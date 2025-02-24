Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster --help Usage: ufm_ha_cluster [-h|--help] <command> [<options>] This script manages ufm HA cluster. OPTIONS: -h|--help Show this message COMMANDS: config Configure HA cluster set-password Change hacluster password status Check HA cluster status failover Master node failover takeover Standby node takeover start Start HA services stop Stop HA services attach attach new standby node from cluster detach detach the old standby to cluster For more help about each command, type: ufm_ha_cluster <command> --help





Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config --help Usage: ufm_ha_cluster config [<options>] The config command configures ha add-on for ufm server. OPTIONS: -r | --role <node role> Node role (master or standby) mandatory. -n | --peer-node <node-hostname> Peer node name. mandatory. -s | --peer-sync-ip <ip address> Peer node sync ip adreess mandatory. -c | --sync-interface Local interface to be used for drbd sync mandatory. -i | --virtual-ip <virtual-ip> Cluster virtual IP. mandatory. -f | --ha-config-file <file path> HA configuration file. default: ufm-ha.conf -p | --hacluster-pwd <pwd> hacluster user password default: default password -h | --help Show this message

Note You must run configuration script on the standby machine, then on the master machine. Running config command will not start UFM services, you have to run it directly from the master machine. Initial file system sync between master and standby may take few minutes, depending on your sync interface speed. You must wait for the sync process before starting the services. You may use the status command for monitoring the sync. If you are using high-availability for both UFM Cyber-AI and UFM Enterprise you have to change the following line in /usr/bin/ha_utils/ufm-ha-conf.sh file: From PACEMAKER_SYSTEMD_SERVICES=(ufm-cyberai) to PACEMAKER_SYSTEMD_SERVICES=(ufm-cyberai ufm-ha-watcher ufm-enterprise)





You may stop UFM services using the following stop command.

Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster stop





Takeover command can be executed on the standby machine so it will be the master.

Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster takeover





Failover command can be executed on the master machine so it will be the standby.

Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster failover

To replace old standby, detach the old standby, then configure the new standby, and attach it to the cluster.

On the master, run the detach command:

Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster detach

On the new standby, run the config command, for more information, refer to ufm-cai-jobs.

On the master node, run the attach command: