Known Issues History
Ref #
Issue
3448286
Description: Crypto mining events are not being raised
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Crypto Mining Events
3054757/3054735
Description: Upgrade of UFM Cyber-AI with UFM Enterprise from 1.1.0 to 2.0.0 does not work.
Workaround: Uninstall UFM Enterprise and upgrade Cyber-AI.
Keywords: Upgrade UFM Enterprise HA.
Discovered in version: 2.0.0
2939711
Description: Cable information collection error occurs when running in HA mode.
Workaround: The operation succeeds when reattempted.
Keywords: Cables HA
Discovered in version: 2.0.0
2854289
Description: Several ports are open in the UFM Cyber-AI appliance; such as 22, 23, 443, 8443.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Open ports
Discovered in version: 1.1
2903566
Description: Anomalies with probability equals to zero will have a “Notice” severity instead of “Warning”.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Anomaly probability Notice
Discovered in version: 1.1
2872303
Description: HA take-over/fail-over has a stickiness time interval of 15 minutes, if reboot is done on the master during this period it will take ownership once it's up.
Workaround: Try to avoid rebooting system during the 15 minutes interval.
Keywords: HA take-over/fail over
Discovered in version: 1.1