Compatible Products

Adapter Cards Firmware Version NVIDIA BlueField-2 24.35.3006 NVIDIA ConnectX-7 28.35.3006 NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx 26.35.3006 NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx 22.35.3006 NVIDIA ConnectX-6 20.35.3006 NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex 16.35.3006

For the complete list of supported cards, please refer to NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx and above firmware web pages at http://www.mellanox.com/page/firmware_download.