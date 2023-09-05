NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.1.0
Suspicious Behavior

Get All Network Alerts

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/network

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

    • Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:

      ?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>

      Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Info.

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    {
  [
    "alert_id": 2001,
    "timestamp": "Mon  Sep  7  07:54:17  2020",
    "network_name": "default",
    "severity": "Critical",
    "probability": 85,
	“percentage”:60
     "influencers": [
      "infl1",
      "infl2",
      "infl3"
    ],
    "description": "Suspicious network behavior is  detected  in  your  cluster",
  ]
}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request (invalid argument)

Get Specific Network Alert

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/network/<alert_id>

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

      "alert_id": 2001,
  "timestamp": "Mon  Sep  7  07:54:17  2020",
  "network_name": "default",
  "severity": "Critical",
  "probability": 85,
  "influencers": [
    "infl1",
    "infl2",
    "infl3"
  ],
  [{"port_guid": "0x506b4b03008546c0", "port_rcv_switch_relay_errors": 131.8413043478261, "port_name": "36", "node_guid": "0x506b4b03008546c0", "system_name": "MTL-S-F1-IB-DC-SW28"}, {"port_guid": "0x248a070300e0d410", "port_rcv_switch_relay_errors": 54.7832097775997, "port_name": "36", "node_guid": "0x248a070300e0d410", "system_name": "MTL-S-F1-DC-IB-SW04"}
  "description": "Suspicious network behavior is  detected  in  your  cluster",
  "occurrence": "9  times  during  the  last  24  hours",
  "recommended_actions": "Unusual traffic during weekend time Please check if you still have any application running!"

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request (invalid argument)

    404

    Not found

Get All Tenant/Application Alerts

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/tenant

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

    • Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:

      ?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>

      Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Suspect, Info.

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    {
  [
    "alert_id": 3001,
    "timestamp": "Mon  Sep  7  07:53:45  2020",
    "tenant_id": "0x0004",
    "severity": "Critical",
    "probability": 85,
    "influencers": [
      "infl1",
      "infl2",
      "infl3"
    ],
    "description": "Inefficient network utilization for PKey 0x0004"
  ]
}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request (invalid argument)

Get Specific Tenant Alert

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/tenant/<alert_id>

  • URL filters:

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    {
  [
    "alert_id": 3001,
    "timestamp": "Mon  Sep  7  07:54:17  2020",
    "tenant_id": "0x0004",
    "severity": "Critical",
    "probability": 85,
    "influencers": [
      "infl1",
      "infl2",
      "infl3"
    ],
    "description": "Inefficient network utilization for PKey 0x0004",
    "occurrence": "9  times  during  the  last  24  hours",
    "recommended_actions": "It seems that your placement engine/job scheduler did not allocate the  best  nodes  for  this  job",
    "nodes": [
      "k11r2n03  HCA-1",
      "k11r2n05  HCA-1",
      "k11r2n06 HCA-1"
    ]
  }

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    404

    Not found

Get Logical Server Alerts

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/ logical-server

  • URL filters

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:

      ?from=-<time>

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.

    • Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:

      ?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>

      Supported severity types: Critical, Major, Minor, Warning, Suspect, Info and Notice.

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    [
  {
    "alert_id": 1,
    "logical_server": "LS_test",
    "severity": "Critical",
    "description": "Logical server test_ls is utilized above 71.54%",
    "influencers": [
      "utilization",
      "port_xmit_data",
      "port_rcv_data"
    ],
    "influencers_display_names": [
      "Utilization",
      "Port Xmit Data",
      "Port Received Data"
    ],
    "timestamp": "2022-02-21 18:10"
  }
]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request (invalid argument)

    Get Specific Logical Server Alert

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/logical-server/<alert_id>

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    {
  "alert_id": 1,
  "logical_server": "LS_test",
  "severity": "Critical",
  "description": "Logical server test_ls is utilized above 71.54%",
  "influencers": [
    "utilization",
    "port_xmit_data",
    "port_rcv_data"
  ],
  "influencers_display_names": [
    "Utilization",
    "Port Xmit Data",
    "Port Received Data"
  ],
  "timestamp": "2022-02-21 18:10"
}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request (invalid argument)

Cables Alerts

Threshold Events

  • URL

  • Filters

    • from

    • to

    • sn

    • guid

    • severity

    • influencers

    • port

    • channel

    • brief

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    [
{
    "alert_id": 1,
    "occurrence": 179,
    "node_guid": "0x0010e0000187dce9",
    "port": 1,
    "link_partner": "0x506b4b0300623360:7",
    "source_type": "switch",
    "source_role": "tor",
    "destination_type": "switch",
    "destination_role": "tor",
    "sn": "NA",
    "speed": "NA",
    "cable_info": "850 nm VCSEL",
    "description": "Cable Failure for 0x0010e0000187dce9:1:NA regarding tx_bias.1:0.0",
    "severity": "Critical",
    "influencers": [
        "tx_bias.1"
    ],
    "influencers_values": [
        0
    ],
    "channel": 1,
    "influencers_display_names": [
        "TX Bias"
    ],
    "timestamp": "2022-06-18 00:00"
}, ...
]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request (invalid argument)

Specific Threshold Event

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/threshold/<event_id>

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    {
    "alert_id": 1,
    "occurrence": 179,
    "node_guid": "0x0010e0000187dce9",
    "port": 1,
    "link_partner": "0x506b4b0300623360:7",
    "source_type": "switch",
    "source_role": "tor",
    "destination_type": "switch",
    "destination_role": "tor",
    "sn": "NA",
    "speed": "NA",
    "cable_info": "850 nm VCSEL",
    "description": "Cable Failure for 0x0010e0000187dce9:1:NA regarding tx_bias.1:0.0",
    "severity": "Critical",
    "influencers": [
        "tx_bias.1"
    ],
    "influencers_values": [
        0
    ],
    "channel": 1,
    "influencers_display_names": [
        "TX Bias"
    ],
    "timestamp": "2022-06-18 00:00"
}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

Threshold Event Tachometer

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/threshold/<event_id>/meter

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    {
  "high_alarm_range": [8.5, 9],
  "high_warning_range": [8, 8.5],
  "normal_range": [6.1, 8],
  "low_warning_range": [5.5, 6.1],
  "low_alarm_range": [5, 5.5]
}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

Deviation Events

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/deviation

  • Filters

    • from

    • to

    • sn

    • guid

    • severity

    • influencers

    • port

    • channel

    • min_deviation

    • max_deviation

    • brief

  • Request data

    None

  • Response

    [
{
    "alert_id": 1,
    "occurrence": 179,
    "node_guid": "0x0010e0000187dce9",
    "port": 1,
    "link_partner": "0x506b4b0300623360:7",
    "source_type": "switch",
    "source_role": "tor",
    "destination_type": "switch",
    "destination_role": "tor",
    "sn": "NA",
    "speed": "NA",
    "cable_info": "850 nm VCSEL",
    "description": "Cable Failure for 0x0010e0000187dce9:1:NA regarding tx_bias.1:0.0",
    "deviation": 69.14892243,
    "severity": "Critical",
    "influencers": [
        "tx_bias.1"
    ],
    "influencers_values": [
        0
    ],
    "channel": 1,
    "influencers_display_names": [
        "TX Bias"
    ],
    "timestamp": "2022-06-18 00:00"
}, ...
]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request (invalid argument)

Specific Deviation Event

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/anomalies/cable/deviation/<event_id>

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    {
    "alert_id": 1,
    "occurrence": 179,
    "node_guid": "0x0010e0000187dce9",
    "port": 1,
    "link_partner": "0x506b4b0300623360:7",
    "source_type": "switch",
    "source_role": "tor",
    "destination_type": "switch",
    "destination_role": "tor",
    "sn": "NA",
    "speed": "NA",
    "cable_info": "850 nm VCSEL",
    "description": "Cable Failure for 0x0010e0000187dce9:1:NA regarding tx_bias.1:0.0",
    "deviation": 69.14892243,
    "severity": "Critical",
    "influencers": [
        "tx_bias.1"
    ],
    "influencers_values": [
        0
    ],
    "channel": 1,
    "influencers_display_names": [
        "TX Bias"
    ],
    "timestamp": "2022-06-18 00:00"
}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

