Appendix - Deploying UFM Cyber-AI from an ISO File

Plug the USB (prepared in the previous step) to one of the Cyber-AI server USB ports on its rear panel.

The process takes ~50 minutes, "Running preseed..." will show ~14-16 percent and will remain on this percentage for most of the time. This does not mean that the process is stuck.

The preseed file runs in the background and will take ~35-40 minutes to complete.

a log can be viewed by switching to tty4 by click on "Virtual Media" → "Virtual Keyboard"

On the virtual keyboard that appears, press ALT+F4 (do this on the virtual keyboard to switch to tty4, otherwise the window will close).