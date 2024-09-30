NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.1.0

NVIDIA® Unified Fabric Manager (UFM®) Cyber-AI platform determines a data center’s unique vital signs and uses them to identify performance degradation, component failures, and abnormal usage patterns.

You may download the UFM Cyber-AI software from this link on the NVIDIA website.

To validate the downloaded software, you may check its sha256 signature via this link.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding technical support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

