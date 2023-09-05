UFM HA supports High-Availability on the host level for UFM products (UFM Enterprise/UFM Appliance/UFM CyberAI) The solution is based on pacemaker to monitor services and DRBD to sync file-system states. The HA package can be used with both bare-metal and Dockerized UFM products.

UFM HA should be installed on two machines, master and standby.

Ubuntu Centos Master

pacemaker pcs corosync