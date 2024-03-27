NVIDIA MLNX-OS END USER AGREEMENT

On This Page
- NVIDIA Switch Management System (MLNX-OS) Software: End-User Agreement
- 1 General
- 2 Grant of License
- 3 Restrictions
- 4 NO WARRANTY
- 5 Limitation of Liability
- 6 Qualifications and Limitations Basis of Bargain
- 7 Term; Termination
- 8 Title; Trademarks
- 9 Ownership
- 10 Product Support
- 11 Governing Law and Jurisdiction
- 12 Entire Agreement
- NVIDIA Fabric Switch Management System Software: Third Party Free Software Rights Notice
NVIDIA Switch Management System (MLNX-OS) Software: End-User Agreement
PLEASE READ THE FOLLOWING TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THIS NVIDIA END USER LICENSE AGREEMENT (THIS “AGREEMENT”) BEFORE INSTALLING OR USING THE NVIDIA SOFTWARE. THE NVIDIA SOFTWARE, WHICH INCLUDES ALL COMPUTER SOFTWARE IN BINARY FORM THAT IS DELIVERED TO LICENSEE, GENERALLY DESCRIBED AS THE NVIDIA SWITCH MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (MLNX_OS) SOFTWARE, AND ALL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS THEREIN OR THERETO AND ANY ASSOCIATED MEDIA AND PRINTED MATERIALS, AND ANY “ONLINE” OR ELECTRONIC DOCUMENTATION, IS REFERRED TO HEREIN AS THE “SOFTWARE”. INSTALLATION OR USAGE OF THE SOFTWARE INDICATES YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THE TERMS OF THIS AGREEMENT, AND CREATES A LEGAL AND BINDING AGREEMENT BETWEEN YOU (EITHER AN INDIVIDUAL OR AN ENTITY) (“YOU” OR “LICENSEE”) AND NVIDIA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS AFFILIATES (“NVIDIA”). IF YOU DO NOT AGREE WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THIS AGREEMENT, YOU SHALL NOT USE OR COPY THIS SOFTWARE PRODUCT AND YOU MUST PROMPTLY RETURN THIS PACKAGE TO NVIDIA.
1 General
Each copy of the Software is intended for use only in conjunction with NVIDIA’s managed switch products (“NVIDIA Products”) and is subject to the terms of this Agreement.
2 Grant of License
Subject to the terms and conditions of this Agreement, NVIDIA grants you a personal, non-exclusive, non- transferable license to use the Software in binary form for your internal business purposes solely in connection with NVIDIA Products and not for further distribution.
2.1 You may use software back-up utilities to make one back-up copy of the Software Product. You may use the back-up copy solely for archival purposes.
3 Restrictions
Except as expressly authorized herein, You are prohibited from and shall not cause or permit any: (1) copying or modification of the Software; (2) creating derivative works based on all or any portion of the Software; (3) removal or modification of any notice of any patent, copyright, trademark or other proprietary rights that appear on or in the Software; (4) reverse engineering, decomplication, translation, disassembly or discovery of the source code of all or any portion of the Software; (5) distribution, disclosure, marketing, leasing, reselling, assigning, loaning, sublicensing, renting or transferring to any third party, including Licensee’s end user customers, of the Software, or (6) merging of the Software into another product; or (7) disclosure to any third party of the results of any testing or performance benchmarks of the Software or other NVIDIA product without NVIDIA’S prior written consent.
4 NO WARRANTY
4.1 NVIDIA FURNISHES THE SOFTWARE PRODUCTS AND THE DOCUMENTATION TO YOU “AS IS,” UNSUPPORTED, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. NVIDIA DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, NON-INFRINGEMENT, AND THOSE ARISING FROM A COURSE OF PERFORMANCE, A COURSE OF DEALING OR TRADE NVIDIA SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY ERROR, OMISSION, DEFECT, DEFICIENCY OR NONCONFORMITY IN THE SOFTWARE, THE DOCUMENTATION OR THE EXPLANATORY MATERIALS.
4.2 Without limiting the foregoing, the Software provided under this Agreement may be distributed with certain freeware, open source or other third party components ("Open Source Software") which, if included, are provided pursuant to the terms of the applicable Open Source License governing its use and distribution. Please see the links provided in the Third Party Free Software Rights Notice for such Open Source License terms. NVIDIA THEREFORE PROVIDES SUCH OPEN SOURCE SOFTWARE ON AN "AS IS" BASIS WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY WHATSOEVER AND HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS WITH RESPECT TO ANY OPEN SOURCE SOFTWARE AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW: (A) ALL WARRANTIES, WHETHER EXPRESS, IMPLIED OR STATUTORY, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON-INFRINGEMENT; AND (B) ALL LIABILITY FOR DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, COVER, PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION LOST DATA OR LOST PROFITS, HOWEVER ARISING, WHETHER BASED IN CONTRACT, TORT, OR ANY OTHER LEGAL THEORY, EVEN WHERE ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
5 Limitation of Liability
IN NO EVENT SHALL NVIDIA BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, PUNITIVE OR ANY OTHER INDIRECT DAMAGES, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF BUSINESS PROFITS, BUSINESS INTERRUPTION, LOSS OF BUSINESS INFORMATION, NEGLIGENCE OR ANY OTHER PECUNIARY LOSS HOWEVER CAUSED AND REGARDLESS OF THE THEORY OF LIABILITY ARISING FROM THE USE OF, OR INABILITY TO USE, THE SOFTWARE OR RELATED COMPONENTS OR DOCUMENTATION, EVEN IF NVIDIA OR ITS SUPPLIERS, RESELLERS, OR DISTRIBUTORS HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. IN ANY CASE, IN NO EVENT WILL NVIDIA’S TOTAL LIABILITY HEREUNDER, INCLUDING FOR DIRECT DAMAGES, EXCEED THE AMOUNTS ACTUALLY PAID BY LICENSEE FOR THE SOFTWARE, THE USE OF WHICH IS THE CAUSE OF SUCH LIABILITY OR U.S. $5.00, WHICHEVER IS GREATER.
6 Qualifications and Limitations Basis of Bargain
The limited warranty, exclusive remedies and limited liability provisions set forth herein are fundamental elements of the basis of the Agreement between NVIDIA and you, and you accept and confirm that NVIDIA would not be able to provide the Software Product on an economic basis without such limitations.
7 Term; Termination
This Agreement is effective upon installation or use of the Software and shall continue until terminated. This Agreement shall automatically terminate upon your breach of sections 1, 2 or 3. Without prejudice to any other rights, NVIDIA may terminate this Agreement if you fail to comply with any other terms and conditions of this Agreement. In the event of termination, you must destroy all copies of the Software and all of its components parts. Sections 3, 5, and 8, through 11 will survive termination of this Agreement for any reason.
8 Title; Trademarks
8.1 Except as specifically permitted herein, no portion of the Software Product, including but not limited to object code and source code and the printed materials accompanying the Software Product, may be reproduced, modified, distributed, republished or otherwise exploited in an form or by any means for any purpose without the prior written permission of
8.2 Subject to section 4 below, all rights and title in and to the Software Product, and any change, enhancement, addition, correction, modification and/or derivative work of the Software Product, whether made by NVIDIA or by you, are owned exclusively by NVIDIA. The Software Product is protected by copyright laws and international treatyprovisions.
8.3 The name NVIDIA, SwitchX, MLNX-OS and all other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and logos of NVIDIA are owned by NVIDIA, and may not be used in connection with any product or service that is not NVIDIA’ without the prior written consent of All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, or logos cited herein are the property of their respective owners.
8.4 This Software Product operates or interfaces with certain third party free software programs, the details, and the limitations applying to the use, of which, are set forth in the “Third Party Free Software Rights Notice” attached hereto. If you wish to obtain source code pursuant to GPL or LGPL licenses for the items listed in the attached, please visit https://network.nvidia.com/support/gnu-code-request/.
9 Ownership
NVIDIA retains all title, ownership, interests and intellectual property rights in and to the Software and deems the Software to be confidential information. To the extent the Software contains any materials licensed from third parties, third party suppliers may own such licensed materials. NVIDIA retains all rights not expressly granted to Licensee in this Agreement. Licensee agrees to protect and maintain the confidentiality of the Software, and not to disclose the Software to any third parties except as expressly permitted in this Agreement. Licensee acknowledges that its breach of confidentiality shall cause NVIDIA irreparable injury and entitle NVIDIA to obtain equitable relief, in addition to all other remedies available to it. Licensee further acknowledges that Licensee is acquiring only a limited license to use the Software and not any title to or ownership of the Software or any part thereof and that the Software is proprietary to and copyrighted by NVIDIA. NVIDIA SOFTWARE IS COPYRIGHTED AND LICENSED, NOT SOLD.
10 Product Support
Product support for the Software Product is provided by NVIDIA or it authorized agents under a separate agreement, in accordance with NVIDIA’ standard support and maintenance terms and conditions. For product support, please refer to NVIDIA support number provided in the documentation.
11 Governing Law and Jurisdiction
This Agreement shall be construed and governed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York USA, regardless of its conflict of laws rules, and the competent Federal and State courts of New York USA shall have permissive jurisdiction over any dispute under this Agreement or otherwise related to the Software Product.
12 Entire Agreement
This agreement is the complete and exclusive agreement between you and NVIDIA, and it supersedes any prior proposal, representation or understanding between the parties, oral or written, and any other communication relating to the subject matter of this agreement.
NVIDIA Fabric Switch Management System Software: Third Party Free Software Rights Notice
NVIDIA Software includes the following open source/ freeware that are subject to specific license conditions listed.
Current rpms x86:
Component
RPM
Version
License
Modified
URL
acl
acl-2.2.51-12.el7.src.rpm
2.2.51
GPLv2+
No
alsa-lib
alsa-lib-1.1.1- 1.el7.src.rpm
1.1.1
LGPLv2+
No
arping2
arping2-2.15- 6.2.src.rpm
2.15
GPL-2.0+
No
attr
attr-2.4.46- 12.el7.src.rpm
2.4.46
GPLv2+
No
audiofile
audiofile-0.3.6- 4.el7.src.rpm
0.3.6
LGPLv2+ and GPL+ and ASL 2.0
No
audit
audit-2.6.5- 3.el7_3.1.src.rpm
2.6.5
GPLv2+
No
augeas
augeas-1.4.0- 2.el7.src.rpm
1.4.0
LGPLv2+
No
autogen
autogen-5.18- 5.el7.src.rpm
5.18
GPLv3+
No
avahi
avahi-0.6.31- 17.el7.src.rpm
0.6.31
LGPLv2+
No
bash
bash-4.2.46- 20.el7_2.src.rpm
4.2.46
GPLv3+
No
bc
bc-1.06.95-13.el7.src.rpm
1.06.95
GPLv2+
No
binutils
binutils-2.25.1- 22.base.el7.src.rpm
2.25.1
GPLv3+
No
boost
boost-1.53.0- 26.el7.src.rpm
1.53.0
Boost and MIT and Python
No
bridge-utils
bridge-utils-1.5- 9.el7.src.rpm
1.5
GPLv2+
No
http://www.linuxfoundation.org/collaborate/workgroups/networking/bridge
zip2
bzip2-1.0.6- 13.el7.src.rpm
1.0.6
BSD
No
ca-certificates
ca-certificates- 2015.2.6-73.el7.src.rpm
2015.2.6
Public Domain
No
cdrkit
cdrkit-1.1.11- 23.el7.src.rpm
1.1.11
GPLv2
No
celt051
celt051-0.5.1.3-8.el7.src.rpm
0.5.1.3
BSD
No
ceph- common
ceph-common- 0.94.5-1.el7.src.rpm
0.94.5
GPLv2
No
chkconfig
chkconfig-1.7.2- 1.el7_3.1.src.rpm
1.7.2
GPLv2
No
coreutils
coreutils-8.22- 18.el7.src.rpm
8.22
GPLv3+
No
cpio
cpio-2.11- 24.el7.src.rpm
2.11
GPLv3+
No
crash
crash-7.1.5- 2.el7.src.rpm
7.1.5
GPLv3
No
curl
curl-7.29.0-35.el7.centos.src.rpm
7.29.0
MIT
No
cyrus-sasl
cyrus-sasl-2.1.26-20.el7_2.src.rpm
2.1.26
BSD with advertising
No
dbus
dbus-1.6.12-17.el7.src.rpm
1.6.12
GPLv2+ or AFL
No
dbus-glib
dbus-glib-0.100-7.el7.src.rpm
0.100
AFL and GPLv2+
No
device-mapper-persisten t-data
device-mapper-persistent-data- 0.6.3-1.el7.src.rpm
0.6.3
GPLv3+
No
dialog
dialog-1.2-4.20130523.el7.src.r pm
1.2
LGPLv2
No
diffutils
diffutils-3.3-4.el7.src.rpm
3.3
GPLv3+
No
dmidecode
dmidecode-3.0-2.1.el7_3.src.rpm
3.0
GPLv2+
No
dnsmasq
dnsmasq-2.66-21.el7.src.rpm
2.66
GPLv2
No
docker- ce
docker-ce-17.09.0.ce-1.el7.centos.src.rpm
17.09.1.ce
ASL 2.0
No
dosfstools
dosfstools-3.0.20-9.el7.src.rpm
3.0.20
GPLv3+
No
dracut
dracut-033-463.el7.src.rpm
033
GPLv2+ and LGPLv2+
No
e2fsprogs
e2fsprogs-1.42.9-9.el7.src.rpm
1.42.9
GPLv2
No
ecryptfs-utils
ecryptfs-utils-111-1.el7.elrepo.src.rpm
111
GPLv2+
No
ed
ed-1.9-4.el7.src.rpm
1.9
GPLv3+, GFDL
No
elfutils
elfutils-0.166- 2.el7.src.rpm
0.166
GPLv3+ and (GPLv2+ or LGPLv3+)
No
ethtool
ethtool-4.5-3.el7.src.rpm
4.5
GPLv2
No
expat
expat-2.1.0-8.el7.src.rpm
2.1.0
MIT
No
file
file-5.11-33.el7.src.rpm
5.11
BSD
No
filesystem
filesystem-3.2-21.el7.src.rpm
3.2
Public Domain
No
findutils
findutils-4.5.11-5.el7.src.rpm
4.5.11
GPLv3+
No
fipscheck
fipscheck-1.4.1-5.el7.src.rpm
1.4.1
BSD
No
flac
flac-1.3.0- 5.el7_1.src.rpm
1.3.0
BSD and GPLv2+ and GFDL
No
fltk
fltk-1.3.0- 13.el7.src.rpm
1.3.0
LGPLv2+ with exceptions
No
fontconfi g
fontconfig-2.10.95- 10.el7.src.rpm
2.10.95
MIT and Public Domain and UCD
No
freetype
freetype-2.4.11- 12.el7.src.rpm
2.4.11
(FTL or GPLv2+) and BSD and MIT and Public Domain and zlib with acknowledgement
No
ftp
ftp-0.17-67.el7.src.rpm
0.17
BSD with advertising
No
gawk
gawk-4.0.2- 4.el7_3.1.src.rpm
4.0.2
GPLv3+ and GPL and LGPLv3+ and LGPL and BSD
No
gcc
gcc-4.8.5- 11.el7.src.rpm
4.8.5
GPLv3+ and GPLv3+ with exceptions and GPLv2+ with exceptions and LGPLv2+ and BSD
No
gdb
gdb-7.6.1- 94.el7.src.rpm
7.6.1
GPLv3+ and GPLv3+ with exceptions and GPLv2+ and GPLv2+ with exceptions and GPL+ and LGPLv2+ and BSD and Public Domain
No
glib2
glib2-2.46.2- 4.el7.src.rpm
2.46.2
LGPLv2+
No
glibc
glibc-2.17- 157.el7.centos.1.src. rpm
2.17
LGPLv2+ and LGPLv2+with exceptions and GPLv2+
No
glusterfs
glusterfs-3.7.9- 12.el7.centos.src.rp m
3.7.9
GPLv2 or LGPLv3+
No
gmp
gmp-6.0.0- 12.el7_1.src.rpm
6.0.0
LGPLv3+ or GPLv2+
No
gnupg2
gnupg2-2.0.22- 4.el7.src.rpm
2.0.22
GPLv3+
No
gnutls
gnutls-3.3.24- 1.el7.src.rpm
3.3.24
GPLv3+ and LGPLv2+
No
gperftools
gperftools-2.4- 8.el7.src.rpm
2.4
BSD
No
grep
grep-2.20- 2.el7.src.rpm
2.20
GPLv3+
No
grub
grub-0.97- 77.el6.src.rpm
0.97
GPLv2+
No
grub2
grub2-2.02- 0.2.10.el7.centos.1.src.rpm
2.02
GPLv3+
No
gsm
gsm-1.0.13-11.el7.src.rpm
1.0.13
MIT
No
gzip
gzip-1.5- 8.el7.src.rpm
1.5
GPLv3+ and GFDL
No
haveged
haveged-1.9.1-1.el7.src.rpm
1.9.1
GPLv3+
No
hdparm
hdparm-9.43- 5.el7.src.rpm
9.43
BSD
No
hmaccalc
hmaccalc-0.9.13-4.el7.src.rpm
0.9.13
BSD
No
hostname
hostname-3.13- 3.el7.src.rpm
3.13
GPLv2+
No
hwdata
hwdata-0.252-8.4.el7.src.rpm
0.252
GPLv2+
No
initscripts
initscripts-9.49.37- 1.el7.src.rpm
9.49.37
GPLv2 and GPLv2+
No
iproute
iproute-3.10.0- 74.el7.centos.src.rpm
3.10.0
GPLv2+ and Public Domain
No
ipsec-tools
ipsec-tools-0.8.2- 5.el7.src.rpm
0.8.2
BSD
No
iptables
iptables-1.4.21-17.el7.src.rpm
1.4.21
GPLv2
No
iputils
iputils-20160308-8.el7.src.rpm
20160308
BSD and GPLv2+
No
ipxe
ipxe-20160127-5.git6366fa7a.el7.src.rpm
20160127
GPLv2 and BSD
No
iscsi-initiator-utils
iscsi-initiator-utils-6.2.0.873-35.el7.src.rpm
6.2.0.873
GPLv2+
No
jansson
jansson-2.4-6.el7.src.rpm
2.4
MIT
No
json-c
json-c-0.11-4.el7_0.src.rpm
0.11
MIT
No
kbd
kbd-1.15.5-12.el7.src.rpm
1.15.5
GPLv2+
No
kernel
kernel-3.10.0-54.0.1.el7.src.rpm
3.10.0
GPLv2
No
kexec-tools
kexec-tools-2.0.7-50.el7.src.rpm
2.0.7
GPLv2
No
keyutils
keyutils-1.5.8-3.el7.src.rpm
1.5.8
GPLv2+ and LGPLv2+
No
kmod
kmod-20- 9.el7.src.rpm
20
GPLv2+
No
http://git.kernel.org/?p=utils/kernel/kmod/kmod.git;a=summary
krb5
krb5-1.14.1-27.el7_3.src.rpm
1.14.1
MIT
No
less
less-458-9.el7.src.rpm
458
GPLv3+
No
libICE
libICE-1.0.9-2.el7.src.rpm
1.0.9
MIT
No
libSM
libSM-1.2.2-2.el7.src.rpm
1.2.2
MIT
No
libX11
libX11-1.6.3-3.el7.src.rpm
1.6.3
MIT
No
libXau
libXau-1.0.8-2.1.el7.src.rpm
1.0.8
MIT
No
libXcursor
libXcursor-1.1.14-2.1.el7.src.rpm
1.1.14
MIT
No
libXdmcp
libXdmcp-1.1.1-6.1.el7.src.rpm
1.1.1
MIT
No
libXext
libXext-1.3.3-3.el7.src.rpm
1.3.3
MIT
No
libXfixes
libXfixes-5.0.1-2.1.el7.src.rpm
5.0.1
MIT
No
libXft
libXft-2.3.2-2.el7.src.rpm
2.3.2
MIT
No
libXi
libXi-1.7.4-2.el7.src.rpm
1.7.4
MIT
No
libXinerama
libXinerama-1.1.3-2.1.el7.src.rpm
1.1.3
MIT
No
libXmu
libXmu-1.1.2-2.el7.src.rpm
1.1.2
MIT
No
libXrandr
libXrandr-1.4.2-2.el7.src.rpm
1.4.2
MIT
No
libXrender
libXrender-0.9.8-2.1.el7.src.rpm
0.9.8
MIT
No
libXtst
libXtst-1.2.2-2.1.el7.src.rpm
1.2.2
MIT
No
libXxf86vm
libXxf86vm-1.1.3-2.1.el7.src.rpm
1.1.3
MIT
No
libaio
libaio-0.3.109-13.el7.src.rpm
0.3.109
LGPLv2+
No
libassuan
libassuan-2.1.0-3.el7.src.rpm
2.1.0
LGPLv2+ and GPLv3+
No
libasyncns
libasyncns-0.8-7.el7.src.rpm
0.8
LGPLv2+
No
libcap
libcap-2.22- 8.el7.src.rpm
2.22
LGPLv2+
No
http://ftp.kernel.org/pub/linux/libs/security/linux-privs/kernel-2.6/
libcap-ng
libcap-ng-0.7.5- 4.el7.src.rpm
0.7.5
LGPLv2+
No
libdaemon
libdaemon-0.14-7.el7.src.rpm
0.14
LGPLv2+
No
libdb
libdb-5.3.21- 19.el7.src.rpm
5.3.21
BSD and LGPLv2 and Sleepycat
No
libdrm
libdrm-2.4.67- 3.el7.src.rpm
2.4.67
MIT
No
libedit
libedit-3.0- 12.20121213cvs.el7.src.rpm
3.0
BSD
No
libffi
libffi-3.0.13- 18.el7.src.rpm
3.0.13
MIT and Public Domain
No
libgcrypt
libgcrypt-1.5.3- 12.el7_1.1.src.rpm
1.5.3
LGPLv2+
No
libgpg- error
libgpg-error-1.12- 3.el7.src.rpm
1.12
LGPLv2+
No
libibverbs
libibverbs-1.2.1- 1.el7.src.rpm
1.2.1
GPLv2 or BSD
No
libidn
libidn-1.28- 4.el7.src.rpm
1.28
LGPLv2+ and GPLv3+ and GFDL
No
libiscsi
libiscsi-1.9.0- 7.el7.src.rpm
1.9.0
LGPLv2+
No
libjpeg- turbo
libjpeg-turbo-1.2.90- 5.el7.src.rpm
1.2.90
IJG
No
libmnl
libmnl-1.0.3- 7.el7.src.rpm
1.0.3
LGPLv2+
No
libnet
libnet-1.1.6- 7.el7.src.rpm
1.1.6
BSD
No
libnetfilte r_queue
libnetfilter_queue- 1.0.2-1.el7.src.rpm
1.0.2
GPLv2
No
libnfnetlin k
libnfnetlink-1.0.1- 4.el7.src.rpm
1.0.1
GPLv2+
No
libnl
libnl-1.1.4- 3.el7.src.rpm
1.1.4
LGPLv2
No
libnl3
libnl3-3.2.28- 3.el7_3.src.rpm
3.2.28
LGPLv2
No
libogg
libogg-1.3.0- 7.el7.src.rpm
1.3.0
BSD
No
libpcap
libpcap-1.5.3- 8.el7.src.rpm
1.5.3
BSD with advertising
No
libpciacc ess
libpciaccess-0.13.4- 2.el7.src.rpm
0.13.4
MIT
No
libpng
libpng-1.5.13- 7.el7_2.src.rpm
1.5.13
zlib
No
librdmac m
librdmacm-1.1.0- 2.el7.src.rpm
1.1.0
GPLv2 or BSD
No
libsecco mp
libseccomp-2.3.1- 2.el7.src.rpm
2.3.1
LGPLv2
No
libselinux
libselinux-2.5- 6.el7.src.rpm
2.5
Public Domain
No
libsepol
libsepol-2.5- 6.el7.src.rpm
2.5
LGPLv2+
No
libsndfile
libsndfile-1.0.25- 10.el7.src.rpm
1.0.25
LGPLv2+ and GPLv2+ and BSD
No
libssh2
libssh2-1.4.3- 10.el7_2.1.src.rpm
1.4.3
BSD
No
libtasn1
libtasn1-3.8-3.el7.src.rpm
3.8
GPLv3+ and LGPLv2+
No
libtirpc
libtirpc-0.2.4-0.8.el7.src.rpm
0.2.4
SISSL and BSD
No
libtool
libtool-2.4.2- 21.el7_2.src.rpm
2.4.2
GPLv2+ and LGPLv2+ and GFDL
No
libunwind
libunwind-1.1-5.el7_2.2.src.rpm
1.1
BSD
No
libusb
libusb-0.1.4-3.el7.src.rpm
0.1.4
LGPLv2+
No
libusbx
libusbx-1.0.20-1.el7.src.rpm
1.0.20
LGPLv2+
No
libuser
libuser-0.60-7.el7_1.src.rpm
0.60
LGPLv2+
No
libutempter
libutempter-1.1.6-4.el7.src.rpm
1.1.6
LGPLv2+
No
libvirt
libvirt-2.0.0-10.el7_3.9.src.rpm
2.0.0
LGPLv2+
No
libvorbis
libvorbis-1.3.3-8.el7.src.rpm
1.3.3
BSD
No
libxcb
libxcb-1.11-4.el7.src.rpm
1.11
MIT
No
libxml2
libxml2-2.9.1-6.el7_2.3.src.rpm
2.9.1
MIT
No
libxslt
libxslt-1.1.28-5.el7.src.rpm
1.1.28
MIT
No
lm_sens ors
lm_sensors-3.4.0- 4.20160601gitf9185e5.el7.src.rpm
3.4.0
LGPLv2+ and GPLv3+ and GPLv2+ and Verbatim and Public domain
No
lockdev
lockdev-1.0.4-0.13.20111007git.el7.src.rpm
1.0.4
LGPLv2
No
log4cpp
libnet-1.2~rc3-7.3.src.rpm
1.1.1
LGPLv2+
No
logrotate
logrotate-3.8.6-12.el7.src.rpm
3.8.6
GPL+
No
lrzsz
lrzsz-0.12.20-36.el7.src.rpm
0.12.20
GPLv2+
No
lsof
lsof-4.87- 4.el7.src.rpm
4.87
zlib and Sendmail and LGPLv2+
No
ltrace
ltrace-0.7.91-14.el7.src.rpm
0.7.91
GPLv2+
No
lua
lua-5.1.4-15.el7.src.rpm
5.1.4
MIT
No
lvm2
lvm2-2.02.166-1.el7_3.3.src.rpm
2.02.166
GPLv2
No
lzo
lzo-2.06-8.el7.src.rpm
2.06
GPLv2+
No
lzop
lzop-1.03-10.el7.src.rpm
1.03
GPLv2+
No
mesa
mesa-11.2.2-2.20160614.el7.src.r pm
11.2.2
MIT
No
mesa-libGLU
mesa-libGLU-9.0.0-4.el7.src.rpm
9.0.0
MIT
No
mgetty
mgetty-1.1.36-28.el7.src.rpm
1.1.36
GPLv2+
No
microcode_ctl
microcode_ctl-2.1- 16.3.el7_3.src.rpm
2.1
GPLv2+ and Redistributable, no modification permitted
No
mozjs17
mozjs17-17.0.0- 19.el7.src.rpm
17.0.0
GPLv2+ or LGPLv2+ or MPLv1.1
No
mtd-utils
mtd-utils-1.5.2-1.fc25.src.rpm
1.5.2
GPLv2+
No
ncurses
ncurses-5.9-13.20130511.el7.src.rpm
5.9
MIT
No
ndisc6
ndisc6-1.0.3-1.el7.src.rpm
1.0.3
GPLv2 or GPLv3
No
net-tools
net-tools-2.0-0.17.20131004git.el7.src.rpm
2.0
GPLv2+
No
netcf
netcf-0.2.8-2.el7.src.rpm
0.2.8
LGPLv2+
No
nettle
nettle-2.7.1-8.el7.src.rpm
2.7.1
LGPLv2+
No
nfs-utils
nfs-utils-1.3.0- 0.33.el7_3.src.rpm
1.3.0
MIT and GPLv2 and GPLv2+ and BSD
No
nmap
nmap-6.40- 7.el7.src.rpm
6.40
GPLv2 and LGPLv2+ and GPLv2+ and BSD
No
nspr
nspr-4.11.0-1.el7_2.src.rpm
4.11.0
MPLv2.0
No
nss
nss-3.28.2-1.6.el7_3.src.rpm
3.28.2
MPLv2.0
No
nss-softokn
nss-softokn-3.16.2.3-14.4.el7.src.rpm
3.16.2.3
MPLv2.0
No
nss-util
nss-util-3.28.4-1.0.el7_3.src.rpm
3.28.4
MPLv2.0
No
ntp
ntp-4.2.8p8- 10.el6.src.rpm
4.2.8p8
(MIT and BSD-3-Clause and BSD-4-Clause) and GPL-2.0
No
numactl
numactl-2.0.9-6.el7_2.src.rpm
2.0.9
GPLv2
No
openldap
openldap-2.4.40-13.el7.src.rpm
2.4.40
OpenLDAP
No
openssl
openssl-1.0.1e-60.el7.src.rpm
1.0.1e
OpenSSL
No
openswanX
openswanX-2.6.43-13.1.src.rpm
2.6.43
GPLv2, some BSD
No
p11-kit
p11-kit-0.20.7-3.el7.src.rpm
0.20.7
BSD
No
pam
pam-1.1.8-18.el7.src.rpm
1.1.8
BSD and GPLv2+
No
passwd
passwd-0.79-4.el7.src.rpm
0.79
BSD or GPL+
No
patch
patch-2.7.1-8.el7.src.rpm
2.7.1
GPLv3+
No
pax
pax-3.4-19.el7.src.rpm
3.4
BSD
No
pciutils
pciutils-3.5.1-1.el7.src.rpm
3.5.1
GPLv2+
No
pcre
pcre-8.32-15.el7_2.1.src.rpm
8.32
BSD
No
pixman
pixman-0.34.0-1.el7.src.rpm
0.34.0
MIT
No
polkit
polkit-0.112-11.el7_3.src.rpm
0.112
LGPLv2+
No
popt
popt-1.13-16.el7.src.rpm
1.13
MIT
No
procps-ng
procps-ng-3.3.10- 10.el7.src.rpm
3.3.10
GPL+ and GPLv2 and GPLv2+ and GPLv3+ and LGPLv2+
No
psmisc
psmisc-22.20-11.el7.src.rpm
22.20
GPLv2+
No
pth
pth-2.0.7-23.el7.src.rpm
2.0.7
LGPLv2+
No
pulseaudio
pulseaudio-6.0-8.el7.src.rpm
6.0
LGPLv2+
No
python
python-2.7.5-48.el7.src.rpm
2.7.5
Python
No
qemu-kvm
qemu-kvm-1.5.3- 126.el7_3.10.src.rpm
1.5.3
GPLv2+ and LGPLv2+ and BSD
No
qrencode
qrencode-3.4.1-3.el7.src.rpm
3.4.1
LGPLv2+
No
rcs
rcs-5.9.0-5.el7.src.rpm
5.9.0
GPLv3+
No
readline
readline-6.2-9.el7.src.rpm
6.2
GPLv3+
No
rpcbind
rpcbind-0.2.0-38.el7_3.1.src.rpm
0.2.0
BSD
No
rpm
rpm-4.11.3-21.el7.src.rpm
4.11.3
GPLv2+
No
rsync
rsync-3.0.9-17.el7.src.rpm
3.0.9
GPLv3+
No
seabios
seabios-1.9.1-5.el7_3.2.src.rpm
1.9.1
LGPLv3
No
sed
sed-4.2.2-5.el7.src.rpm
4.2.2
GPLv3+
No
setserial
setserial-2.17-33.el7.src.rpm
2.17
GPL+
No
setup
setup-2.8.71-7.el7.src.rpm
2.8.71
Public Domain
No
sgabios
sgabios-0.20110622svn-4.el7.src.rpm
0.20110622svn
ASL 2.0
No
shadow-utils
shadow-utils-4.1.5.1-24.el7.src.rpm
4.1.5.1
BSD and GPLv2+
No
sharutils
sharutils-4.13.3- 8.el7.src.rpm
4.13.3
GPLv3+ and LGPLv3+ and (LGPLv3+ or BSD) and LGPLv2+ and Public Domain and GFDL
No
smartmontools
smartmontools-6.2-7.el7.src.rpm
6.2
GPLv2+
No
snappy
snappy-1.1.0-3.el7.src.rpm
1.1.0
BSD
No
spice
spice-0.12.4-20.el7_3.src.rpm
0.12.4
LGPLv2+
No
sqlite
sqlite-3.7.17-8.el7.src.rpm
3.7.17
Public Domain
No
strace
strace-4.8-11.el7.src.rpm
4.8
BSD
No
sysfsutils
sysfsutils-2.1.0-16.el7.src.rpm
2.1.0
GPLv2
No
syslinux
syslinux-4.05- 13.el7.src.rpm
4.05
GPLv2+
No
http://syslinux.zytor.com/wiki/index.php/The_Syslinux_Project
sysstat
sysstat-10.1.5-11.el7.src.rpm
10.1.5
GPLv2+
No
systemd
systemd-219- 30.el7_3.9.src.rpm
219
LGPLv2+ and MIT and GPLv2+
No
sysvinit
sysvinit-2.88-14.dsf.el7.src.rpm
2.88
GPLv2+
No
tar
tar-1.26-31.el7.src.rpm
1.26
GPLv3+
No
tcl
tcl-8.5.13-8.el7.src.rpm
8.5.13
TCL
No
tcp_wrappers
tcp_wrappers-7.6-77.el7.src.rpm
7.6
BSD
No
tcpdump
tcpdump-4.5.1-3.el7.src.rpm
4.5.1
BSD with advertising
No
tcsh
tcsh-6.18.01-13.el7.src.rpm
6.18.01
BSD
No
telnet
telnet-0.17- 60.el7.src.rpm
0.17
BSD
No
http://web.archive.org/web/20070819111735/www.hcs.harvard/computers/old-netkit.html.edu/~dholland
tftp
tftp-5.2-13.el7.src.rpm
5.2
BSD
No
tigervnc
tigervnc-1.3.1-9.el7.src.rpm
1.3.1
GPLv2+
No
time
time-1.7-45.el7.src.rpm
1.7
GPLv2+
No
traceroute
traceroute-2.0.22-2.el7.src.rpm
2.0.22
GPLv2+
No
trousers
trousers-0.3.13-1.el7.src.rpm
0.3.13
BSD
No
tzdata
tzdata-2016i-1.el7.src.rpm
2016i
Public Domain
No
unzip
unzip-6.0-16.el7.src.rpm
6.0
BSD
No
usbredir
usbredir-0.7.1-1.el7.src.rpm
0.7.1
LGPLv2+
No
util-linux
util-linux-2.23.2- 33.el7.src.rpm
2.23.2
GPLv2 and GPLv2+ and LGPLv2+ and BSD with advertising and Public Domain
No
vconfig
vconfig-1.9-16.el7.src.rpm
1.9
GPLv2+
No
vim
vim-7.4.160-1.el7.src.rpm
7.4.160
Vim
No
vsftpd
vsftpd-3.0.2-21.el7.src.rpm
3.0.2
GPLv2 with exceptions
No
which
which-2.20-7.el7.src.rpm
2.20
GPLv3
No
xinetd
xinetd-2.3.15-13.el7.src.rpm
2.3.15
xinetd
No
xorg-x11-xauth
xorg-x11-xauth-1.0.9-1.el7.src.rpm
1.0.9
MIT
No
xz
xz-5.2.2-1.el7.src.rpm
5.2.2
LGPLv2+
No
yajl
yajl-2.0.4-4.el7.src.rpm
2.0.4
ISC
No
zlib
zlib-1.2.7-17.el7.src.rpm
1.2.7
zlib and Boost
No
busybox-1.20.2.tgz
busybox
1.20.2
GPLv2
Yes
grub- 0.97.tgz
grub
0.97
GPL
Yes
http://vault.centos.org/6.3/os/Source/SPackages/grub-0.97-77.el6.src.rpm
grub2- 2.02.tgz
grub2
2.02
GPL
Yes
http://vault.centos.org/6.3/os/Source/SPackages/grub-0.97-77.el6.src.rpm
howl-0.9.6.tgz
howl
0.9.6
Yes
indigo.tgz
Yes
keepalived-1.2.22.tgz
keepalived
1.2.22
Yes
kernel_linux- 3.10.0-el7-base-patches.tgz
kernel_linux
3.10.0
Yes
kernel_linux- 3.10.0-el7-mlnx-patches.tgz
kernel_linux
3.10.0
Yes
onie_scri pts.tgz
Yes
openldap-2.4.44.tgz
openldap
2.4.44
Yes
pam_ldap- nss_ldap-253-22.el5_4.tgz
pam_ldap-nss_ldap
253
LGPLv2
Yes
http://vault.centos.org/5.7/updates/SRPMS/nss_ldap-253-42.el5_7.4.src.rpm
pam_radius-1.3.16.tgz
pam_radius
1.3.16
Yes
ftp://ftp.freeradius.org/pub/radius/pam_radius-1.3.16.tar.gz
pam_tac plus-1.2.9.tgz
pam_tacplus
1.2.9
Yes
http://sourceforge.net/projects/tacplus/files/pam_tacplus/pam_tacplus-1.2.9/pam_tacplus-1.2.9.tar.gz/download
parted- 1.7.1.tgz
parted
1.7.1
Yes
ruby-1.8.7-p374.tgz
ruby
1.8.7
Yes
socat-1.7.2.2.tgz
socat
1.7.2.2
Yes
ssmtp- 2.60.4.tgz
ssmtp
2.60.4
Yes
http://ftp.debian.org/debian/pool/main/s/ssmtp/ssmtp_2.60.4.tar.gz
sx_libnl.tgz
Yes
sx_scew.tgz
Yes
sysklogd-1.4.1_12.tgz
sysklogd
1.4.1_12
Yes
vixie_cro n-3.0.1.tgz
vixie_cron
3.0.1
Yes
ftp://rpmfind.net/linux/ASPLinux/sources/SRPMS.9/SRPMS/vixie-cron-3.0.1-74.src.rpm
zeroconf- 0.9.tgz
zeroconf
0.9
Yes
http://www.progsoc.org/~wildfire/zeroconf/download/zeroconf-0.9.tar.gz