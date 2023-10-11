Changes and New Feature History

Rev. 14.29.14

Hii Menu Added an option to enable/disable Bluefield Management PF setting from the host side through the Vmware Configuration sub-menu. For Further information, please refer to the NVIDIA PreBoot Drivers User Manual and the NVIDIA BlueField User Manual.

General Added an option for the UEFI driver to run over UEFI BIOS when HeapGuard protection mode is enabled.

Link Speed/InfiniBand Updated the Flexboot driver to boot with the highest link speed on InfiniBand mode (instead of configuring it to SDR) on devices that operate on Multi-Host mode and on devices that operate with keep_link_up enabled.

Rev. 14.28.16

General Updated firmware versions.

Rev. 14.28.15

Hii Menu Added new settings to enable/disable Monterey on BlueField-2 from the host side. For Further information, refer to the PreBoot Drivers User Manual and the NVIDIA BlueField User Manual

Rev. 14.27.15

NVIDIA BlueField-2 Added support for boot over Virtio Net/Blk emulation hotplug/static device on Arm servers. For further information, refer to the NVIDIA BlueField User Manual.

Hii Menu/General Changed the device name exposed by the UEFI driver from “Nidia Network Adapter” to “Mellanox Network Adapter” on all the device except for ConnectX-7.

Hii Menu Added a new setting to enable/disable RT_PPS_ENABLED_ONPOWERUP. For further information, refer to the PreBoot Drivers User Manual.

Rev. 14.26.17

General Added support for NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapter cards. ConnectX-7 has the same feature set as ConnectX-6 adapter card. For the list of the ConnectX-6 firmware features, please see ConnectX-6 Firmware Release Notes.

Hii Menu/General Changed the device name that is exposed by UEFI driver from “Mellanox Network Adapter” to “Nvidia Network Adapter”.

Hii Menu /FMP UEFI driver on ConnectX-7 will expose the firmware version with format xx.yy.zzzz through HII and FMP UEFI protocols.

Rev. 14.25.17

Hii Menu Added new Hii setting "Network Link Type" in the main configuration menu used for changing the link type (Ethernet/InfiniBand). For Further information please refer to the PreBoot User Manual

NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 Enabled the option management and boot over DBU management PF (IDRAC/BMC) on SmartNic To verify if the firmware supports Management PF, please refer to the relevant adapter card firmware Release Notes and User Manual.

Rev. 14.24.13

Hii Menu Removed NIC Configuration section from the Hii menu when the device is operating in ETH mode and on an Arm arch server.

Hii Menu Changed the Default value of advertised mode setting and SR-IOV setting in the Hii menu to be aligned with firmware's default value.

UNDI Added support for reporting the link status to the BIOS in real time through UNDI Get Status protocol function.

Rev. 14.23.17

Hii Menu Changed the Hii Configuration ( UEFI HII protocol) to be Enabled by default.

Rev. 14.22.16

General This version of UEFI does not have any changes. The version number was increased due to the release of a new firmware version.

Rev. 14.22.14

Adapter Cards Added support for BlueField 2 adapters cards at GA level.

BlueField 2 Added support for boot over Virtio Net/Blk emulation hotplug/static device. For further information, refer to the BlueField User Manual.

Hii Menu Added a new setting for IPv6 in the iSCSI Initiator/General Section for adding iSCSI boot over IPV6 support on legacy mode. For further information, refer to the PreBoot Driver User Manual.

Hii menu Now the value of BlinkLeds can be applied by the EFI_BROWSER_ACTION_CHANGED (change and press enter operation) callback operation instead of the save operation.

General Added the option to expose the expansion ROM only on the first PF on Multi PF devices.

Bug Fixes Bug Fixes

Rev. 14.21.17

General This version of UEFI does not have any changes. The version number was increased due to the release of a new firmware version.

Rev. 14.21.16

Adapter Cards Added support for ConnectX-6 Lx adapter cards.

Adapter Cards [Beta] Added support for BlueField 2 adapters cards.

Hii Menu Changed the default value of "Blink Leds" setting to "0" For further information, refer to Mellanox PreBoot Drivers User Manual.

General [BlueField/SmartNic] Added support for loading the UEFI driver so the UEFI NIC will be visible as boot option in Mellanox Bluefield 1/Mellanox Bluefield 2 when operating on Embedded CPU mode and the Arm side is down. Note: As long as the Arm side is down the link of the UEFI NIC in the X86 side will be down.

Rev. 14.20.22

General Updated the UEFI version to support new ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx firmware versions.

Rev. 14.20.19

Adapter Cards Added support for ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards.

UEFI Driver in EXPROM Enabled the UEFI driver in ConnectX-6 and ConnectX-6 DX for both x86 and Arm architectures.

General Added support to expose the maximum link speed via CLP/AIM on devices that support HDR100 and EDR50 speeds.

Rev. 14.19.14

HII Menu Added "Socket Direct Operation" new setting in Hii main menu. For further information refer to the PreBoot Drivers User Manual

Firmware Management Protocol Optimized the performance (run time) of both the SetImage and the GetImage FMP functions.

Rev. 14.18.19

General Update the supported EFI specification version to 2.7

Firmware Management Protocol Added the option to return unsupported status on secure adapter cards when using the " GetImage" operation.

Rev. 14.17.11

Secure Boot Added support for secure boot on Arm servers for Mellanox adapter cards.

Rev. 14.16.17

HII Menu Added “PXE boot without fail-over to iSCSI” and “iSCSI boot without fail-over to PXE boot” options for legacy_boot_prtocol configuration. For further information, refer to Mellanox PreBoot Drivers User Manual.

Enabled UEFI to expose the current link speed of the system in the HII menu.

Bug Fixes See See Bug Fixes History.

Rev. 14.15.19

Enable/Disable UEFI in EXPROM via mlxconfig Added UEFI support to additional ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX- 5 adapter cards. Note: Not all cards are compiled with UEFI. For the full list of the OPNs compiled with the new UEFI capability, please refer to the firmware Release Notes ConnectX-4 adapter cards are compiled with x86-UEFI and Arm-UEFI1

ConnectX-4 Lx adapter cards are compiled with x86-UEFI and Arm-UEFIa

ConnectX-5 adapter cards are compiled with x86-UEFIa Enabling/Disabling UEFI in ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5 in EXPROM is done via mlxconfig. The default values are: UEFI_X86 disabled

UEFI_AARCH64 disabled Note: The values above can be set only in adapter cards that support this capability. For further information on how to enable/disable UEFI, refer to section Enabling/Disabling FlexBoot/UEFI in EXPROM via mlxconfig in the Mellanox PreBoot Drivers (FlexBoot & UEFI) User Manual.

Rev. 14.14.22

Client Identifier Added support for client_identifier option (option 61) in InfiniBand mode.

HII menu Added the option to Enable/Disable HII Configuration via mlxconfig.

Rev. 14.13.24

Secure Firmware Update Integrated the MFT package to support Secure Firmware Update image.

HII menu Added HII Power Configuration menu.

Rev. 14.12.24

Networking Ethernet only: The MTU value is set to 1500 upon driver bring up.

General Updated the supported EFI version to 2.6.

Rev. 14.12.20

Adapter Cards [Beta] Added support for ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards.

Boot performance Boot performance improvements. Enabled post Tx doorbell using UAR.

Rev. 14.11.28

Boot Enabled booting with non default pkey in InfiniBand mode

Added boot to target configuration

Platform to driver protocol Added the option to return EfiPlatformConfigurationActionUnsupportedGuid in case the GUID is not supported

Driver Health Updated the DriverHealth behavior to comply with the UEFI spec

Diagnostics protocol Deprecated Extented Diagnostics (return unsupported)

Rev. 14.10.16

Boot over IPv4 and IPv6 Enabled network boot via PXE over IPv4 and IPv6

Device Diagnosis Enables the driver to run self diagnostics tests via Diagnostics protocol

Firmware Management Enables the driver to manage firmware using Firmware Management Protocol (FMP)