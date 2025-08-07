On This Page
Configuration
URL
PUT /cyber-ai/config/ufm-params
Request data
{ "password": "qwerty", "ip": "10.210.4.57", "username": "admin", "protocol": "[http|https]" "port": 443 }
Response codes
Status
Description
204
Success
400
Bad request
URL
GET /cyber-ai/config/ufm-params
Request data
none
Response
none
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
URL
GET /cyber-ai/analytics/summary
URL filters
From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period
from=-<time>Note
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: from=-6h.
Probability – returns all alerts with probability equal to, or greater than the given probability
min_probability=<0-100>
Request data
none
Response
{ "link_anomaly_predictions": {…}, "link_failure_prediction": {…}, }Note
If successful, the analytics summary will be returned in JSON format.
Response codes
Status
Description
204
Success
400
Bad request