pth-2.0.7-23.el7.src.rpm

2.0.7

LGPLv2+

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/pth/

pulseaudio

pulseaudio-6.0-8.el7.src.rpm

6.0

LGPLv2+

No

http://www.freedesktop.org/wiki/Software/PulseAudio

python

python-2.7.5-48.el7.src.rpm

2.7.5

Python

No

http://www.python.org/

qemu-kvm

qemu-kvm-1.5.3- 126.el7_3.10.src.rpm

1.5.3

GPLv2+ and LGPLv2+ and BSD

No

http://www.qemu.org/

qrencode

qrencode-3.4.1-3.el7.src.rpm

3.4.1

LGPLv2+

No

http://megaui.net/fukuchi/works/qrenco

rcs

rcs-5.9.0-5.el7.src.rpm

5.9.0

GPLv3+

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/rcs/

readline

readline-6.2-9.el7.src.rpm

6.2

GPLv3+

No

http://cnswww.cns.cwru.edu/php/chet/rde/index.en.html

rpcbind

rpcbind-0.2.0-38.el7_3.1.src.rpm

0.2.0

BSD

No

http://nfsv4.bullopensource.org

rpm

rpm-4.11.3-21.el7.src.rpm

4.11.3

GPLv2+

No

http://www.rpm.org/

rsync

rsync-3.0.9-17.el7.src.rpm

3.0.9

GPLv3+

No

http://rsync.samba.org/

seabios

seabios-1.9.1-5.el7_3.2.src.rpm

1.9.1

LGPLv3

No

http://www.coreboot.org/SeaBIOS

sed

sed-4.2.2-5.el7.src.rpm

4.2.2

GPLv3+

No

http://sed.sourceforge.net/

setserial

setserial-2.17-33.el7.src.rpm

2.17

GPL+

No

http://setserial.sourceforge.net/

setup

setup-2.8.71-7.el7.src.rpm

2.8.71

Public Domain

No

https://fedorahosted.org/setup/

sgabios

sgabios-0.20110622svn-4.el7.src.rpm

0.20110622svn

ASL 2.0

No

http://code.google.com/p/sgabios/

shadow-utils

shadow-utils-4.1.5.1-24.el7.src.rpm

4.1.5.1

BSD and GPLv2+

No

http://pkg-shadow.alioth.debian.org/

sharutils

sharutils-4.13.3- 8.el7.src.rpm

4.13.3

GPLv3+ and LGPLv3+ and (LGPLv3+ or BSD) and LGPLv2+ and Public Domain and GFDL

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/sharutils/

smartmontools

smartmontools-6.2-7.el7.src.rpm

6.2

GPLv2+

No

http://smartmontools.sourceforge.net/

snappy

snappy-1.1.0-3.el7.src.rpm

1.1.0

BSD

No

http://code.google.com/p/snappy/

spice

spice-0.12.4-20.el7_3.src.rpm

0.12.4

LGPLv2+

No

http://www.spice-space.org/

sqlite

sqlite-3.7.17-8.el7.src.rpm

3.7.17

Public Domain

No

http://www.sqlite.org/

strace

strace-4.8-11.el7.src.rpm

4.8

BSD

No

http://sourceforge.net/projects/strace/

sysfsutils

sysfsutils-2.1.0-16.el7.src.rpm

2.1.0

GPLv2

No

http://sourceforge.net/projects/linux-diag/

syslinux

syslinux-4.05- 13.el7.src.rpm

4.05

GPLv2+

No

http://syslinux.zytor.com/wiki/index.php/The_Syslinux_Project

sysstat

sysstat-10.1.5-11.el7.src.rpm

10.1.5

GPLv2+

No

http://sebastien.godard.pagesperso-/orange.fr/

systemd

systemd-219- 30.el7_3.9.src.rpm

219

LGPLv2+ and MIT and GPLv2+

No

http://www.freedesktop.org/wiki/Software/systemd

sysvinit

sysvinit-2.88-14.dsf.el7.src.rpm

2.88

GPLv2+

No

http://savannah.nongnu.org/projects/sysvinit/

tar

tar-1.26-31.el7.src.rpm

1.26

GPLv3+

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/tar/

tcl

tcl-8.5.13-8.el7.src.rpm

8.5.13

TCL

No

http://tcl.sourceforge.net/

tcp_wrappers

tcp_wrappers-7.6-77.el7.src.rpm

7.6

BSD

No

ftp://ftp.porcupine.org/pub/security/index.html

tcpdump

tcpdump-4.5.1-3.el7.src.rpm

4.5.1

BSD with advertising

No

http://www.tcpdump.org

tcsh

tcsh-6.18.01-13.el7.src.rpm

6.18.01

BSD

No

http://www.tcsh.org/

telnet

telnet-0.17- 60.el7.src.rpm

0.17

BSD

No

http://web.archive.org/web/20070819111735/www.hcs.harvard/computers/old-netkit.html.edu/~dholland

tftp

tftp-5.2-13.el7.src.rpm

5.2

BSD

No

http://www.kernel.org/pub/software/network/tftp/

tigervnc

tigervnc-1.3.1-9.el7.src.rpm

1.3.1

GPLv2+

No

http://www.tigervnc.com

time

time-1.7-45.el7.src.rpm

1.7

GPLv2+

No

http://www.gnu.org/software/time/

traceroute

traceroute-2.0.22-2.el7.src.rpm

2.0.22

GPLv2+

No

http://traceroute.sourceforge.net

trousers

trousers-0.3.13-1.el7.src.rpm

0.3.13

BSD

No

http://trousers.sourceforge.net

tzdata

tzdata-2016i-1.el7.src.rpm

2016i

Public Domain

No

https://www.iana.org/time-zones

unzip

unzip-6.0-16.el7.src.rpm

6.0

BSD

No

http://www.info-zip.org/UnZip.html

usbredir

usbredir-0.7.1-1.el7.src.rpm

0.7.1

LGPLv2+

No

http://spice-space.org/page/UsbRedir

util-linux

util-linux-2.23.2- 33.el7.src.rpm

2.23.2

GPLv2 and GPLv2+ and LGPLv2+ and BSD with advertising and Public Domain

No

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Util-linux

vconfig

vconfig-1.9-16.el7.src.rpm

1.9

GPLv2+

No

http://www.candelatech.com/~greear/vlan.html

vim

vim-7.4.160-1.el7.src.rpm

7.4.160

Vim

No

http://www.vim.org/

vsftpd

vsftpd-3.0.2-21.el7.src.rpm

3.0.2

GPLv2 with exceptions

No

https://security.appspot.com/vsftpd.html

which

which-2.20-7.el7.src.rpm

2.20

GPLv3

No

http://www.xs4all.nl/~carlo17/which/

xinetd

xinetd-2.3.15-13.el7.src.rpm

2.3.15

xinetd

No

http://www.xinetd.org

xorg-x11-xauth

xorg-x11-xauth-1.0.9-1.el7.src.rpm

1.0.9

MIT

No

http://www.x.org

xz

xz-5.2.2-1.el7.src.rpm

5.2.2

LGPLv2+

No

http://tukaani.org/xz/

yajl

yajl-2.0.4-4.el7.src.rpm

2.0.4

ISC

No

http://lloyd.github.com/yajl/

zlib

zlib-1.2.7-17.el7.src.rpm

1.2.7

zlib and Boost

No

http://www.zlib.net/

busybox-1.20.2.tgz

busybox

1.20.2

GPLv2

Yes

http://www.busybox.net/downloads/busybox-1.20.2.tar.bz2

grub- 0.97.tgz

grub

0.97

GPL

Yes

http://vault.centos.org/6.3/os/Source/SPackages/grub-0.97-77.el6.src.rpm

grub2- 2.02.tgz

grub2

2.02

GPL

Yes

http://vault.centos.org/6.3/os/Source/SPackages/grub-0.97-77.el6.src.rpm

howl-0.9.6.tgz

howl

0.9.6

Yes

indigo.tgz

Yes

keepalived-1.2.22.tgz

keepalived

1.2.22

Yes

kernel_linux- 3.10.0-el7-base-patches.tgz

kernel_linux

3.10.0

Yes

kernel_linux- 3.10.0-el7-mlnx-patches.tgz

kernel_linux

3.10.0

Yes

onie_scri pts.tgz

Yes

openldap-2.4.44.tgz

openldap

2.4.44

Yes

pam_ldap- nss_ldap-253-22.el5_4.tgz

pam_ldap-nss_ldap

253

LGPLv2

Yes

http://vault.centos.org/5.7/updates/SRPMS/nss_ldap-253-42.el5_7.4.src.rpm

pam_radius-1.3.16.tgz

pam_radius

1.3.16

Yes

ftp://ftp.freeradius.org/pub/radius/pam_radius-1.3.16.tar.gz

pam_tac plus-1.2.9.tgz

pam_tacplus

1.2.9

Yes

http://sourceforge.net/projects/tacplus/files/pam_tacplus/pam_tacplus-1.2.9/pam_tacplus-1.2.9.tar.gz/download

parted- 1.7.1.tgz

parted

1.7.1

Yes

ruby-1.8.7-p374.tgz

ruby

1.8.7

Yes

socat-1.7.2.2.tgz

socat

1.7.2.2

Yes

ssmtp- 2.60.4.tgz

ssmtp

2.60.4

Yes

http://ftp.debian.org/debian/pool/main/s/ssmtp/ssmtp_2.60.4.tar.gz

sx_libnl.tgz

Yes

sx_scew.tgz

Yes

sysklogd-1.4.1_12.tgz

sysklogd

1.4.1_12

Yes

vixie_cro n-3.0.1.tgz

vixie_cron

3.0.1

Yes

ftp://rpmfind.net/linux/ASPLinux/sources/SRPMS.9/SRPMS/vixie-cron-3.0.1-74.src.rpm

zeroconf- 0.9.tgz

zeroconf

0.9

Yes

http://www.progsoc.org/~wildfire/zeroconf/download/zeroconf-0.9.tar.gz
NVIDIA Networking
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 27, 2024
content here