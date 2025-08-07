NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation v2.13.0
Configuration

Set UFM Enterprise Connections Parameters

  • URL

    PUT /cyber-ai/config/ufm-params

  • Request data

    {
    "password":  "qwerty",
    "ip":  "10.210.4.57",
    "username":  "admin",
    "protocol": "[http|https]" 
    "port": 443
 }

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    204

    Success

    400

    Bad request

Get UFM Enterprise Connections Parameters

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/config/ufm-params

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    none

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    200

    Success

Alert Count Summary

  • URL

    GET /cyber-ai/analytics/summary

  • URL filters

    • From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period

      from=-<time>

      Note

      Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: from=-6h.

    • Probability – returns all alerts with probability equal to, or greater than the given probability

      min_probability=<0-100>

  • Request data

    none

  • Response

    {
    "link_anomaly_predictions": {…},
    "link_failure_prediction": {…},
   }

    Note

    If successful, the analytics summary will be returned in JSON format.

  • Response codes

    Status

    Description

    204

    Success

    400

    Bad request
