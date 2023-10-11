Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA UEFI Release Notes v14.29.15 LTS
Internal Ref.

Description

1755286

Description: Fixed an issue where the UEFI driver set SDR link speed for devices operating on Multi-Host mode or when the keep_link_up was enabled.

Keywords: SDR, Multi-Host, Single-Host, port speed

Discovered in Version: 3.5.305

Fixed in release: 3.6.901

-

Description: In BlueField server that operates in EMBEDDED CPU mode, the UEFI driver will not be loaded. and the UEFI NIC will not be visible as a boot option before the driver on the embedded (Arm) side is loaded. and has completed NIC configuration on the Arm OS.

Keywords: UEFI BlueField EMBEDDED_CPU

Discovered in Version: 14.19.14

Fixed in Release: 14.22.14

1725147

Description: In devices that operate in Socket-Direct mode, the MAC address of the auxiliary partitions in the Hii menu is the same as the MAC address.

Keywords: MAC address, Hii menu, Socket-Direct

Discovered in Version: 14.18.19

Fixed in Release: 14.20.19

1447149

Description: HII menu Link speed configuration will be "NA" in case speed is configured to 50GBase-KR4.

Keywords: HII, Link Speed

Discovered in Version: 14.16.17

Fixed in Release: 14.19.14

1714636

Description: Fixed and issue that prolonged the system's boot time over 3 minutes after rebooted the system.

Keywords: Boot, UEFI

Discovered in Version: 14.17.11

Fixed in Release: 14.18.19

1440062

Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in RSOD (Red Screen of Death) when burned the firmware using UEFI on secured adapter cards.

Keywords: Secured Adapter Cards, Firmware Burning, RSOD

Discovered in Version: 14.15.19

Fixed in Release: 14.16.17

1323188

Description: Fixed an issue in ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards, where the Virtual LAN Mode and the Virtual LAN ID settings were missing from the HII menu.

Keywords: Virtual LAN Mode, Virtual LAN ID, HII

Discovered in Version: 14.15.19

Fixed in Release: 14.16.17

-

Description: Fixed an issue which limited the Number of Virtual Functions Supported to 126 after restore to default.

Keywords: Number of Virtual Functions Supported

Discovered in Release: 14.11.28

Fixed in Release: 14.12.20

-

Description: Fixed Hii ExtractConfig to handle without

Keywords: Hii ExtractConfig

Discovered in Release: 14.10.16

Fixed in Release: 14.11.28

827564

Description: Enabled a persistent virtual MAC reboot.

Keywords: MAC reboot

Discovered in Release: 14.10.16

Fixed in Release: 14.11.28
