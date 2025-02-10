Bug Fixes History

Description : Resolved the issue where the Cyber-AI appliance had an OpenJDK version prior to 8 installed, making it affected by multiple vulnerabilities.

Description : Resolved the issue where the Container Toolkit installed on the Cyber-AI appliance is earlier than version 1.16.2, making it affected by multiple vulnerabilities.

Description : After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.

Description: Fixed the last-fail-time and last-run displayed in the job status report table.

Description : Fixed Cable daily job failure due to infinity value set in the cable info file.

Description: Cyber-AI fails to start on RH as the 'cgroup' file in the container has a different format

3429609