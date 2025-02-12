On This Page
- Changes and New Features in v2.10.0
- Changes and New Features in v2.9.1
- Changes and New Features in v2.8.1
- Changes and New Features in v2.7.0
- Changes and New Features in v2.6.0 and 2.6.1
- Changes and New Features in v2.5.0
- Changes and New Features in v2.4.0
- Changes and New Features in v2.3.0
- Changes and New Features in v2.2.0
- Changes and New Features in v2.1.0
- Changes and New Features in v1.1.0
Changes and New Features History
Feature
Description
Web UI
Improved Cyber AI user interface and usability.
Link Failure
Enhanced link failure prediction, added statistics concerning link failure. For more information, refer to Resources.
Feature
Description
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 24.08.18-1
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.18.1-1
Feature
Description
Pagination REST API
Added support for Pagination REST API for retrieving large datasets in manageable pages
Feature
Description
Web UI Improvements
Updated Cyber-AI Analytics
REST API
Feature
Description
Job Analytics
Added two job types: " ML Hourly Ano maly" and " ML Hourly Model". For more information, refer to Job Analytics
No changes and new features were introduced this release.
Feature
Description
Cyber-AI plugins
Added Running Cyber-AI Plugin
Deploying UFM Cyber-AI from an ISO File
Added instructions on deploying UFM Cyber-AI from an ISO file. For more information, refer to Appendix - Deploying UFM Cyber-AI from an ISO File
Feature
Description
DPU telemetry Integration
Accumulate telemetry data from ethtool and sysfs providers.
Cyber-AI Appliance OS Remanufacture
Added instructions on how to remanufacture the Cyber-AI appliance and OS. For more information, refer to Appendix - Cyber-AI Appliance OS Remanufacture.
Feature
Description
Morpheus integration
Included Morpheus Integration in the production level
Cable Anomalities Detection
Added additional properties to the Cable Animalities Detection table
Cable Analysis Improvements
Added the following:
Automatic Evaluation License
Generated default evaluation license on first launch
Reorganized Cyber AI Tools
All Cyber AI tools are documented and have the ‘ufm-cai-‘ prefix
Feature
Description
Recommended Actions
Recommended actions for anomalies and alerts were improved to give a recommendation procedure and steps to follow to fix this alert/anomaly
Support SLURM based on UFM Logical-Servers
Aggregate data from devices that belongs to the same logical server, analyze this data and find alerts or anomalies at the logical server level
Combining of Cable info into one tab
Two cable tabs were combined into one tab for better user experience
Filtering Up to Down only for Anomaly View
SanKey graphs are not to be filtered once other objects filtered
Refresh button adding to all UFM Cyber-AI tabs
Added manual and automatic refresh per each dashboard
Adding Version Number to every tab in UFM Cyber-AI
Version number should be available on every tab in UFM Cyber-AI
Detecting incompatible FW version in UFM Cyber-AI
Sometime the statistics are coming zero due to incompatible version of FW.
The comparison of several parameters such as
Morpheus integration
Morpheus Integration was tested in Beta level, but not included
Integrate GPU usage for model training
Using GPU to enhance performance of model training was tested in POC level, but not included
Integration and Infrastructure improvement
Feature
Description
Cable Anomalies
Added new cable anomalies analysis based on cable attributes trend, a tachometer indication was added also for each anomaly
HA Service (2 nodes)
Added high-availability (HA) support for two Cyber-AI appliances based on DRBD and Pacemaker
Weekly average
Added ability to display weekly average graphs for relevant counters
Data cleanup
Added support for data cleanup, purge, or archiving of old UFM Cyber-AI data files
Anomalies Analysis View
Added new tab for Anomaly Analysis view