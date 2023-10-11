NVIDIA UEFI Release Notes v14.29.15 LTS
Compatible Products

Supported Adapter Cards and Firmware

Adapter Cards

Firmware Version

NVIDIA BlueField-2

24.35.3006

NVIDIA ConnectX-7

28.35.3006

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx

26.35.3006

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx

22.35.3006

NVIDIA ConnectX-6

20.35.3006

NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.3006

For the complete list of supported cards, please refer to NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx and above firmware web pages at http://www.mellanox.com/page/firmware_download.

Supported Tools (MFT)

Tools

Version

MFT

4.22.1-307

Package Contents

UEFI packages contain UEFI rom files per device type.
