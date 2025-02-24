Settings and Configuration
Inside the container, the directory
/config contains the configuration files for the UFM Cyber-AI application. The file
launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini is the main configuration file.
The basic configurations of
launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini are listed in the following table:
Section
Key
Type
Default
Description
ibdiagnet
ibdiagnet_enabled
Boolean
true
Enable/disable running ibdiagnet process
data_dir
String
/data
data_dirString/dataDirectory in which UFM Cyber-AI data is placed
ibdiag_output_dir
String
/tmp/ibd
Directory in which ibdiagnet places files
sample_rate
Integer
–
Frequency of collecting port counter data
hca
String
mlx5_2
Card to use
app_name
String
/opt/collectx/bin/ibdiagnet
Full path of the ibdiagnet application
topology_mode
String
discover
Topology policy
topology_discovery_factor
Integer
0
Every "n" iterations, run discovery, otherwise, use result from last run if 0 or 1
retention
retention_enabled
Boolean
true
Enable/disable retention service
retention_interval
Time
1d
Interval to wait before running the retention process
retention_age
Time
100d
Period to reserve the collected data
compression
compression_enabled
Boolean
true
Enable/disable compression service
compression_interval
Time
6h
Interval to wait before running the compression service
compression_age
Time
12h
Period to reserve the compressed data
cable_info
cable_info_schedule
csv
–
Weekday/hr:min,hr:hm
Time to collect cable info data