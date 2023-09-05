Software Management

NVIDIA® UFM® Cyber-AI is packaged in a tar file. The tar file consists of several docker images and an installation script. The script will load the docker images and create a UFM Cyber-AI service. UFM Cyber-AI should be installed on UFM Cyber-AI appliance.

To deploy the UFM Cyber-AI:

Copy the tar file to the UFM Cyber-AI appliance, for example, to the /tmp folder.

Copy the license file to the same directory on the UFM Cyber-AI appliance.

Connect to the UFM Cyber-AI appliance via SSH.

Start the docker service. Run: Copy Copied! [root@r-ufm ~]# sudo service docker start

Extract the tar file and install the service. Run: Copy Copied! [root@r-ufm ~]# cd /tmp [root@r-ufm ~]# tar xvf ufm-cyberai-sw-<version>.tar [root@r-ufm ~]# cd ufm-cyberai-sw-<version> [root@r-ufm ~]# ./install.sh Installer options: -n|--no-ufm : By default, UFM Enterprise is installed

-q|--quiet : Upgrade Cyber-AI without a prompt

-l|--license : License file location

Example: Copy Copied! ./install -u –l <license_file_path>

Copy the license file. Run: Copy Copied! [root@r-ufm ~]# cp /tmp/<cyberai-license-file>.lic /opt/ufm/cyberai/licenses

Start the UFM Cyber-AI service. Run: Copy Copied! [root@r-ufm ~]# systemctl start ufm-cyberai.service

Start the UFM Enterprise service. Run: Copy Copied! [root@r-ufm ~]# systemctl start ufm-enterprise.service

Wait 1 minute for the system to come up.

Ensure the service health by running the following: Copy Copied! [root@r-ufm ~]# ufm_cyberai_sanity.sh Checking Service... Done Checking Images... Done Checking Containers... Done Checking ufm-cyberai REST server... Done Sanity tests completed successfully!

Set the NVIDIA® UFM® Enterprise connection parameters: Copy Copied! [root@ r-ufm ~]# update_ufm_info.sh -i <ufm_ip> -p <ufm_port> -U <username> -P <password> -s <site_name> -t <protocol> This step can be done also using the web UI. However, it is recommended to set the UFM Enterprise parameters as early as possible, as UFM Cyber-AI needs it to retrieve the fabric topology.

To access the UFM Cyber-AI logs, run the following on the UFM Cyber-AI appliance: Copy Copied! [root@r-ufm ~]# ls -la /var/log/cyberai/ total 86160 drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Mar 6 03:28 . drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 4096 Mar 5 18:46 .. -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Mar 5 19:51 access.log -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 45563430 Mar 12 16:09 console.log -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 42646820 Mar 12 16:09 cyberai.log -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Mar 5 19:53 rest.log