Changes and New Features History

Recommended Actions Recommended actions for anomalies and alerts were improved to give a recommendation procedure and steps to follow to fix this alert/anomaly

Support SLURM based on UFM Logical-Servers Aggregate data from devices that belongs to the same logical server, analyze this data and find alerts or anomalies at the logical server level

Combining of Cable info into one tab Two cable tabs were combined into one tab for better user experience

Filtering Up to Down only for Anomaly View SanKey graphs are not to be filtered once other objects filtered

Refresh button adding to all UFM Cyber-AI tabs Added manual and automatic refresh per each dashboard

Adding Version Number to every tab in UFM Cyber-AI Version number should be available on every tab in UFM Cyber-AI

Detecting incompatible FW version in UFM Cyber-AI Sometime the statistics are coming zero due to incompatible version of FW.

The comparison of several parameters such as RX_power <>0 , TX_bias=0 and Link_Up=true will provide with recommended action to upgrade the software.

Morpheus integration Morpheus Integration was tested in Beta level, but not included

Integrate GPU usage for model training Using GPU to enhance performance of model training was tested in POC level, but not included