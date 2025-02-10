NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.11.0
Alert Filters

Add Alerts Filter

  • URL

    POST /cyber-ai/alerts/filter

  • Request Data

    {
  "filter_type": "link_anomaly",
  "filter_elements": "0x35b286a72f6dc42:15",
  "filter_attributes": "hist1,  hist2,  hist3",
  "enabled": [
    true|false
  ]
}

  • Response

    {
  "filter_id":  100,
}

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    201

    Created

    400

    Bad Request (invalid argument)

Delete Alert Filter

  • URL

    DELETE /cyber-ai/alerts/filter/{filter_id}

  • Request Data

    none

  • Response

    none

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Successful

    404

    Not found

Enable Alert Filter

  • URL

    PUT /cyber-ai/alerts/filter

  • Request Data

    {
  "filter_id":  100,
  "enabled" : [true|false]
}

  • Response

    {
  "filter_id": 100,
  "filter_type": "link_anomaly",
  "filter_elements": "0x35b286a72f6dc42:15",
  "filter_attributes": "hist1,  hist2,  hist3",
  "enabled": [true|false]
 }

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    404

    Not found

Get Alerts Filter

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/alerts/filter

  • URL filters:

    • Type – retrieve alerts of specific type (or all types if this filter is not used)

      ?type=<alert_type>

      Supported types: link_failure_prediction, link_anomaly, cable_event, tenant_alert, network_alert and logical_server_alert

  • Request Data

    none

  • Response

    [
  {
    "filter_id": 1,
    "filter_type": "link_anomaly",
    "filter_elements": "0x35b286a72f6dc42:15",
    "filter_attributes": "hist1, hist2, hist3",
    "enabled": true
  },
  {
    "filter_id": 2,
    "filter_type": "link_anomaly",
    "filter_elements": "0x35b286a72f6dc42:16",
    "filter_attributes": "hist1, hist2, hist3",
    "enabled": false
  }
 ]

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    400

    Bad request

Get Alert Filter

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/alerts/filter/{filter_id}

  • Request Data

    none

  • Response

    {
  "filter_id": 1,
  "filter_type": "link_anomaly",
  "filter_elements": "0x35b286a72f6dc42:15",
  "filter_attributes": "hist1, hist2, hist3",
  "enabled": true
 }

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

    404

    Not found

Link Status

  • URL

    cyber-ai/telemetry/link-status

  • Filters

    From
node_guid
port
port_guid
sample_time
dow
hour
node_description
lid
device_id
phy_mngr_fsm_state
phy_state
logical_state
link_speed_active
link_width_active
fec_mode_active
raw_ber
eff_ber
symbol_ber
phy_raw_errors_lane0
phy_raw_errors_lane1
phy_raw_errors_lane2
phy_raw_errors_lane3
phy_effective_errors
phy_symbol_errors
time_since_last_clear
hist0
hist1
hist2
hist3
hist4
hist5
hist6
hist7
hist8
hist9
hist10
hist11
hist12
hist13
hist14
hist15
fw_version
switch_temperature
switch_voltage
link_down_events
LinkErrorRecoveryCounterExtended
link_partner
destination_port_node_description
destination_guid
destination_port
source_server_operation_mode
source_system_name
source_ip
source_fw_version
source_hw_version
source_nic_type
source_port_dname
source_port_node_description
source_host
source_technology
destination_type
destination_role
destination_model
destination_server_operation_mode
destination_system_name
destination_ip TEXT,
destination_fw_version
destination_hw_version
destination_nic_type
destination_port_dname
destination_host
destination_technology

  • Response

    [
   {
      "node_guid":"0x0002c90200428490",
      "port":1,
      "port_guid":"0x0002c90200428490",
      "sample_time":1706151600,
      "dow":"Thu",
      "hour":5,
      "node_description":"0",
      "lid":0,
      "device_id":"0.0",
      "phy_mngr_fsm_state":0,
      "phy_state":"Phy_up",
      "logical_state":"Active",
      "link_speed_active":0.125,
      "link_width_active":0.5,
      "fec_mode_active":31.875,
      "raw_ber":0,
      "eff_ber":0,
      "symbol_ber":0,
      "phy_raw_errors_lane0":0,
      "phy_raw_errors_lane1":0,
      "phy_raw_errors_lane2":0,
      "phy_raw_errors_lane3":0,
      "phy_effective_errors":0,
      "phy_symbol_errors":0,
      "time_since_last_clear":0,
      "hist0":0,
      "hist1":0,
      "hist2":0,
      "hist3":0,
      "hist4":0,
      "hist5":0,
      "hist6":0,
      "hist7":0,
      "hist8":0,
      "hist9":0,
      "hist10":0,
      "hist11":0,
      "hist12":0,
      "hist13":0,
      "hist14":0,
      "hist15":0,
      "fw_version":"NA",
      "switch_temperature":0,
      "switch_voltage":0,
      "link_down_events":0,
      "LinkErrorRecoveryCounterExtended":0,
      "link_partner":"NA",
      "destination_port_node_description":"MTL-S-F1-DC-IB-SW10:12",
      "destination_guid":"0xb83fd203008031ce",
      "destination_port":12,
      "pn":"NA",
      "sn":"NA",
      "transmitter_technology":"NA",
      "cable_type":"NA",
      "cable_vendor":"NA",
      "length":"NA",
      "cable_identifier":"NA",
      "rev":"NA",
      "diag_supply_voltage":"NA",
      "temperature":"NA",
      "status_opcode":0,
      "down_blame":"Unknown",
      "local_reason_opcode":"No_link_down_indication",
      "remote_reason_opcode":"No_link_down_indication",
      "e2e_reason_opcode":0,
      "PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrorsExtended":0,
      "PortRcvErrorsExtended":0,
      "PortXmitDiscardsExtended":0,
      "PortRcvSwitchRelayErrorsExtended":0,
      "ExcessiveBufferOverrunErrorsExtended":0,
      "LocalLinkIntegrityErrorsExtended":0,
      "PortRcvConstraintErrorsExtended":0,
      "PortXmitConstraintErrorsExtended":0,
      "PortBufferOverrunErrors":0,
      "PortDLIDMappingErrors":0,
      "VL15DroppedExtended":0,
      "PortXmitWaitExtended":0,
      "PortXmitDataExtended":13623112821.5,
      "PortRcvDataExtended":77872769279.5,
      "PortXmitPktsExtended":27879243.625,
      "PortRcvPktsExtended":97167768,
      "PortUniCastXmitPktsExtended":27847241.25,
      "PortUniCastRcvPktsExtended":95548800.375,
      "PortMultiCastXmitPktsExtended":32002.375,
      "PortMultiCastRcvPktsExtended":1618967.625,
      "SyncHeaderErrorCounter":0,
      "PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards":0,
      "PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards":0,
      "PortFECCorrectableBlockCounter":0,
      "PortFECCorrectedSymbolCounter":0,
      "PortFECUncorrectableBlockCounter":0,
      "PortLocalPhysicalErrors":0,
      "PortMalformedPacketErrors":0,
      "rx_power_1_mw":"NA",
      "rx_power_2_mw":"NA",
      "rx_power_3_mw":"NA",
      "rx_power_4_mw":"NA",
      "tx_power_1_mw":"NA",
      "tx_power_2_mw":"NA",
      "tx_power_3_mw":"NA",
      "tx_power_4_mw":"NA",
      "source_type":"switch",
      "source_role":"tor",
      "source_model":"SDR",
      "source_server_operation_mode":"Switch",
      "source_system_name":"Infiniscale-IV Mellanox Technologies",
      "source_ip":"0.0.0.0",
      "source_fw_version":"0.0.0",
      "source_hw_version":"NA",
      "source_nic_type":"NA",
      "source_port_dname":"1",
      "source_port_node_description":"Infiniscale-IV Mellanox Technologies:1",
      "source_host":"0002c90200428490",
      "source_technology":"QDR",
      "destination_type":"switch",
      "destination_role":"tor",
      "destination_model":"MQM8700",
      "destination_server_operation_mode":"Switch",
      "destination_system_name":"MTL-S-F1-DC-IB-SW10",
      "destination_ip":"10.60.130.10",
      "destination_fw_version":"27.2010.4120",
      "destination_hw_version":"NA",
      "destination_nic_type":"NA",
      "destination_port_dname":"12",
      "destination_host":null,
      "destination_technology":"HDR"
   },
   {
      "node_guid":"0x0002c9020044ff80",
      "port":1,
      "port_guid":"0x0002c9020044ff80",
      "sample_time":1706151600,
      "dow":"Thu",
      "hour":5,
      "node_description":"0",
      "lid":0,
      "device_id":"0.0",
      "phy_mngr_fsm_state":0,
      "phy_state":"Phy_up",
      "logical_state":"Active",
      "link_speed_active":0.125,
      "link_width_active":0.5,
      "fec_mode_active":31.875,
      "raw_ber":0,
      "eff_ber":0,
      "symbol_ber":0,
      "phy_raw_errors_lane0":0,
      "phy_raw_errors_lane1":0,
      "phy_raw_errors_lane2":0,
      "phy_raw_errors_lane3":0,
      "phy_effective_errors":0,
      "phy_symbol_errors":0,
      "time_since_last_clear":0,
      "hist0":0,
      "hist1":0,
      "hist2":0,
      "hist3":0,
      "hist4":0,
      "hist5":0,
      "hist6":0,
      "hist7":0,
      "hist8":0,
      "hist9":0,
      "hist10":0,
      "hist11":0,
      "hist12":0,
      "hist13":0,
      "hist14":0,
      "hist15":0,
      "fw_version":"NA",
      "switch_temperature":0,
      "switch_voltage":0,
      "link_down_events":0,
      "LinkErrorRecoveryCounterExtended":0,
      "link_partner":"NA",
      "destination_port_node_description":"MTL-S-F1-DC-IB-SW10:11",
      "destination_guid":"0xb83fd203008031ce",
      "destination_port":11,
      "pn":"NA",
      "sn":"NA",
      "transmitter_technology":"NA",
      "cable_type":"NA",
      "cable_vendor":"NA",
      "length":"NA",
      "cable_identifier":"NA",
      "rev":"NA",
      "diag_supply_voltage":"NA",
      "temperature":"NA",
      "status_opcode":0,
      "down_blame":"Unknown",
      "local_reason_opcode":"No_link_down_indication",
      "remote_reason_opcode":"No_link_down_indication",
      "e2e_reason_opcode":0,
      "PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrorsExtended":0,
      "PortRcvErrorsExtended":0,
      "PortXmitDiscardsExtended":0,
      "PortRcvSwitchRelayErrorsExtended":0,
      "ExcessiveBufferOverrunErrorsExtended":0,
      "LocalLinkIntegrityErrorsExtended":0,
      "PortRcvConstraintErrorsExtended":0,
      "PortXmitConstraintErrorsExtended":0,
      "PortBufferOverrunErrors":0,
      "PortDLIDMappingErrors":0,
      "VL15DroppedExtended":0,
      "PortXmitWaitExtended":0,
      "PortXmitDataExtended":273269961.5,
      "PortRcvDataExtended":434894002,
      "PortXmitPktsExtended":1866950.125,
      "PortRcvPktsExtended":2284998.5,
      "PortUniCastXmitPktsExtended":1861369.125,
      "PortUniCastRcvPktsExtended":639736.5,
      "PortMultiCastXmitPktsExtended":5581,
      "PortMultiCastRcvPktsExtended":1645262,
      "SyncHeaderErrorCounter":0,
      "PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards":0,
      "PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards":0,
      "PortFECCorrectableBlockCounter":0,
      "PortFECCorrectedSymbolCounter":0,
      "PortFECUncorrectableBlockCounter":0,
      "PortLocalPhysicalErrors":0,
      "PortMalformedPacketErrors":0,
      "rx_power_1_mw":"NA",
      "rx_power_2_mw":"NA",
      "rx_power_3_mw":"NA",
      "rx_power_4_mw":"NA",
      "tx_power_1_mw":"NA",
      "tx_power_2_mw":"NA",
      "tx_power_3_mw":"NA",
      "tx_power_4_mw":"NA",
      "source_type":"switch",
      "source_role":"tor",
      "source_model":"SDR",
      "source_server_operation_mode":"Switch",
      "source_system_name":"Infiniscale-IV Mellanox Technologies",
      "source_ip":"0.0.0.0",
      "source_fw_version":"0.0.0",
      "source_hw_version":"NA",
      "source_nic_type":"NA",
      "source_port_dname":"1",
      "source_port_node_description":"Infiniscale-IV Mellanox Technologies:1",
      "source_host":"0002c9020044ff80",
      "source_technology":"QDR",
      "destination_type":"switch",
      "destination_role":"tor",
      "destination_model":"MQM8700",
      "destination_server_operation_mode":"Switch",
      "destination_system_name":"MTL-S-F1-DC-IB-SW10",
      "destination_ip":"10.60.130.10",
      "destination_fw_version":"27.2010.4120",
      "destination_hw_version":"NA",
      "destination_nic_type":"NA",
      "destination_port_dname":"11",
      "destination_host":null,
      "destination_technology":"HDR"
   }
]

Get Histogram for Link Status

  • URL:

    /cyber-ai/telemetry/link-status/ influencer/histogram influencer

  • Filters:

    From
To
counter=counters comma separated

  • Response:

    {
   "raw_ber":{
      "0":{
         "total":7994
      },
      "1.4999999999999999e-254":{
         "total":6300
      },
      "2e-18":{
         "total":7
      },
      "3e-17":{
         "total":18
      },
      "4e-17":{
         "total":3
      },
      "1e-16":{
         "total":11
      },
      "2e-16":{
         "total":3
      },
      "4e-16":{
         "total":7
      },
      "2e-15":{
         "total":7
      },
      "3e-15":{
         "total":7
      },
      "5e-15":{
         "total":7
      },
      "1e-14":{
         "total":7
      },
      "8e-13":{
         "total":7
      },
      "5e-12":{
         "total":7
      },
      "7e-12":{
         "total":7
      },
      "3e-11":{
         "total":7
      },
      "2e-07":{
         "total":6
      },
      "3e-07":{
         "total":1
      }
   },
   "eff_ber":{
      "0":{
         "total":7994
      },
      "1.4999999999999999e-254":{
         "total":6374
      },
      "3e-17":{
         "total":10
      },
      "4e-16":{
         "total":7
      },
      "3e-15":{
         "total":7
      },
      "5e-15":{
         "total":7
      },
      "2e-07":{
         "total":6
      },
      "3e-07":{
         "total":1
      }
   },
   "symbol_ber":{
      "0":{
         "total":7994
      },
      "1.8749999999999998e-255":{
         "total":6374
      },
      "1.25e-17":{
         "total":10
      },
      "5e-17":{
         "total":7
      },
      "3.75e-16":{
         "total":7
      },
      "6.25e-16":{
         "total":7
      },
      "2.5e-08":{
         "total":5
      },
      "3.75e-08":{
         "total":1
      },
      "6.25e-08":{
         "total":1
      }
   }
}

Get Properties for Link Status

  • URL:

    /cyber-ai/telemetry/link-status/ properties

  • Filters:

    From
To

  • Response:

    {"phy_state": [
    "Phy_up"
  ],
  "logical_state": [
    "Active"
  ],
  "link_speed_active": [
    0.0909090909090909,
    2.909090909090909,
    1.4545454545454546,
    0.3636363636363636
  ],
  "link_width_active": [
    0.3636363636363636
  ],
  "fec_mode_active": [
    23.181818181818183,
    0.2727272727272727,
    0,
    0.0909090909090909
  ],
  "raw_ber": [
    0,
    1.4999999999999999e-254,
    7e-13,
    4e-12,
    1e-15,
    4e-15,
    6e-12,
    2e-18,
    1e-14,
    1e-12,
    2e-15,
    1e-16,
    5e-12,
    2e-17,
    4e-17,
    5e-17
  ],
  "eff_ber": [
    0,
    1.4999999999999999e-254,
    4e-12,
    1e-15,
    4e-15,
    1e-17,
    3e-17
  ],
  "symbol_ber": [
    0,
    1.3636363636363634e-255,
    3.636363636363636e-13,
    9.090909090909091e-17,
    3.6363636363636364e-16,
    1.8181818181818186e-18,
    9.090909090909089e-18
  ]
}

