Suspicious Behavior
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/network
URL filters:
From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:
?from=-<time>
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.
Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:
?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>
Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Info.
Request data
none
Response
{ [ "alert_id": 2001, "timestamp": "Mon Sep 7 07:54:17 2020", "network_name": "default", "severity": "Critical", "probability": 85, “percentage”:60 "influencers": [ "infl1", "infl2", "infl3" ], "description": "Suspicious network behavior is detected in your cluster", ] }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request (invalid argument)
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/network/<alert_id>
URL filters:
Request data
none
Response
"alert_id": 2001, "timestamp": "Mon Sep 7 07:54:17 2020", "network_name": "default", "severity": "Critical", "probability": 85, "influencers": [ "infl1", "infl2", "infl3" ], [{"port_guid": "0x506b4b03008546c0", "port_rcv_switch_relay_errors": 131.8413043478261, "port_name": "36", "node_guid": "0x506b4b03008546c0", "system_name": "MTL-S-F1-IB-DC-SW28"}, {"port_guid": "0x248a070300e0d410", "port_rcv_switch_relay_errors": 54.7832097775997, "port_name": "36", "node_guid": "0x248a070300e0d410", "system_name": "MTL-S-F1-DC-IB-SW04"} "description": "Suspicious network behavior is detected in your cluster", "occurrence": "9 times during the last 24 hours", "recommended_actions": "Unusual traffic during weekend time Please check if you still have any application running!"
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request (invalid argument)
404
Not found
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/tenant
URL filters:
Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:
?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>
Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Suspect, Info.
Request data
none
Response
{ [ "alert_id": 3001, "timestamp": "Mon Sep 7 07:53:45 2020", "tenant_id": "0x0004", "severity": "Critical", "probability": 85, "influencers": [ "infl1", "infl2", "infl3" ], "description": "Inefficient network utilization for PKey 0x0004" ] }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request (invalid argument)
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/tenant/<alert_id>
URL filters:
Request data
none
Response
{ [ "alert_id": 3001, "timestamp": "Mon Sep 7 07:54:17 2020", "tenant_id": "0x0004", "severity": "Critical", "probability": 85, "influencers": [ "infl1", "infl2", "infl3" ], "description": "Inefficient network utilization for PKey 0x0004", "occurrence": "9 times during the last 24 hours", "recommended_actions": "It seems that your placement engine/job scheduler did not allocate the best nodes for this job", "nodes": [ "k11r2n03 HCA-1", "k11r2n05 HCA-1", "k11r2n06 HCA-1" ] }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
404
Not found
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/ logical-server
URL filters
Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:
?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>
Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Suspect, Info and Notice.
Request data
none
Response
[ { "alert_id": 1, "logical_server": "LS_test", "severity": "Critical", "description": "Logical server test_ls is utilized above 71.54%", "influencers": [ "utilization", "port_xmit_data", "port_rcv_data" ], "influencers_display_names": [ "Utilization", "Port Xmit Data", "Port Received Data" ], "timestamp": "2022-02-21 18:10" } ]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request (invalid argument)
Get Specific Logical Server Alert
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/logical-server/<alert_id>
Request data
none
Response
{ "alert_id": 1, "logical_server": "LS_test", "severity": "Critical", "description": "Logical server test_ls is utilized above 71.54%", "influencers": [ "utilization", "port_xmit_data", "port_rcv_data" ], "influencers_display_names": [ "Utilization", "Port Xmit Data", "Port Received Data" ], "timestamp": "2022-02-21 18:10" }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request (invalid argument)
Threshold Events
URL
Filters
from
to
sn
guid
severity
influencers
port
channel
brief
Request data
none
Response
[ {
"alert_id":
1,
"occurrence":
179,
"node_guid":
"0x0010e0000187dce9",
"port":
1,
"link_partner":
"0x506b4b0300623360:7",
"source_type":
"switch",
"source_role":
"tor",
"destination_type":
"switch",
"destination_role":
"tor",
"sn":
"NA",
"speed":
"NA",
"cable_info":
"850 nm VCSEL",
"description":
"Cable Failure for 0x0010e0000187dce9:1:NA regarding tx_bias.1:0.0",
"severity":
"Critical",
"influencers": [
"tx_bias.1"],
"influencers_values": [
0],
"channel":
1,
"influencers_display_names": [
"TX Bias"],
"timestamp":
"2022-06-18 00:00"}, ... ]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request (invalid argument)
Specific Threshold Event
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/threshold/<event_id>
Request data
none
Response
{
"alert_id":
1,
"occurrence":
179,
"node_guid":
"0x0010e0000187dce9",
"port":
1,
"link_partner":
"0x506b4b0300623360:7",
"source_type":
"switch",
"source_role":
"tor",
"destination_type":
"switch",
"destination_role":
"tor",
"sn":
"NA",
"speed":
"NA",
"cable_info":
"850 nm VCSEL",
"description":
"Cable Failure for 0x0010e0000187dce9:1:NA regarding tx_bias.1:0.0",
"severity":
"Critical",
"influencers": [
"tx_bias.1"],
"influencers_values": [
0],
"channel":
1,
"influencers_display_names": [
"TX Bias"],
"timestamp":
"2022-06-18 00:00"}
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
Threshold Event Tachometer
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/threshold/<event_id>/meter
Request data
none
Response
{
"high_alarm_range": [
8.5,
9],
"high_warning_range": [
8,
8.5],
"normal_range": [
6.1,
8],
"low_warning_range": [
5.5,
6.1],
"low_alarm_range": [
5,
5.5] }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
Deviation Events
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/deviation
Filters
from
to
sn
guid
severity
influencers
port
channel
min_deviation
max_deviation
brief
Request data
None
Response
[ {
"alert_id":
1,
"occurrence":
179,
"node_guid":
"0x0010e0000187dce9",
"port":
1,
"link_partner":
"0x506b4b0300623360:7",
"source_type":
"switch",
"source_role":
"tor",
"destination_type":
"switch",
"destination_role":
"tor",
"sn":
"NA",
"speed":
"NA",
"cable_info":
"850 nm VCSEL",
"description":
"Cable Failure for 0x0010e0000187dce9:1:NA regarding tx_bias.1:0.0",
"deviation":
69.14892243,
"severity":
"Critical",
"influencers": [
"tx_bias.1"],
"influencers_values": [
0],
"channel":
1,
"influencers_display_names": [
"TX Bias"],
"timestamp":
"2022-06-18 00:00"}, ... ]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request (invalid argument)
Specific Deviation Event
URL
GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/deviation/<event_id>
Request data
none
Response
{
"alert_id":
1,
"occurrence":
179,
"node_guid":
"0x0010e0000187dce9",
"port":
1,
"link_partner":
"0x506b4b0300623360:7",
"source_type":
"switch",
"source_role":
"tor",
"destination_type":
"switch",
"destination_role":
"tor",
"sn":
"NA",
"speed":
"NA",
"cable_info":
"850 nm VCSEL",
"description":
"Cable Failure for 0x0010e0000187dce9:1:NA regarding tx_bias.1:0.0",
"deviation":
69.14892243,
"severity":
"Critical",
"influencers": [
"tx_bias.1"],
"influencers_values": [
0],
"channel":
1,
"influencers_display_names": [
"TX Bias"],
"timestamp":
"2022-06-18 00:00"}
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success