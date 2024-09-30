NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.1.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.1.0

On This Page

About This Document

NVIDIA® Unified Fabric Manager (UFM®) Cyber-AI platform determines a data center’s unique vital signs and uses them to identify performance degradation, component failures, and abnormal usage patterns.

Downloading Software

You may download the UFM Cyber-AI software from this link on the NVIDIA website.

To validate the downloaded software, you may check its sha256 signature via this link.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding technical support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Document Revision History

For the list of changes made to this document, refer to Document Revision History.
Networking / Communications Networking NVIDIA Networking
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 30, 2024
content here