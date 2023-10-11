Compatible Products
|
Adapter Cards
|
Firmware Version
|
NVIDIA BlueField-2
|
24.35.3006
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7
|
28.35.3006
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx
|
26.35.3006
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx
|
22.35.3006
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-6
|
20.35.3006
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex
|
16.35.3006
For the complete list of supported cards, please refer to NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx and above firmware web pages at http://www.mellanox.com/page/firmware_download.
|
Tools
|
Version
|
MFT
|
4.22.1-307
UEFI packages contain UEFI rom files per device type.