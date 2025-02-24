Known Issues History

3448286 Description: Crypto mining events are not being raised

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Crypto Mining Events

3054757/3054735 Description: Upgrade of UFM Cyber-AI with UFM Enterprise from 1.1.0 to 2.0.0 does not work.

Workaround: Uninstall UFM Enterprise and upgrade Cyber-AI.

Keywords: Upgrade UFM Enterprise HA.

Discovered in version: 2.0.0

2939711 Description: Cable information collection error occurs when running in HA mode.

Workaround: The operation succeeds when reattempted.

Keywords: Cables HA

Discovered in version: 2.0.0

2854289 Description: Several ports are open in the UFM Cyber-AI appliance; such as 22, 23, 443, 8443.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Open ports

Discovered in version: 1.1

2903566 Description: Anomalies with probability equals to zero will have a “Notice” severity instead of “Warning”.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Anomaly probability Notice

Discovered in version: 1.1

2872303 Description: HA take-over/fail-over has a stickiness time interval of 15 minutes, if reboot is done on the master during this period it will take ownership once it's up.

Workaround: Try to avoid rebooting system during the 15 minutes interval.

Keywords: HA take-over/fail over