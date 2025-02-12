On This Page
GET /cyber-ai/resources/distribution/link-failure
URL Filters:
from– retrieve link failure distribution within the last given time period:
?from=-<time>
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example:
?from=-6h.
to– retrieve link failure distribution till given time period:
?to=<time>
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months).
Request
none
Response
{"switch_switch": 139, "switch_host": 725}
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad Request (invalid argument)
Get Anomaly Nodes
URL
GET /cyber-ai/resources/nodes/anomaly
URL filters:
From – retrieve nodes whose triggered alerts within the last given time period:
?from=-<time>
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example:
?from=-6h.
Probability – return all alerts with probability equal to, or greater than the given probability
?min_probability=<0-100>
Severity – retrieve only alerts with a severity included in the list:
?severities=<comma-separated list of severities>
Request
none
Response
{"nodes": {"anomaly": 328, "normal": 518}, "switches": {"anomaly": 64, "normal": 1}}
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
URL
GET /cyber-ai/resources/cable/anomaly
URL filters:
From – retrieve cables whose triggered alerts within the last given time period
?from=-<time>
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example:
?from=-6h.
Request
none
Response
"nodes": { "anomaly": 473, "normal": 1663 }, "switches": { "anomaly": 31, "normal": 167 } }
Response codes
Status
Descriptions
200
Success
400
Bad Request (invalid argument)
URL
GET /cyber-ai/resources/tenant/allocation
Request
none
Response
{ "allocated": 15, "free": 993 }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
URL
GET /cyber-ai/resources/tenant/{tenant_id}/nodes
Request
none
Response
[ { "port_guid": "0xec0d9a03008460a6", "port_name": "HCA-2/1", "system_name": "nia-m4-bb02", "utilization": 15.4 }, { "port_guid": "0xec0d9a0300845e6a", "port_name": "HCA-2/1", "system_name": "nia-m4-bb06", "utilization": 15.4 } ]
Response code
Status
Description
200
Success
URL
GET /cyber-ai/resources/tenant/top-congested
URL filters:
From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:
?from=-<time>
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example:
?from=-6h.
Count – retrieve specific number of nodes
?count=<integer larger than 0>
Request
none
Response
[ { "tenant_id": "0x0001", "congestion": 4 }{ "tenant_id": "0x0003", "congestion": 3 }{ "tenant_id": "0x0005", "congestion": 2 } ]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad Request
URL
GET /cyber-ai/resources/logical-server/allocation
Request
none
Response
{ "allocated": 15, "free": 2131 }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request
URL
GET /cyber-ai/resources/logical-server/top-congested
URL filters
From – retrieve alerts triggered within the latest given time period:
?from=-<time>Note
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks) and m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.
Count – retrieve a specific number of nodes
?count=<integer larger than 0>
Request
none
Response
[ { "logical_server": "LS", "utilization": 0.0315922587555555 }, { "logical_server": "LS_test", "utilization": 0.0060010954666666 } ]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request
URL
GET /cyber-ai/resources/link-anomaly
URL filters:
Influencers:
?influencers=<comma-separated list of influencers>
Request
none
Response
[ { "name": "vl15_dropped", "description": "Number of incoming VL15 packets dropped due to resource limitations (e.g., lack of buffers) in the port." } ]
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad Request
URL
GET /cyber-ai/resources/link-anomaly/{influencer}
Request
none
Response
{ "name": "vl15_dropped", "description": "Number of incoming VL15 packets dropped due to resource limitations (e.g., lack of buffers) in the port." }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
404
Not Found