Bug Fixes History
Ref #
Issue
4177582
Description: Resolved the issue where the Cyber-AI appliance had an OpenJDK version prior to 8 installed, making it affected by multiple vulnerabilities.
Keywords: OpenJDK, Vulnerabilities
Discovered in Release: 2.10.0
4177585
Description: Resolved the issue where the Container Toolkit installed on the Cyber-AI appliance is earlier than version 1.16.2, making it affected by multiple vulnerabilities.
Keywords: Container Toolkit, Vulnerabilities
Discovered in Release: 2.10.0
3665932
Description: Fixed issue with Anomaly Analysis page
Keywords: Anomaly, Analysis
Discovered in release: 2.6.0
3590777
Description: After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.
Keywords: Telemetry, Coredump
Discovered in release: 2.5.0
3526950
Description: Fixed database exception pop-up when inserting link anomaly.
Keywords: Database, Link Anomaly
Discovered in Release: 2.4.0
3500018
Description: Rectified Analytics job files cleanup issue.
Keywords: Analytics Job, Cleanup, File
Discovered in Release: 2.4.0
3467140
Description: Added names of stuck jobs to the Cyber-AI status mail.
Keywords: Status Mail, Stuck Jobs
Discovered in Release: 2.4.0
3465217
Description: Fixed the last-fail-time and last-run displayed in the job status report table.
Keywords: last-fail-time, Jobs, Status Report
Discovered in Release: 2.4.0
3459304
Description: Fixed Cable daily job failure due to infinity value set in the cable info file.
Keywords: Cable Daily Job, Infinity Value, Cable Info File
Discovered in Release: 2.3.0
3448286
Description: Fixed issues in Crypto aggregation jobs while generating mining events.
Keywords: Crypto Aggregation Jobs, Mining Events
Discovered in Release: 2.4.0
3400002
Description: Updating cables telemetry data fails due to negative values from CollectX
Keywords: Cables, Telemetry, CollectX
Discovered in Release: 2.3.0
3438034
Description: Cyber-AI fails to start on RH as the 'cgroup' file in the container has a different format
Keywords: Start, RH, Container, Cgroup
Discovered in Release: 2.3.0
3429609
Description: Error in machine learning weekly jobs as the progress must be between 0 and 100, but 102 is given
Keywords: Machine Learning, job, progress
Discovered in Release: 2.3.0
3412545
Description: Error in Cyber-AI health check when checking log rotate and some archived files were deleted
Keywords: Health, Log Rotate, Archived
Discovered in Release: 2.3.0
3332098
Description: Error when collecting link failure alerts
Keywords: Link Failure, Alerts
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
3307699
Description: The dow analytic job performs unnecessary cleanup of collected system files
Keywords: Dow, Analytic Job, Cleanup, System Files
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
3305254
Description: The model column is empty in specific nodes in topology file
Keywords: Model, Topology File, Empty column
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
3282605
Description: Dashboard scale represents wrong values on graphs
Keywords: Dashboard Scale, Graphs
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
3272059
Description: Delay of weekly jobs schedule due to Cyber-AI restart
Keywords: Weekly Jobs, Delay
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
3242420
Description: Cyber-AI scheduler keeps getting stuck
Keywords: Cyber-AI, Scheduler
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
3240067
Description: Sorted cable status by length in the "Cable Analysis" page
Keywords: Cable Analysis, Cable Status by Length
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
3254644
Description: Removed License Info warning following Cyber-AI start and initial configuration
Keywords: License Info, Installation, Warning
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
3272941
Description: Fixed issue with "list index out-of-range" exception in machine-learning-hourly job
Keywords: List index out-of-range; Machine-learning-hourly job
Discovered in Release: 2.2.1
3270590
Description: Excluded BER counter for distribution compare as its value is very small
Keywords: BER Counter; Distribution Compare
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
3270580
Description: Excluded corrupted rows with influencer name "nothing" in the cable alert files
Keywords: Cable Alert Files
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0
3270573
Description: The default (mixed) model is not used when running the machine-learning-hourly job
Keywords: Machine-learning-hourly job; Mixed model
Discovered in Release: 2.2.0