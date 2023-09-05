Suspicious Behavior

{ [ "alert_id": 3001, "timestamp": "Mon Sep 7 07:54:17 2020", "tenant_id": "0x0004", "severity": "Critical", "probability": 85, "influencers": [ "infl1", "infl2", "infl3" ], "description": "Inefficient network utilization for PKey 0x0004", "occurrence": "9 times during the last 24 hours", "recommended_actions": "It seems that your placement engine/job scheduler did not allocate the best nodes for this job", "nodes": [ "k11r2n03 HCA-1", "k11r2n05 HCA-1", "k11r2n06 HCA-1" ] }